Ivan Cavaleiro 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ivan Ricardo Neves Abreu Cavaleiro is a talented and versatile winger/striker who has had success in multiple countries and leagues. He has shown an ability to score goals and provide assists, and his experience in the Premier League and Champions League will be valuable for Fulham as they seek to establish themselves in the top flight. Additionally, his international experience with Portugal will only add to his value as a player.

Ivan Cavaleiro of Fulham looks on during the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Fulham and West Ham United at Craven Cottage on February 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ivan Cavaleiro Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Vila Franca de Xira, Portuga Father’s Name Lindo Cavaleiro Mother’s Name Silvia Neves Abreu Star Sign Libra Net Worth £12m Age 29 Birthday 18 October 1993 Nationality Portuguese Position Winger, Forward Senior Clubs Benfica B, Benfica, Deportivo La Coruña, Monaco, Monaco B,

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Alanyaspor Achievements 1x Europa League runner-up

2x Europa League participant

1x Champions League participant

1x Euro Under-17 participant

1x Under-20 World Cup participant

1x European Under-21 participant

2x European Under-19 participant

2x English 2nd tier champion

1x Portuguese cup winner

1x Promotion to 1st league

1x Euro Under-21 runner-up

1x Portuguese league cup winner

1x Portuguese champion

1x French champion Girlfriend NA Children Jaden (son) Social Media Instagram

Ivan Cavaleiro’s Net Worth and Salary

Ivan is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £12m as of 2023. The player’s market value in 2023 is valued at €2.30m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £1,612,000 per year playing for Fulham.

Ivan Cavaleiro Club Career

Cavaleiro began his professional career in his native Portugal, joining the youth academy of Benfica in 2007. He made his professional debut for Benfica in 2011 in a league match against Rio Ave, coming on as a substitute. Cavaleiro continued to make sporadic appearances for the first team over the next few seasons before joining Spanish club Deportivo La Coruña on loan for the 2014-2015 season.

In July 2015, Cavaleiro signed a five-year contract with French club AS Monaco for a reported fee of €15 million. He scored his first goal for the club in a 3-3 draw against Guingamp in October 2015. He played an important role in Monaco’s successful 2016-2017 campaign, scoring 9 goals and providing 4 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. He also played in the UEFA Champions League, helping Monaco reach the semifinals of the competition.

The net worth of Ivan Cavaleiro is estimated to be £12m as of 2023. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

In August 2017, Cavaleiro joined English club Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy. He quickly became a key player for the club, scoring 9 goals and providing 12 assists in 42 appearances as Wolves won the Championship and gained promotion to the Premier League. The move was eventually made permanent, with Cavaleiro signing a four-year contract with the club.

In August 2019, Cavaleiro joined Fulham on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy. He scored his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic in August 2019. He played a key role in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League, scoring 6 goals and providing 5 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. The move was made permanent in August 2020, with Cavaleiro signing a four-year contract with Fulham.

Ivan Cavaleiro International Career

Cavaleiro has represented Portugal at various youth levels, including the under-21 team. He made his senior debut for Portugal in November 2014 in a friendly match against Argentina. He has since made 15 appearances for the national team, scoring 1 goal. He was part of the Portugal squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019, although he did not feature in the final.

Fulham’s Portuguese striker Ivan Cavaleiro warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Fulham at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 18, 2021. (Photo by JULIAN FINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ivan Cavaleiro Family

Ivan was born on 18 October 1993 in Vila Franca de Xira, Portuga to his mother Silvia Neves Abreu, and his father Lindo Cavaleiro. Cavaleiro’s father, Lindo, was crowned Angolan youth champion for Atlético Petróleos de Luanda, whilst his uncle Monhé excelled as a midfielder for Progresso Associação do Sambizanga.

It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially.

Ivan Cavaleiro’s Girlfriend

Ivan Cavaleiro was previously dating Andreia Filipa Nunes, the couple also shares a son, Jaden.

Ivan Cavaleiro enjoying his vacation in Lisbon with his son Jaden. (Credits: @ivancavaleiro Instagram)

Any information about his current dating life isn’t publicly available.

Ivan has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Marcus earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.

Ivan Cavaleiro Cars and Tattoos

Ivan Cavaleiro has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Portuguese. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Similar to many other footballers, he has a penchant for adorning his body with tattoos and has a notable one on the inside of his right arm.

