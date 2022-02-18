Marco Verratti Wife Jessica Aidi Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Jessica Aidi? Meet The Wife Of Marco Verratti

Jessica Aidi is famous for being the wife of PSG star Marco Verratti. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Being a successful model, Jessica makes a true power couple with Marco Verratti. Even though she is in a pretty comfortable position professionally, she has faced a lot of barriers to reach where she is today. She started working at an early age and worked her way to the top. She recently got married to Marco Verratti. However, they dated for a long time before that.

Verratti is considered to be one of the best midfield players at this moment. He has achieved a lot of fame playing for PSG. After helping the Italian national team win the EURO 2020, he became a celebrity figure in his home country. However, his love life hasn’t been a straight road. Well, many fans have misconceptions about the topic and that’s why today we have decided to shed light on the matter. Follow along to learn everything there is to know about the stunning wife of Marco Verratti.

Jessica Aidi Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 11, 1991 Place of Birth France Nationality French Residency Paris, France Partner Marco Verratti Job Professional Model. Instagram @jessicaaidi Height 5’8″ (175 cm) Weight 60 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $3 Million

Jessica Aidi Childhood and Family

Jessica Aidi was born on July 11, 1991. She is very confident in front of the media and has enjoyed the attention over the years. However, she hasn’t shared much when it comes to her family details. For the same reason, we currently don’t know the anime of her father and mother and what kind of jobs they do. We are also uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are still investigating her early life and childhood and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Marco Verratti.

Jessica Aidi loves public attention. (Picture was taken from tipsforwomens.org)

Jessica Aidi Education

Jessica spent most of her childhood and early life in France. She attended a local high school in her hometown. However, she hasn’t shared whether she went to university for further education after that. We believe she started to work at an early age, and that’s why she might have skipped college.

Jessica Aidi career

Jessica is a professional model. She has earned a lot of fame in the last few years. She has been delivering top-notch performances lately, and her career will only rise. She is currently involved with the Next models, and her work comprises Paris and Milan. She has worked with several big brands, including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and US magazine Sports Illustrated.

However, her career always wasn’t like this. She started working as a waitress at a very early age. She worked at several restaurants around Paris and saved up to achieve her dream. Well, when the opportunity came, she capitalized on that and made a big name. She has become a role model for many young girls in her country.

Jessica is very famous on social media platforms, especially Instagram. We currently don’t know whether she has started monetizing her audience. However, considering her colossal follower base, she could earn a considerable amount of money.

Jessica Aidi featuring in the Sports Illustrated magazine. (Credit: Sports Illustrated)

Jessica Aidi Net Worth

Jessica’s current net worth is $3 Million, mainly representing her earnings from a successful modelling career. She has worked with several big brands and has accumulated a large sum. Her bank balance is more significant than most of the typical WAGs. Well, she maintains a lavish lifestyle through her earnings.

Jessica Aidi and Marco Verratti relationship

Marco Verratti met his wife in 2019. The Italian midfielder was going through a rough phase at that time after separating from her previous partner, Laura Zazzara. They were childhood sweethearts and have two children together; that’s why divorcing her previous wife was very difficult. However, Verratti decided to move on and started dating Jessica after his divorce. We are not sure how they met. However, they were madly in love after a few initial outings. The duo made their first official public outing at Paris Fashion Week. They have remained inseparable since then. Last year the pair tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony attended by all their family members and friends. We believe they are a happy couple and respect each other’s opinions.

Marco Verratti with his wife Jessica Aidi during their wedding ceremony. (Credit: KCS Presse)

Jessica Aidi and Marco Verratti Children

Verratti and Jessica haven’t yet welcomed any child. However, the Italian midfielder has two children with her previous wife. We are not sure whether the pair are currently planning to include a newborn as they are both very active in their respective professional career.

Jessica Aidi Social media

Jessica has a large follower base on Instagram. She mostly posts alluring pictures of herself and her husband. She likes to travel a lot, and you can find many photos of the French beauty flaunting her bikini body. She has also shared images of her wedding on her page.

Jessica Aidi has gained popularity on Social media due to her alluring looks. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Kaylee Ramman

When did Jessica Aidi and Marco Verratti get married? They got married in 2021. What is Jessica Aidi doing now? She is a professional model. How old is Jessica Aidi? She is 31 years old. Nationality of Jessica Aidi? She is French. What is Jessica Aidi’s net worth? Her net worth is $3 Million.

