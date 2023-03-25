Ivan Cavaleiro 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ivan Cavaleiro is a Portuguese footballer who plays as a winger or striker for Premier League club Fulham and the Portugal national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ivan Ricardo Neves Abreu Cavaleiro is a talented and versatile winger/striker who has had success in multiple countries and leagues. He has shown an ability to score goals and provide assists, and his experience in the Premier League and Champions League will be valuable for Fulham as they seek to establish themselves in the top flight. Additionally, his international experience with Portugal will only add to his value as a player.
Ivan Cavaleiro Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Vila Franca de Xira, Portuga
|Father’s Name
|Lindo Cavaleiro
|Mother’s Name
|Silvia Neves Abreu
|Star Sign
|Libra
|Net Worth
|£12m
|Age
|29
|Birthday
|18 October 1993
|Nationality
|Portuguese
|Position
|Winger, Forward
|Senior Clubs
|Benfica B, Benfica, Deportivo La Coruña, Monaco, Monaco B,
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Alanyaspor
|Achievements
|1x Europa League runner-up
2x Europa League participant
1x Champions League participant
1x Euro Under-17 participant
1x Under-20 World Cup participant
1x European Under-21 participant
2x European Under-19 participant
2x English 2nd tier champion
1x Portuguese cup winner
1x Promotion to 1st league
1x Euro Under-21 runner-up
1x Portuguese league cup winner
1x Portuguese champion
1x French champion
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|Jaden (son)
|Social Media
Ivan Cavaleiro’s Net Worth and Salary
Ivan is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £12m as of 2023. The player’s market value in 2023 is valued at €2.30m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £1,612,000 per year playing for Fulham.
Ivan Cavaleiro Club Career
Cavaleiro began his professional career in his native Portugal, joining the youth academy of Benfica in 2007. He made his professional debut for Benfica in 2011 in a league match against Rio Ave, coming on as a substitute. Cavaleiro continued to make sporadic appearances for the first team over the next few seasons before joining Spanish club Deportivo La Coruña on loan for the 2014-2015 season.
In July 2015, Cavaleiro signed a five-year contract with French club AS Monaco for a reported fee of €15 million. He scored his first goal for the club in a 3-3 draw against Guingamp in October 2015. He played an important role in Monaco’s successful 2016-2017 campaign, scoring 9 goals and providing 4 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. He also played in the UEFA Champions League, helping Monaco reach the semifinals of the competition.
In August 2017, Cavaleiro joined English club Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy. He quickly became a key player for the club, scoring 9 goals and providing 12 assists in 42 appearances as Wolves won the Championship and gained promotion to the Premier League. The move was eventually made permanent, with Cavaleiro signing a four-year contract with the club.
In August 2019, Cavaleiro joined Fulham on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy. He scored his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic in August 2019. He played a key role in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League, scoring 6 goals and providing 5 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. The move was made permanent in August 2020, with Cavaleiro signing a four-year contract with Fulham.
Ivan Cavaleiro International Career
Cavaleiro has represented Portugal at various youth levels, including the under-21 team. He made his senior debut for Portugal in November 2014 in a friendly match against Argentina. He has since made 15 appearances for the national team, scoring 1 goal. He was part of the Portugal squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019, although he did not feature in the final.
Ivan Cavaleiro Family
Ivan was born on 18 October 1993 in Vila Franca de Xira, Portuga to his mother Silvia Neves Abreu, and his father Lindo Cavaleiro. Cavaleiro’s father, Lindo, was crowned Angolan youth champion for Atlético Petróleos de Luanda, whilst his uncle Monhé excelled as a midfielder for Progresso Associação do Sambizanga.
It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially.
Ivan Cavaleiro’s Girlfriend
Ivan Cavaleiro was previously dating Andreia Filipa Nunes, the couple also shares a son, Jaden.
Any information about his current dating life isn’t publicly available.
Ivan Cavaleiro Sponsors and Endorsements
Ivan has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Marcus earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Ivan Cavaleiro Cars and Tattoos
Ivan Cavaleiro has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Portuguese. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Similar to many other footballers, he has a penchant for adorning his body with tattoos and has a notable one on the inside of his right arm.
FAQs about Ivan Cavaleiro
|What is the net worth of Ivan Cavaleiro?
|The net worth of Ivan Cavaleiro is £12m.
|How many clubs has Ivan Cavaleiro played for?
|Ivan Cavaleiro has played with three clubs at the senior level – Benfica B, Benfica, Deportivo La Coruña, Monaco, Monaco B,
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Alanyaspor
|How old is Ivan Cavaleiro?
|He is 29 years old.
|Nationality of Ivan Cavaleiro?
|He is Portuguese.
|Has Ivan Cavaleiro ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.