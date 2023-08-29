Cyle Larin 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Cyle Larin is a Canadian Professional soccer player who plays as a forward for the La Liga club RCD Mallorca and for the Canadian national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Cyle Christopher Larin is a Canadian professional soccer player known for his prolific goal-scoring ability. He primarily plays as a striker and has had an impressive career trajectory both in club and international football.

Larin has proven his ability to score goals, his versatility, and his tenacity on the pitch during the course of his career. His rise from a promising young player in Canada to a vital member of the top European leagues is evidence of his skills and commitment to the game.

Cyle Larin has a net worth of $10 Million. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Cyle Larin Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Brampton, Ontario, Canada Father’s Name Mr Larin Mother’s Name Patricia Larin Star Sign Aries Net Worth $10 Million Age 28 Birthday 17 April 1995 Nationality Canadian Position Forward Senior Clubs Sigma FC, Orlando City, Beşiktaş, Zulte Waregem, Club Brugge, Valladolid and RCD Mallorca. Achievements 1X TOP GOAL SCORER

1X TURKISH CHAMPION

1X TURKISH CUP WINNER

1X TURKISH SUPER CUP WINNER

1X BELGIAN SUPER CUP WINNER Wife Sienna Ponce Children Caylee and Cylie Social Media Instagram

Cyle Larin’s Net Worth and Salary

Cyle Larin has had amazing financial success, with a $10 million estimated net worth. Although his exact compensation is unknown, his outstanding market worth of €8.00 million indicates his rising stardom as a gifted athlete. Cyle has established himself as a highly sought-after star in the footballing world thanks to his successes on the pitch and his significant contributions to the game.

Cyle Larin Club Career

Larin began his football career as the leading goal scorer at St Edmund Campion Secondary School in Brampton, Ontario, where he first displayed his potential. After honing his abilities at the exclusive football academy Sigma FC, he was given the chance to practise with teams like Werder Bremen, Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg, Racing Genk, and Club Brugge throughout Europe.

He subsequently joined the soccer team at the University of Connecticut, where he had a major impact in his first season, scoring 14 goals in 23 games. He received various honours for this effort, including Freshman of the Year and a spot on the All-Rookie Team of the American Athletic Conference.

Understand Mallorca have sealed the agreement to sign Canadian striker Cyle Larin, here we go 🔴🇨🇦



€7.5m fixed fee plus add-ons up to final package worth €8.2m potential fee to Valladolid… after they just paid €1.5m for Larin.



Contract until June 2028. Medical booked. pic.twitter.com/BMTTzvp966 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

Larin was chosen by Orlando City SC as the first overall pick in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft. With 17 goals in 27 games, he broke the previous record for a rookie’s goal total and was named the MLS Rookie of the Year for his outstanding rookie campaign.

After attracting the interest of European clubs with his success in the MLS, Larin moved to Besiktas in Turkey in January 2018. He kept up his impressive play, notching a hat-trick in his debut and making a huge impact on the team’s victories. He moved from Club Brugge to RCD Mallorca in 2023 for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Cyle Larin International Career

Larin also had a successful international career with the Canadian national team. He made his senior international debut in 2014 and quickly established himself as a key player in Canada’s campaign to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he finished as the competition’s top scorer in the CONCACAF region.

Cyle Larin joined RCD Mallorca in July 2023. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Cyle Larin Family

Cyle Larin was born in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, on April 17, 1995. His mother, Patricia Larin, is from Montréal, and his father, Mr Larin, was born in Clarendon, illustrating the diverse origins of his family. Brother Elijah and sister Casandra, with whom Cyle has a close relationship, have been an important source of love and support for him during his football career.

Cyle Larin’s wife – Sienna Ponce

Cyle Larin enjoys life personally and is content with his wife, Sienna Ponce. The couple enjoys happy times together and frequently posts about them on social media. They have two daughters, Caylee and Cylie, who enrich their family’s happiness and love. Cyle’s close relationship with his wife and kids is a reflection of the happiness he experiences both on and off the pitch.

Cyle Larin with his kids Caylee and Cylie. (Credits: @cylelarin Instagram)

Cyle Larin has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Cyle Larin Cars and Tattoos

Cyle Larin uses tattoos on his left hand and right side of his neck to display his sense of style and individuality both on and off the pitch. Although there isn’t any precise information about his car, his body art contributes to his distinctive personality and helps him stand out as a superb football player.

Read More:

FAQs about Cyle Larin