Handre Pollard – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Handre Pollard Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Handre Pollard has a net worth of $ 3 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. At a very early age, he made his mark as a professional Rugby Player.

Handre Pollard Career

Handre Pollard is a South African professional rugby union player who currently plays for Leicester Tigers in England’s Premiership Rugby as a flyhalf.

Pollard earned his first provincial call-up as early as primary school level when he was selected in the Western Province squad for the Under-13 Craven Week competition in 2007.

Handre Pollard spent more than 6 seasons with Blue Bulls (Rugby World)

On July 12, it was announced that Pollard would make a move to Gauteng to join Pretoria-based team the Blue Bulls at the start of the 2013 season. His first involvement in rugby in Pretoria came for university side UP Tuks during the 2013 Varsity Cup competition.

He went on to represent the Bulls until the end of the 2019 season. In June 2015 the Blue Bulls announced that Pollard would join the Japanese Top League side NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes Osaka on a three-month deal between November 2015 and January 2016 for the 2015-16 Top League season.

After a few seasons with the Hurricanes, he went to Blue Bulls in 2019 where he again had a few spells. In December 2021, Leicester Tigers confirmed signing him from Montpellier.

Pollard played in three Junior World Championships; his side won the title in 2012 and he was awarded Young Player of the Year in 2014 when South Africa narrowly lost to an England team captained by Maro Itoje.

Handre Pollard was the second-highest point scorer for South Africa in the World Cup finals (Sky Sports)

He would need to have his arm amputated in 2016 after routine shoulder surgery led to a serious infection, but that outcome was thankfully avoided. Still, he had to spend six weeks in hospital and was out of action for almost an entire year.

Pollard scored 22 points in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final – second only to Matt Burke’s 25 points in the 1999 final. He was pivotal in South Africa winning the World Cup.

Handre Pollard Family and Personal Life

Handre Pollard was born on 11 March 1994 in Somerset West, South Africa. Not much is known about his father and mother. He doesn’t have a sibling. His family maintains a private life.

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. He is into fishing and playing video games. Pollard is quite active on social media sites.

Handre Pollard Relationship and Girlfriend

Handre is married to a beautiful woman called Marise Malherbe. They were dating for a long time and eventually got married in 2018. Photos of Pollard asking Marise to marry him on a small beach are present on his Instagram account. They had an intimate marriage attended by family and friends.

Handre Pollard married International 800m runner Marise Malherbe (Instagram)

Marisa is an International 800m runner. She also does the job of a homemaker and has been a great support for Pollard. Most fly-halves are known for being noisy and communicative but, according to Marise, she was attracted to Pollard because he was such an introvert!

