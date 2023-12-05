James Furlong 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Walter James Byrne Furlong, born on June 7, 2002, is a promising Irish professional footballer renowned for his prowess as a left-back and in this blog, we will see about the young talent’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

James Furlong’s journey to the football spotlight commenced in Dublin, where he honed his skills at St. Joseph’s Boys before making impactful stops at Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers. His senior debut at the age of 16 showcased his early promise.

Furlong later ventured into the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion, earning a contract extension in May 2022. Notably, he embarked on a loan stint with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership before making a significant move to EFL Championship club Hull City in September 2023.

James Furlong has a net worth of £586 k. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

James Furlong’s Net Worth and Salary

The 21-year-old Irish player James Furlong, who plays for Hull, earns £5,100 per week, or £265,200 a year. Furlong’s contract is set to expire on June 30, 2026, and his net worth of £586,040 indicates his dedication to the organization. His market value, which is €275,000, is indicative of his talent and bright future in the football world. Furlong’s path is a prime example of a young athlete developing and finding their speciality in the game.

James Byrne Furlong’s football journey traces back to his youth days at St. Joseph’s Boys in Dublin, where his talent flourished. After rising through the ranks, he signed with Bray Wanderers and then, in 2017, made a crucial transfer to Shamrock Rovers. At the tender age of sixteen, he made his senior debut in April 2019, demonstrating his early promise.

Furlong made his Premier League debut in July 2019 when he joined Brighton & Hove Albion‘s academy. In May 2022, his commitment and aptitude were acknowledged with a one-year contract extension. His professional debut in August 2022, coming on as a substitute in Brighton’s 3-0 EFL Cup victory over Forest Green Rovers, was the turning point in his career.

Furlong started a loan stint with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on the day of the 2023 transfer deadline, making 16 appearances and gaining valuable experience. His noteworthy performances were well received, and a noteworthy chapter in his career was opened.

The next phase of Furlong’s developing career began on September 1, 2023, when he permanently relocated to Hull City in the EFL Championship. Furlong keeps blazing his own trail in the professional football world thanks to experiences in both the English and Scottish leagues and an education based on Irish youth development.

James Furlong, who was born in Dublin, Ireland, on June 7, 2002, is private about his family’s history. Although his birthplace is known, details regarding his parents and siblings are still confidential. Furlong is able to focus on his work and maintain his sense of privacy in the busy world of sports because he has made the conscious decision to keep his family matters private.

Ryan Alebiosu of Arsenal holds off James Furlong of Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The Midfielder is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career, he might be secretly dating someone.

There is yet no information available regarding James Furlong’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have been not made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.

Football player James Furlong, who was born in Dublin, prefers to have a blank canvas than intricate tattoos. Regarding his vehicle, Furlong’s personal decisions—such as not having body art on himself—contribute to the modest appeal of his public character while allowing the young athlete’s skill on the pitch to take centre stage.

