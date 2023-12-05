Yerson Mosquera 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Yerson Mosquera Valdelamar, born on May 2, 2001, is a Colombian center-back currently playing for FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer, on loan from Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Starting at Atlético Nacional, Yerson Mosquera made his professional debut in October 2020. Mosquera’s journey began in Nueva Colonia, Colombia, joining Atlético Nacional’s youth setup in 2018. In June 2021, he signed a five-year deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On February 2, 2023, he joined FC Cincinnati on loan, impressively scoring a stoppage-time winner in the Eastern Conference semi-finals in November 2023. Mosquera is a promising talent known for his strength, speed, and defensive prowess.

Yerson Mosquera plays for FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer. (Credits: Instagram)

Yerson Mosquera and Wiki

Birth Place Apartadó, Colombia Father’s Name Jesús Adán Mosquera Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Taurus Net Worth £5 Million Age 22 Birthday 2 May 2001 Nationality Colombian Position Center-back Senior Clubs Atlético Nacional, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and FC Cincinnati. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Yerson Mosquera’s Net Worth and Salary

Yerson Mosquera, who has a net worth of five million pounds, keeps his salary a secret. The estimated market value of the Colombian football player, who is highly skilled on the field, is €3.00 million. Mosquera’s market value emphasizes his status in the football world, adding to the mystery surrounding his financial portfolio even though the details of his earnings are still unknown.

Yerson Mosquera Club Career

Mosquera, a native of Nueva Colonia, Colombia, started playing football with local teams like Filandia Fútbol Club and Fundación Elkin Murillo Amor. In 2018, his versatility and defensive prowess caught the attention of Atlético Nacional’s youth setup. In January 2020, Mosquera made his professional debut at the Florida Cup. In October of the same year, he made a splash by making his Copa Sudamericana debut against River Plate. Despite receiving a red card, he was recognised for his outstanding performances, and in November he scored his first goal as a professional against Alianza Petrolera.

Mosquera signed a five-year contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers in June 2021, making his debut in the difficult Premier League. He made his EFL Cup debut, but it was short-lived as he sustained a hamstring injury that would require surgery, keeping him out of action until January 2022.

On February 2, 2023, the gifted Colombian player went on loan to FC Cincinnati, where he contributed a strong defensive game. In the Eastern Conference semi-finals in November 2023, he scored a stoppage-time winner against Philadelphia Union, highlighting his significant contribution.

Yerson Mosquera International Career

Mosquera’s dedication earned him a call-up to train with the Colombian senior squad in February 2021. In youth competitions, he represented the Colombian under-18 and under-20 teams, showcasing his skills. Strength, speed, and aerial ability define his style of play, which has made him a rising star in both domestic and international football.

Yerson Mosquera Family

Yerson comes from a vibrant family. He was born in Apartadó, Colombia, on May 2, 2001. His mother is still unknown, but he is the nephew of Elkin Murillo, a former Colombian striker whose team served as Mosquera’s early training ground. Mosquera, the son of banana plantation worker Jesús Adán Mosquera, is one of ten siblings and was known by the nicknames “Ye” and “Yerri” during his childhood.

His maternal great uncle Agustín Julio, a goalkeeper for the national team, and cousins Daniel Valdelamar and Gustavo Cañizalez, who made brief forays into the top division of football in Colombia, are other links in his family tree that have to do with the sport.

Yerson Mosquera is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: Instagram)

Yerson Mosquera’s Girlfriend

Football player Yerson Mosquera is in a maturing phase of his career. He has not disclosed any information about his girlfriend to the public. Mosquera is committed to the game at this critical juncture in both his professional and personal development. He spends his time focusing on improving his skills on the field.

Adidas is Yerson Mosquera’s only sponsor, and he wears their gear on the field with pride. As a passionate brand ambassador, he shares the endorsement on social media and displays his love for Adidas during games, giving his public persona a fashionable and athletic edge.

Yerson Mosquera Cars and Tattoos

Instead of getting a tattoo, Yerson Mosquera chooses to let his abilities define who he is on the field. Regarding his off-field activities, Mosquera’s car preferences are still a mystery, adding to the mystique surrounding the Colombian football player’s personal taste and preferences away from the game.

