Nathan Ake girlfriend Kaylee Ramman Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Kaylee Ramman is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester City star Nathan Ake. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a humble background Kaylee has achieved greater feats in his life. However, having Nathan Ake by his side from a very young age has been her greatest triumph. The duo doesn’t make a lot of public appearances together. In fact, they kept their relationship a secret for many years before going public. Nathan has gained popularity in the Premier League for his incredible defensive qualities. Visionary manager Pep Guardiola even took a bet on the Dutchman.

After his move to Manchester City, his career has attracted heavy attention from the English media. However, many fans are unaware of his love life. That’s why today we have decided to focus more on the beautiful girlfriend of Nathan Ake. Follow along to know more!

Kaylee Ramman Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 27, 1994 Place of Birth The Hague, Netherlands Nationality Dutch Residency London, England Partner Nathan Ake Job Designer for a swimwear brand and Entrepreneur Instagram @kayleerm_ Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Kaylee Ramman Childhood and Family

Kaylee was born on December 27, 1994. Despite being very famous on the internet, she hasn’t shared much about her parents. We currently don’t know the names of her father and mother. Whether she has any siblings is still unknown. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t gather much information about her childhood and early life. However, our report suggests that she is from the same neighbourhood as Nathan. So if our claim is valid, then her birthplace might be The Hague in the Netherlands. We are still trying to gather more information on the matter and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Nathan Ake.

Kaylee Ramman is a fashion designer. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Kaylee Ramman Education

Kaylee’s educational background is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared a lot of information about her early education. However, we believe she attended high school in her hometown. But, we are not sure whether she attended college after that. Even if she did join a university, we currently don’t know her major.

Kaylee Ramman career

Kaylee is working as a fashion designer for a sustainable clothing brand named JUA June. The brand mainly focuses on producing sustainable swimwear from ocean plastic. Well, they are making a big name for their stance against pollution. Considering her Instagram activities, the Dutch beauty certainly has excellent knowledge about fashion.

Kaylee is also an entrepreneur and owns a jewellery brand named Status Medal. We don’t have much information about her business venture. However, our data indicate that her brand is seeing rapid growth.

Kaylee is also a blogger and Instagram star. She maintains her blog, “Vivacious by Kaylee”, where she writes about vegan food, travel and fitness. She has excellent knowledge about the topics and uses her reach to educate other enthusiasts.

Nathan Ake met his girlfriend when he was 18 years old. (Picture was taken from talkglitz.media)

Kaylee Ramman Net Worth

Kaylee’s net worth is currently under review. She hadn’t shared much about her earnings. We know that she has accumulated a significant amount through her fashion designing role and business ventures. However, as we currently don’t know her actual wages, we couldn’t calculate her net worth.

Kaylee Ramman and Nathan Ake relationship

Nathan Ake started dating his girlfriend when he was 18 years of age. The duo knew each other from a very young age as they are from the same neighbourhood. It took some time for them to develop trust. However, when they started spending time with each other, they knew they had several things in common. They fell in love soon after that and have remained inseparable. However, they managed to keep their love life out of the public eye for a very long time. On February 27, 2011, they finally made their relationship public. Nathan recently took the big step of proposing to her girlfriend when they were on vacation. Nathan proposed to her with a beautiful ring, and she said ‘yes.’ Well, we are not sure when they are planning to get married. However, the news is about to come very soon.

Nathan Ake proposed to her girlfriend last year. (Credit: KEN LAM PHOTOGRAPHY)

Kaylee Ramman and Nathan Ake Children

The couple hasn’t yet welcomed any children. They are very young at the moment and have a long life ahead. Both of them are very active in their professional life. So they might take some time to take the big step.

Kaylee Ramman Social media

Kaylee has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Nathan became public. She currently has 24.9k followers on her Instagram page. She is a fashion designer, and she certainly knows how to show off. Her feed is full of alluring pictures of herself. Sometimes she posts photos with her boyfriend and friends. She likes to go to beaches and flaunt her stunning bikini body.

Kaylee is very famous on Social media. (Credit: Instagram)

