Champions League Quarter Finalists 2023 – Dates & Matchups

2023 Champions League Quarter Final Draw – All The Matchups & Dates

The highly anticipated conclusion of the 2022/2023 Champions League is nearing, and there are only eight teams left in the mix. The list includes two clubs from England – the defending Premier League champion Manchester City and the Blues from London.

The defending Champions League winner managed to win against Liverpool in fashion, but probably the biggest surprise are the three Italian clubs that made it to the Quarter Finals, with the likes of Inter, Milan, and Napoli. The two remaining teams and the Bundesliga contender Bayern Munich and the amazing Benfica.

The Champions League 2023 Quarter Final draw took place on Friday, 17 March, at the House of European Football in Nyon, and it was an open draw – meaning that teams from the same country could play each other.

There were no seedings and country protection – so teams that came up against in the group stage could meet again. Without further ado, let’s get to the matchups, see who will play against who, when the matches will take place, and more.

The Heavyweight Contests

The first legs of the 2023 Champion League quarter finals will take place on the 11th and 12th of April, while the second legs will come just a week later on the 18th and the 19th of April. The first contest is the matchup in which the defending champions will play against Chelsea.

It’s the third consecutive season in which Real Madrid is playing against Chelsea, with Chelsea winning against the Spanish team in the 20/21 season, but losing in the 21/22 season.

The 14-time winners remain the favorites in the match up, with odds of 1.92 (decimal) for the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 14-time winners remain the favorites in the match up, with odds of 1.92 (decimal) for the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu. The Blues have improved dramatically over the last few months with their new coach Graham Potter, but are still coming into the matchup as the heavy underdogs against the mighty Madrid side. The first match will be played in Madrid on the 12th of April, while the second leg in London is only 6 days later.

The biggest matchup of the quarter-finals, however, has to be the clash between the two titans – Bayern Munich against Manchester City. The German side blasted through the eighth finals against PSG, and they seem like the team to beat this year.

Nagelsmann’s team hasn’t dropped a point this year, with some majestic victories against Inter, Milan, and Paris. However, don’t think for a second that Pep Guardiola will have it easy with the Munich side.

Joshua Kimmich said that City will probably be the toughest opponent they’ll face this season, but he and his teammates are looking forward to playing against the Premier League champion and their former coach. The whole football world will enjoy the matchup, especially when considering that the two teams are among the favorites to lift the trophy at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 10 June.

The English side has the home advantage for the first leg which will be on April 11, while the second leg will be played in Munich on April 19.

Napoli faces Milan while Inter goes against Benfica for a possible all-Italian semi-final

Inter made it to the quarter-finals of the CL for the first time in 12 years, and they haven’t been very successful in the biggest European club championship since the Jose Mourinho era, when they lifted the trophy in 2010.

Coach Simone Inzaghi said that the team is very proud to be back in the CL quarter-finals, and he believes that the two games against the Portuguese side will be amazing.

Benfica, on the other side, is looking very hot right now. They won their group and breezed past Club Brugge, and are looking very determined to reach the later stages of the competition – the first time since 1990.

The first leg will take place on the 11th of April in Lisbon, while the return leg is scheduled for April 19 in Milan.

The last matchup is the clash between the two Italian sides – Napoli and Milan. With a 20-point difference in the Italian Serie A, Napoli enters the matchup as a favorite, but as you can never underestimate the Rossoneri.

They are seven-time European champions for a reason, and we’re more than certain that they’ll try their best to reach the semis once again.