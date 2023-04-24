Mateo Retegui 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Mateo Retegui is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for the Argentine club Tigre on loan from Boca Juniors and for the Argentine national team and in this article, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Mateo Retegui is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for Tigre in the Argentine Primera División, on loan from Boca Juniors. He was born on April 29, 1999, in Argentina and holds dual citizenship in Italy and Argentina.

Retegui’s promising performances at the international level have made him a player to watch in the upcoming years, and his loan move to Tigre has given him more opportunities to hone his skills and showcase his talent.

Mateo Retegui of Italy in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between Italy and England. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images )

Mateo Retegui Facts and Wiki

Birth Place San Fernando, Argentina Father’s Name Carlos Retegui Mother’s Name María Grandoli Star Sign Taurus Net Worth £4 Million Age 23 Birthday 29 April 1999 Nationality Argentine Position Forward Senior Clubs Boca Juniors, Estudiantes, Talleres, Tigre. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Mateo Retegui’s Net Worth and Salary

Mateo Retegui is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £4 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €16.00m by Transfermarkt. His current salary is unavailable and once he earns his move to a top European club, he will be assured of a lucrative deal with them.

Mateo Retegui Club Career

Retegui joined Boca Juniors after playing for River Plate earlier, to start his professional football career. During the Argentine Primera División season of 2017, coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto promoted him to the main team. He entered the game as a substitute in a 1-0 victory over Patronato at home in November 2018 nevertheless, making his professional debut.

The net worth of Mateo Retegui is estimated to be £4 million as of 2023. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images )

Retegui was on an 18-month loan to Estudiantes in January 2019. He played eight times in his rookie season and made 21 appearances in the 2019–20 campaign, scoring five goals overall. He joined Tigre in February 2022 on a temporary basis until the end of 2023.

Mateo Retegui International Career

Retegui has represented Argentina at the U19 and U20 levels, including playing for the latter at the 2018 South American Games. However, he is also eligible to play for Italy through descent and was pre-selected by Roberto Mancini to join the Italian team for the first UEFA Euro 2024 qualification games in February 2023.

Retegui’s first official call-up to the Italian national team came on March 17, 2023. On March 23, 2023, he made his professional debut against England in a Euro 2024 qualification game, scoring one goal in a 2-1 defeat. On March 26, he made another appearance, this time scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Malta in another Euro 2024 qualifying match.

🇮🇹 Mateo Retegui in fine form 💪



10 goals in his last 13 starts for club & country ⚽️#EURO2024 || @Azzurri_En pic.twitter.com/DzFdyASxpp — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) April 11, 2023

Mateo Retegui Family

Mateo Retegui was born on 29 April 1999 in Saint-Doulchard, France. Retegui’s grandfather, Angelo Dimarco, migrated to Argentina from Canicattì, Sicily, Italy. He comes from a family of athletes, as his father Carlos Retegui is a former field hockey player who represented Argentina in various Pan American Games and Olympic Games, while his sister Micaela is also an Olympian in the same sport.

Mateo Retegui’s Girlfriend

The Forward prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Mateo Retegui is sponsored by Adidas company. Also, he mentioned it on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Mateo Retegui is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Mateo Retegui Cars and Tattoos

Mateo Retegui’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Mateo Retegui has inked the skin on his right arm.

Read More:

FAQs about Mateo Retegui