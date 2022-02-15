Who Is Amine Gulse? Meet The Wife Of Mesut Ozil

Amine Gulse is famous for being the wife of German star Mesut Özil. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Even though Amine had many difficulties growing up, that didn’t stop her from achieving her dream. She has achieved a lot in the acting industry and she is also a famous model. Apart from her professional success, she is also a caring mother and a responsible wife.

Mesut Ozil is famous for his craftiness in the midfield area. Even though the German star has passed his peak years, his legacy still remains intact. He won the world cup with Germany in 2014 and was one of the top midfielders in the Premier League for several years. His colourful career is full of many ups and downs. However, he always had the support of the love of his life. So, today we are going to reveal everything there is to know about the wife of Mesut Ozil – Amine Gulse.

Amine Gulse Facts & Wiki

Birthday April 30, 1993 Place of Birth Gothenburg, Sweden Nationality Turkish and Swedish Residency N.A Boyfriend Mesut Ozil Job Model and Actress Instagram @gulseamine Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Amine Gulse Childhood and Family

Amine was born on April 30, 1993, in Gothenburg, Sweden. Her father belongs to Iraqi ancestry and was a Turkmen from Kirkuk; her mother was Turkish. She spent most of her childhood in Sweden. However, to pursue a career in the acting industry, she moved to Turkey. She hasn’t disclosed much information about her father and mother. We are currently uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces, and we will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Mesut Ozil.

Amine Gulse Is a model and Turkish actress. (Picture was taken from CaughtOffside)

Amine Gulse Education

Amine spent most of her childhood in Sweden. There’s a high chance she completed her education from there. However, she hasn’t shared many details about her education. We guess she finished high school education in her hometown. However, we believe she didn’t enrol in a university programme as she started her journey to be an actress at a very young age.

Amine Gulse career

Amine moved to Turkey to pursue a career in the acting and modelling industry. She entered the glamour world with high ambitions and worked very hard to achieve her dreams. His stunning beauty and charming attitude earned her the Miss Turkey title in 2014. After winning the title, she got the chance to represent Turkey in the Miss World 2014. However, she didn’t manage to win the beauty pageant.

Amine gathered fame through her modelling career and started to grow her network. Her big break in the acting industry came when she featured in the Turkish TV show Vazgeçmem. She played the leading role in the love drama.

Ozil met with his wife in 2017. (Credit: Twitter)

Amine Gulse Net Worth

Amine’s net worth is currently unknown. She is the kind of person who doesn’t like to share a lot of private information in the public media. We know that she has accumulated a handsome sum from her successful acting and modelling career. However, we couldn’t calculate the exact number due to the lack of information.

Amine Gulse and Mesut Ozil relationship

Mesut Ozil met with her wife in 2017. The German star was playing for Arsenal at that time. Amine was also at a great height in her career at that time. We are uncertain how they met. However, we are sure that the duo instantly knew they had a connection only after their first meeting. The pair dated for a long time before tying the knot on June 7, 2019. Many high profile guests attended their lavish wedding ceremony on the banks of the Bosphorus. Ozil personally asked the then President of Turkey, Mr Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to be the best man at his wedding. Apart from that, their close family members, friends, and many of Ozil’s Arsenal teammates attended the wedding.

Amine and Ozil at their wedding ceremony. (Image: INSTAGRAM)

Amine Gulse and Mesut Ozil Children

Amine and Ozil welcomed their first child last year. Amine gave birth to a little daughter named Eda Özil.

Mesut Ozil with his wife and daughter. (Picture was taken from ensonhaber.com)

Amine Gulse Social media

Amine has earned massive fame on social media. She currently has 2.9m followers on Instagram, and her follower base is continuously growing. Her beauty and positive influence have attracted a lot of fans, and she maintains a positive impact on them. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her daughter, husband and family members.

When did Amine Gulse and Mesut Ozil get married? They got married on June 7, 2019. What is Amine Gulse doing now? She is a professional model and an actress. How old is Amine Gulse? She is 29 years old. Nationality of Amine Gulse? She is Turkish and Swedish. What is Amine Gulse’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

