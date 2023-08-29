Mohammed Salisu 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Mohammed Salisu is a Ghanian professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for the French club AS Monaco and for the Ghana National team and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim, born on April 17, 1999, is a talented Ghanaian footballer renowned for his role as a centre-back for Ligue 1 club Monaco and the Ghana national team. Salisu’s football journey is marked by his dedication, potential, and ability to overcome challenges, making him a promising player for both club and country.

He joined Monaco in August 2023 and is ready to open a new journey in his footballing career in a different nation. We will have to wait to know about his performances in his new club but here, we will see his profile in detail.

Mohammed Salisu joined Monaco from Southampton. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Mohammed Salisu Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Kumasi, Ghana Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aries Net Worth £6.3 Million Age 24 Birthday 17 April 1999 Nationality Ghanaian Position Centre-back Senior Clubs Valladolid B, Southampton, Monaco Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Mohammed Salisu’s Net Worth and Salary

Mohammed Salisu currently has a staggering net worth of almost £6,325,280. His wages for his position as a D-C for Southampton F.C. are unknown. His market value, though, is an astonishing €18.00m, which reflects his burgeoning stardom as a gifted player. Mohammed Salisu has established himself as a valued asset in the footballing industry thanks to his financial success and outstanding on-field accomplishments.

Mohammed Salisu Club Career

Salisu began his football career in his hometown youth team, Kumasi Barcelona Babies, before transferring to the West African Football Academy in 2013. After a brief period of being without a club, he stood out during a tryout at the African Talent Football Academy in 2017, which led to his admission to Real Valladolid’s youth programme.

He moved up the ranks at Valladolid, from the reserves to the senior group. He made a big impact in the 2017–18, 2018–19, and 2019–20 seasons, earning praise for his abilities and scoring his first goal as a pro. He moved for £10.9 million to Premier League club Southampton in August 2020.

Mohammed Salisu ✖️ Monaco ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/ogSPh4bih9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

He initially struggled to fit in, but in February 2021 he finally made his club debut, demonstrating his defensive prowess and helping the team to victory. In the 2021–22 season, Salisu experienced noteworthy milestones including scoring his first goal as a professional for Southampton and getting sent off during a game against Tottenham Hotspur. His 2022–2023 season was sadly ruined by a chronic hip abductor ailment, which limited his playing time.

Salisu unexpectedly agreed to a five-year contract with Ligue 1 team Monaco on August 1, 2023, ushering in a new era in his club career.

Mohammed Salisu International Career

Salisu had a complex journey. After receiving his first call-up to Ghana’s national squad in 2019, he faced challenges, including injuries and speculations about his commitment. Ultimately, he expressed his willingness to represent Ghana and made his debut in September 2022, even scoring his first goal in a match against Switzerland in November 2022.

Mohammed Salisu has a net worth of £6.3 Million. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mohammed Salisu Family

Mohammed Salisu was born in Kumasi, Ghana, on April 17, 1999. He has a younger brother, yet specifics about his parents and any siblings are missing. Although Mohammed’s father abandoned the family when he was younger, his upbringing is a testament to his tenacity and drive to be successful in football. Mohammed has overcome obstacles thanks to his commitment to the game and his achievement on the world stage.

Mohammed Salisu’s Girlfriend

The Center-back is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career, he might be secretly dating someone.

Salisu has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Mohammed Salisu Cars and Tattoos

Not much information is available about his cars, but he is likely to own at least one. The 24-year-old centre-back does not have any tattoos on his body.

