Who Is Sofia Balbi? Meet The Wife Of Luis Suarez

Sofia Balbi is famous for being the wife of Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

When Sofia met Luis Suarez, he was working high-hour shifts sweeping floors. This certainly shows the Uruguayan beauty’s commitment towards her husband. Well, by hard work and great efforts, the Atletico Madrid star overturned his fortunes and became one of the greatest no.9 strikers in the history of the game. After a long spell with Barcelona, fans were surprised to see him move to rivals Atletico Madrid. However, the decision has worked out extensively for his career.

His professional life has attracted constant attraction from the Spanish media. However, fans have very little knowledge about his love life. That’s why today we are going to discuss many intriguing facts about the wife of Luis Suarez in this article. Read until the end not to miss anything!

Sofia Balbi Facts & Wiki

Birthday November 10, 1989 Place of Birth Montevideo, Uruguay Nationality Uruguayan Residency Madrid Partner Luis Suarez Job Entrepreneur Instagram @sofibalbi Height 5 ft 7 in (1.73 m) Weight 123 lbs (53 kg) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Gonzalo Bali, Mariana and Pao Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $1M – $5M

Sofia Balbi Childhood and Family

On November 10, 1989, Sofia was born in a wealthy Uruguayan family. Her father used to work in the banking sector and earn a lot. It ensured a comfortable upbringing for Sofia and her siblings. She has a brother named Gonzalo Bali and two sisters named Mariana and Pao. We couldn’t fetch many details about her early life and childhood days as she has maintained secrecy regarding her private information. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find new data.

Luis Suarez had a completely different upbringing. The forward belongs to a low-income family, and his childhood days were poverty-stricken. He had to do many kinds of low-profile jobs from an early age in order to provide for his family.

Sofia and Suarez had very different childhood experiences. (Picture was taken from independent.ie)

Sofia Balbi Education

Sofia completed her high school education at a local institution. However, we do not know whether she went to university after that. She moved to Spain with her family when she was 18 years of age (Approximately). That’s why our best guess is that she might have gone to a Spanish institution at that time, but due to the lack of information, we couldn’t verify the claim.

Sofia Balbi career

Sofia is a successful entrepreneur. She currently owns and manages many business ventures. Even though we are not sure about all of their businesses, we know that she is a co-founder of the famous brand Sarkany. She manages the company with the other co-founder, Antonella Roccuzzo, who is the wife of Lionel Messi. They also have an outlet in Barcelona.

Sofia is a successful entrepreneur. (Image: Getty)

Sofia Balbi Net Worth

Sofia’s current net worth is $1M – $5M which mainly represents her earnings from successful businesses. She has founded several big brands and has accumulated a large sum. Her bank balance is more significant than most of the typical WAGs. However, despite her earnings, she likes to maintain a low profile and live a private life.

Luis Suarez’s net worth is very significant. The Uruguayan forward’s tally stands at $70M, which comprises his earnings from lucrative football contracts. He has played with some of the biggest clubs globally and has earned handsome amounts.

Sofia Balbi and Luis Suarez relationship

Luis Suarez first saw his wife when he was working as a street sweeper in Montevideo. When he laid eyes on Sofia, he fell in love with her stunning beauty. They started dating when Suarez’s age was 15 and Sofia was 13. Well, they have won the test of time and remain an inseparable force. However, they had to struggle in the early years of their relationship. Sofia moved to Spain with her family when Suarez was still playing for Nacional. That’s why the distance between them was increased. But, it didn’t affect their relationship as they had a strong bond. In 2009, the duo tied the knot in a small, low-key wedding ceremony. After ten years, in 2019, the pair organized a lavish wedding ceremony which was attended by many famous personalities, including Suarez’s best friend, Lionel Messi.

Suarez and Sofia during their wedding ceremony in 2019. (Picture was taken from yolancris.com)

Sofia Balbi and Luis Suarez Children

Sofia and Suarez welcomed their first child, a daughter Delfina Suárez on August 5, 2010. In 2013, Sofia gave birth to their second child, Benjamin Suárez. The pair welcomed their youngest son, Lautaro Suárez in 2018.

Luis Suarez with wife and children. (Picture was taken from moroccoworldnews.com)

Sofia Balbi Social media

Sofia is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 1.6m followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She certainly falls in the category of the most famous WAGs. She mostly posts pictures with her family friends. Her feed is filled with photos of her and Antonella Roccuzzo. We believe both WAGs are very close to each other.

FAQs about Sofia Balbi

When did Sofia Balbi and Luis Suarez get married? They got married in 2009. What is Sofia Balbi doing now? She is an entrepreneur. How old is Sofia Balbi? She is 33 years old. Nationality of Sofia Balbi? She is Uruguayan. What is Sofia Balbi’s net worth? Her net worth is $1M – $5M.

