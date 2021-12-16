Who is Stine Schmeichel? Learn all about the wife of Kasper Schmeichel

Stine Gyldenbrand is a social worker known for being the wife of one of the best Danish goalkeepers, Kasper Schmeichel.

Gyldenbrand comes from Denmark.

Stine Gyldenbrand and Kasper Schmeichel Families

Stine was born in 1986 in Denmark. Her nationality is Danish. She has not disclosed any information regarding her parents yet, and it is also unknown whether she has siblings or not.

Kasper Schmeichel with his wife Stine

Kasper was born on 5 November 1986 in Copenhagen, Denmark. He is the son of former professional goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel and his mother, Bente Schmeichel. He is of Polish descent.



Kasper Schmeichel is one of the best goalkeepers in the current time and has been a longtime goalkeeper for Leicester City. He is the son of former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City celebrates during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Leicester City at Carrow Road on February 28, 2020

Schmeichel began his professional career with Manchester City, but he had several loan spells with Darlington, Bury and Falkirk before making his Manchester City debut. He was City’s number 1 goalkeeper, but with the emergence of Joe Hart, Schmeichel was loaned to Cardiff City.

He joined Leeds United in May 2010 before being transferred to Leicester City, where he again worked under Erikkson. Schmeichel has gone on to play over 400 games for Leicester, winning the championship in 2013-14, the Premier League in 2015-16 and the FA Cup in 2020-21.

Kasper Schmeichel of Denmark makes a save from Harry Maguire of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium on July 07, 2021

Kasper played International football for Denmark and represented his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2020.

Stine and Kasper Schmeichel Kids

Kasper and Stine met in 7-Eleven at Norreport Station, and it is said that it was love at first sight. They started dating in 2003 and have been together since then. The couple was just 17 years old.

Kasper Schmeichel attends award ceremony with wife Stine

They both tied the knot in June 2015 in a lavish wedding ceremony attended by all their friends and family members. They currently live in England.

Stine and Kasper have two children together. In 2010 She gave birth to her son Max Schmeichel, and in 2012 they welcomed their second child Isabella Schmeichel.

Kasper Schmeichel with his wife and Kids

Stine Schmeichel Profession, Career, Net Worth

Stine is a midwife, and she also works in a hospital near Birmingham. She is the co-founder of the charity organisation Fodboldfonden, which helps children have a safe childhood and upbringing.

Stine Schmeichel opened a foundation to save children

In 2012 she also founded The Glydenbrand Schmeichel Foundation, whose purpose was to spread awareness of the high mortality among mothers and children in Africa.

She and her husband Kesper has an estimated net worth of $60 million. Stine maintains a very low-key social media profile with only 6k followers but she always supports her husband and attends his matches.

Stine Schmeichel is the wife of Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper

FAQs about Stine Schmeichel

When did get Stine and Kasper Schmeichel married? They got married on 2015 What is Stine doing now? She is a social worker How old is Stine? Stine is 35 years old. What is the Nationality of Stine? Stine Gyldenbrand is Danish What is Stine’s net worth? They have an estimated net worth of $60 million

