Malachi Fagan Walcott 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Born on March 11, 2002, Malachi Michael Fagan-Walcott is an English defender playing for Cardiff City in the EFL Championship

Starting his career with Tottenham Hotspur in 2015, Malachi Fagan-Walcott signed his first professional contract in July 2018. Fagan-Walcott made his debut for Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League against RB Leipzig in March 2020. He later had a loan spell with Dundee in the Scottish Championship during the 2020-2021 season.

Released from Tottenham in 2023, Fagan-Walcott joined Cardiff City, where he currently features in the under-21 squad. Internationally, he represented England under-17s in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott warms up during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur U23 and Blackburn Rovers U23. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Malachi Fagan-Walcott and Wiki

Birth Place Edmonton, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pisces Net Worth NA Age 21 Birthday 11 March 2002 Nationality English Position Defender Senior Clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Dundee and Cardiff City Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Malachi Fagan Walcott’s Net Worth and Salary

Malachi Fagan-Walcott’s salary and net worth are still unknown as of right now. In a similar vein, no one can publicly know his market value. The talented young football player has maintained the privacy of these financial details. As he continues to make progress in the football world, supporters and enthusiasts anxiously await updates on these facets of his professional life.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott Career

Malachi Born on March 11, 2002, Michael Fagan-Walcott is an English defender with skill who is currently making waves at Cardiff City in the EFL Championship. Fagan-Walcott, a native of Edmonton, London, started his football career with Norsemen FC before moving on to Tottenham Hotspur in 2015. In July 2018, he signed his first professional contract with Tottenham, and in March 2020, he made his UEFA Champions League debut against RB Leipzig.

Fagan-Walcott signed a loan deal with Dundee of the Scottish Championship in January 2021, but his time there was cut short after just two games due to injury. Cardiff City signed him after he was cut loose from Tottenham in the summer of 2023, and in September they included him in their under-21 team.

In addition to his club activities, Jamaican-born Fagan-Walcott has played international football. He displayed his talent on the European scene by competing for England’s under-17 team in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship. Now playing for Cardiff City, Fagan-Walcott is honing his defender skills and bringing his tenacity to the EFL Championship. His trajectory, characterised by encounters with elite teams and global exposure, highlights his capabilities and his impact on the game of football.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott Family

Malachi Fagan-Walcott, who was born on March 11, 2002, in Edmonton, England, withholds information about his family. Regretfully, there is still no information available about his parents or siblings, which helps the football player keep some privacy surrounding his private life. Fagan-Walcott’s off-field relationships and familial ties are politely kept out of the public eye, even as fans applaud his accomplishments on the field.

Malachi Fagan Walcott’s Girlfriend

In the midst of his early years and professional development, Malachi Fagan-Walcott prudently maintains the privacy of his romantic life. The football player seems committed to improving his game instead of disclosing information about his romantic relationships, he prefers to highlight the difficulties and victories associated with the game.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott left Tottenham Hotspur to join Cardiff City in 2023. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

To maintain a certain degree of privacy surrounding his off-field endeavours, Malachi Fagan-Walcott purposefully withholds information about his sponsors and endorsements. The football player lets his game take centre stage by keeping his professional affiliations discreet, even though fans are in awe of his skills on the field.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott Cars and Tattoos

Malachi Fagan-Walcott has chosen to let his football prowess define his identity, opting for a tattoo-free aesthetic. The football player drives a BMW, though details about the particular model are still unknown. Fagan-Walcott maintains a low profile when it comes to his personal decisions, letting his skill on the field speak louder than any accessories.

