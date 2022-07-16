Bongi Mbonambi– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Bongi Mbonambi is a South African professional rugby union player Here is everything you need to know about Bongi Mbonambi including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Bongi Mbonambi Facts

Birth Place Bethlehem, South Africa Father’s Name NA

Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth (2022) $ 3 million Salary (2022) $ 7,00,000 Age 31 Date of Birth 7 January 1991



School St Alban’s College Nationality South African Wife Anastacia Children One Social Media Instagram

Bongi Mbonambi Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Beirne has a net worth of $ 3 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. At a very early age, he made his mark as a professional Rugby Player.

Bongi Mbonambi Career

Mbongeni Theo “Bongi” Mbonambi is a South African professional rugby union player and he also plays for the URC team Sharks as a hooker. He represented South Africa U20 at the 2011 Junior World Championship in Italy, where the Baby Boks finished fifth.

Bongi Mbonambi is one of the star players for Sharks (IOL)

He started his professional career at the Bulls franchise before moving to the Stormers in 2015. Then in June 2021, he announced he would be joining the Sharks, following South Africa captain Siya Kolisi to the Durban-based team.

The Hooker made his Test debut against Ireland in June 2016 coming off the bench to replace then captain Adriaan Strauss. His first Test start came against Italy in November 2017.

Mbonambi has been named in South Africa’s squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup which the team went on to win the tournament defeating England in the final.

Bongi Mbonambi is a world cup winner with South Africa (SA Rugby)

At 5ft 9in and a little over 17th, Mbonambi is not the biggest front-rower but he has defied those who told him he wouldn’t make it in pro rugby.

“There was never a time when I doubted my ability, even when some of the coaches were telling me I’d never progress beyond the age-group level,” he told SA Rugby magazine.

“One day, I challenged one of those coaches by asking, ‘Why would you say something like that?’ He told me my size would count against me in professional rugby.

Bongi Mbonambi Family and Personal Life

Bongi Mbonambi was born on 7 January 1991 in Bethlehem, in the Free State. Even though the name of his parents is not known. However, His father is a policeman and his mother is a nurse, and he and his siblings had a strict upbringing where they “were taught to work hard for what we want”.

Both of his parents had a sports background His dad boxed and played baseball and his mum played tennis while his brother played football and his sister, netball.

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. He loves cooking in his past time and likes spending time with his family.

Bongi Mbonambi Relationship and Girlfriend

Bongi got married to his long-time partner Anastacia. The couple got hitched in a beautiful colourful wedding that took place in 2017. The union took place at the beautiful Webersburg wine estate and was graced by family and friends. They have a daughter named Esa Khanyisile, who was born in May 2019.

Bongi Mbonambi with his beautiful wife Anastacia and lovely daughter Esa Khanyisile (Instagram)

There is not much information about Anastacia’s occupation. However, it seems like she is a homemaker and has been a great support for Bongi. She is often seen cheering for him in Stadiums. Anastacia maintains a low-key profile.

FAQs about Bongi Mbonambi

What is Bongi’s net worth? Mbonambi has a net worth of approximately $ 2 million. How old is Bongi Mbonambi ? Bongi is 31 years old Which club did Bongi Mbonambi make his debut in? Bongi made his debut for the Bulls Who is Bongi Mbonambi married to? Bongi Mbonambi is married to Anastacia Does Bongi have any children? Yes one daughter

