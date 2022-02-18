Who Is Katja Kuhne? Meet The Girlfriend Of Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer Girlfriend Katja Kuhne Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Katja Kuhne is famous for being the girlfriend of Bayern Munich star Marcel Sabitzer. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Katja is a successful TV personality in Germany and also has a grand career in modelling. She has been with Marcel for a long time. They are currently staging in Germany, however, their story started in Ukraine. Katja has faced a large tragedy in her life which we will share later on in the article. But, she always had the support of her partner.

Well, Marcel Sabitzer has earned a lot of fame after signing for German giants Bayern Munich. He had a wonderful season with RB Leipzig before when he helped the team earn their first Champions League semi-final spot in 2021. His skills and football abilities are a subject of massive discussion in the German media. However, today we are keeping aside his career and focusing more on his love life. In this article we will reveal everything there is to know about the Girlfriend Of Marcel Sabitzer.

Katja Kuhne Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 9, 1985 Place of Birth Ukraine Nationality Ukrainian Residency Germany Partner Marcel Sabitzer Job Professional Model and TV Actress Instagram N.A Height 5 ft 7 inch (174 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Katja Kuhne Childhood and Family

Katja was born on March 9, 1985. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Ukrainian lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data. So, stay tuned in order to learn more about the Girlfriend Of Marcel Sabitzer.

Marcel Sabitzer with his girlfriend. (Picture was taken from Sportmob)

Katja Kuhne Education

Katja completed her high school education in Ukraine. She was studious from an early age. She was enrolled in a local institution in her hometown. After graduation, she moved to Germany for further education. We are not sure currently which college she went to. Her major is still under review. At the same time as her college days, she got involved in the modelling industry, so her studies fell from her priority as she always wanted to pursue a career in the glamour world.

Katja Kuhne career

Katja is a successful model. She started her journey after moving to Germany. Due to her good looks and charming personality. She participated in many catwalks and became the face of major brands in Germany.

Katja also got involved with the German TV industry after getting initial fame. She starred in the reality TV show ‘Bachelor’ and won the final round. She has also become a success in the reality TV industry in the last few years after appearing in many famous shows.

Katja Kuhne is a professional model. (Picture was taken from newsbeezer.com)

Katja Kuhne Net Worth

Katja’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But as we know, she had a successful career in the modelling and TV industry; she might have accumulated an enormous sum. Considering her lifestyle, she seems to be a wealthy WAG.

Marcel Sabitzer has a net worth of €10 Million ($11.8 Million), primarily representing his professional contracts earnings. He currently earns €4,5 Million per year at Bayern Munich. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for their family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Katja Kuhne and Marcel Sabitzer relationship

Marcel Sabitzer met with his girlfriend in 2017. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure how and where they met. We don’t even know if it was love at first sight. The duo has chosen to keep their private life away from the public eye. That’s why gathering information about their love life has become difficult for us.

However, we believe they are same minded people, and after a few initial meetings, they were madly in love. The duo has maintained their relationship very healthy as they maintain good communication by valuing each other’s inputs. Marcel took the giant leap and proposed the love of her life in January 2020. Even though many fans have misconceptions about their marriage, they are yet to tie the knot. But our reports suggest that the news could come soon.

Katja and Marcel. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Katja Kuhne and Marcel Sabitzer Children

Marcel and Katja have one child together. The Ukrainian lady gave birth to their daughter, Mary Lou Sabitzer, in April 2019. The duo likes to spend quality time with their daughter considering Marcel’s social media feed.

Marcel Sabitzer with girlfriend and daughter. (Credit: Instagram/@katja_kuehne)

Katja Kuhne Social media

We couldn’t find any account of Katja on the famous social media sites. We believe she likes to stay away from excessive public attention. She mostly spends time with her family, and considering her personality; she wants to keep the moments secret.

FAQs about Katja Kuhne

When did Katja Kuhne and Marcel Sabitzer get married? They are yet to get married. What is Katja Kuhne doing now? She is a model and TV actress. How old is Katja Kuhne? She is 37 years old. Nationality of Katja Kuhne? She is Ukrainian. But she also has German nationality. What is Katja Kuhne’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

Read More: