Harvey Barnes 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Harvey Barnes is an English professional football player who plays as a winger for the Premier League club Leicester City and for the English national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Harvey Lewis Barnes famously called Harvey Barnes is a product of the English club Leicester City’s academy and was promoted to the senior team in 2016. One of Barnes’ strengths as a player is his versatility, as he can play on both wings and also as an attacking midfielder.

He is known for his quick feet, excellent dribbling skills, and ability to take on defenders. He has represented both the senior and youth teams of England’s national team. While we know his abilities on the field, let us get to know more about the player’s profile in this article.

Harvey Barnes Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Burnley, England Father’s Name Paul Barnes Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth £1.4m Age 25 Birthday 9 December 1997 Nationality English Position Winger Senior Clubs Leicester City, Milton Keynes Dons, Barnsley, West Bromwich Albion Achievements 2x Europa League participant

1x Champions League participant

1x European Under-21 participant

1x English Super Cup winner

1x English FA Cup winner Girlfriend Naomi Dann Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Harvey Barnes’s Net Worth and Salary

Harvey is a young and experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £1.4m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €32.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £417,391 per year playing for Premier League club Leicester City.

Harvey Barnes Club Career

Harvey began his football career in the youth academy at Leicester City in 2014. He quickly progressed through the ranks and made his senior debut for the club in 2016, coming on as a substitute in a League Cup match against Chelsea.

He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2016 and made his debut for the first team in a UEFA Champions League match against Porto the same year. He was loaned out to League One club Milton Keynes Dons in 2017, where he was impressed with 6 goals in 21 appearances and was awarded the club’s Young Player of the Year award.

The net worth of Harvey Barnes is estimated to be £1.4m as of 2023.(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

He then joined Championship club Barnsley on loan in 2017 and was recalled by Leicester City in 2018. In 2018, he joined the newly relegated Championship club West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan. He returned to Leicester City in January 2019 and signed a new five-year contract in June 2019.

In August 2021, Barnes signed a new four-year contract at Leicester City, keeping him at the club until 2025. He has also been a key contributor to the club’s success, helping them win the FA Cup in 2021 and finish in the top four of the Premier League in the 2020-2021 season.

Harvey Barnes International Career

Barnes has represented the England national team at various levels. In 2017, he was called up as one of six over-age players for the England under-18 squad in the Toulon Tournament, where he made his debut and scored four goals, winning the Golden Boot award as the top scorer.

He was also called up to the England under-20 team in 2017 and the England under-21 team in 2019. On 1 October 2020, he was called up to the senior England team for the first time and made his debut as a substitute in a 3-0 victory over Wales.

Harvey Barnes Family

Barnes was born in Burnley, Lancashire, and brought up in Countesthorpe, Leicestershire. He is the son of former professional footballer Paul Barnes who played as a striker in the Football League for Notts County, Stoke City, Chesterfield, York City, Birmingham City, Burnley, Huddersfield Town, Bury, and Doncaster Rovers.

Harvey is of Scottish descent through his grandparents. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed.

Harvey Barnes’s Girlfriend

Harvey Barnes is currently dating Naomi Dann. Naomi was also born in Burnley, England. Despite coming from a humble background, Naomi has already achieved success in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Further details are not available.

Harvey Barnes is currently dating Naomi Dann. (Credits: @harveybarnes97 Instagram)

The Winger has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is currently playing at a top level and it won’t be surprising if he signs a sponsorship deal anytime soon.

Harvey Barnes Cars and Tattoos

Harvey Barnes has been spotted driving an Audi A1 Sportback S Line in the streets of Burnley. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

