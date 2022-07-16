Nic White– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Nic White is an Australian professional rugby union player Here is everything you need to know about Nic White, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Nic White Facts

Birth Place Scone, Australia Father’s Name NA

Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign Gemini Net Worth (2022) $ 2 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 32 Date of Birth 13 June 1990

School St Gregory’s College Campbelltown Nationality Australian Wife Melissa Children Three Social Media Instagram

Nic White’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Nic White has a net worth of $ 2 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. At a very early age, he made his mark as a professional Rugby Player.

Nic White Career

Nic White is an Australian Rugby Union player who plays for Brumbies in Super Rugby as a scrum-half. He played for NSW Schools 2nd XV at the Australian Schoolboys Championship in 2007 while in year 11.

He was signed by the Brumbies in 2008, he represented Australia at the 2009 World Rugby Under 20 Championship in Japan where Australia made the semifinals.

Nic White is one of the greatest players for Brumbies (Rugby Pass)

White made his Brumbies debut during the 2011 Super Rugby Season against the Reds in Brisbane. He started 2012 as the starting halfback for the Brumbies as they just failed by a point to make the finals.

In 2013 at the age of 23 he was named as the twelfth player to captain the Brumbies when they played the Melbourne Rebels in a Super Rugby game Brumbies made the Super Rugby final in 2013.

White was the leading Australian player for try assists in Super Rugby in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. On January 15, 2015, White along with teammate David Pocock was appointed as the Vice-Captain of the Brumbies for the 2015 Super Rugby Season.

Nic made his debut for Australia against Argentina in Perth in 2013 and played a leading role in Australia’s narrow victory. He started all three tests in the June series against France in 2014, which the Wallabies won 3-0.

Nic White is one of the best players for the Australian Rugby union team (Planet Rugby)

On 16 March 2017, White signed for English club Exeter Chiefs in England’s Premiership Rugby from the 2017 -18 season. On 9 October 2019, he again returned home to Australia to rejoin his Super Rugby side Brumbies.

Nic White Family and Personal Life

Nic White was born on 13 June 1990 in Scone, Australia. There is not much information about his mother and father. It is not known whether he has any siblings or not.

White attended St Gregory’s College Campbelltown representing New South Wales Combined Catholic Colleges. In 2008 he injured his medial collateral ligament and missed the schoolboy representative season. He loves bicycle riding.

Nic White Relationship and Girlfriend

Nic married his long-term Girlfriend Mellissa. The two have been together for a long time and got hitched a few years back. They got married in an intimate wedding joined by only close friends and family. The couple has two sons named Sonny and Leo. They have a newborn baby boy whose name has not been revealed yet.

Nic White with wife Mellissa and three of their baby boys (Instagram)

There is not much information about Mellisa’s occupation. However, it seems like she is a homemaker and has been a great support for White. She is often seen cheering for him in Stadiums. Mellissa maintains a low-key profile.

FAQs about Nic White

What is Nic White’s net worth? Nic has a net worth of approximately $ 2 million. How old is Nick White? Nic is 28 years years old Which club did Nic White make his debut in? Nic made his debut for Brumbies Who is Nic White married to? Nic White is married to Mellissa Does Nic White have any children? Yes three sons

