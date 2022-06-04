Louis Rees-Zammit– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Louis Rees-Zammit is a Welsh professional rugby union player. And here is everything you need to know about Louis Rees-Zammit, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Louis Rees-Zammit Facts

Birth Place Penarth, Wales Father’s Name Maxine Zammit Mother’s Name Joe Rees-Zammit Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth (2022) $ 2 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 21 Date of Birth 2 February 2001



School The Cathedral School Nationality Welsh Girlfriend No Girlfriend Children No Children Social Media Instagram

Louis Rees Zammit’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Louis has a net worth of $2 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Louis Rees Zammit Career

Louis is a Welsh rugby union wing who currently plays for Gloucester in the English Premiership and Wales at the national level. He is a famous alumnus of the Cathedral School, Llandaff.

Louis Rees Zammit is one of the promising young talents (Rugby World)

At just the age of 18, Rees-Zammit became the youngest Gloucester Player ever to appear in a Gallagher Premiership match, coming off the bench with four minutes left of a 27-23 win over West Country rivals Bath. On December 28 2019, he scored three tries for Gloucester against Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens – becoming the youngest-ever scorer of a Premiership hat-trick.

Rees-Zammit ended the 2020-2021 season with 11 tries in 20 games and was named Gloucester’s Young Player of the Year. He also made his first appearance in the 2021-22 Premiership scoring two tries.

He received his first call up to the senior Wales squad from coach Wayne Pivac for the 2020 Six Nations Championship. He made his debut for Wales against France in October 2020 and scored his maiden test try on November 21 2020. In the Six Nations match against Scotland, he scored two tries and was adjudged man of the match. Hours after scoring the winning try against Scotland, he got another 70,000 followers on Instagram. ”

Louis Rees-Zammit plays for Wales National Team (Sky Sports)

After some good performances for Wales, he was named in the squad for the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa. He became the youngest Lion selected since the 1959 Lions tour to Australia and New Zealand at the age of 20 years and 93 days.

Louis Rees-Zammit Family and Personal Life

Louis was born on February 2 2001, in Penarth, Wales, to father Joseph Rees-Zammit and mother Magazine Zammit. Those sprinting genes come from his father, Joseph, who was an American Football player in his youth.

Rees-Zammit with his family (Wales Online)

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. However, he is interested in mental health provision, working as an ambassador for the Sporting Minds charity.

Louis Rees-Zammit Smith Relationship and Girlfriend

Louis has previously dated Paul Scoles’ daughter and revealed the Manchester United legend tried to convince him to play for England. As of now, there is no disclosure of whether he is dating someone or not. He is apparently single.

Louis has dated Paul Scholes’ daughter (Wiki Biography)

FAQs about Louis Rees-Zammit

What is Louis Rees-Zammit ’s net worth? Louis Rees-Zammit has a net worth of approximately $2 million. How old is Louis Rees-Zammit? Louis is 21 years old Which club did Louis make his debut in? Louis made his debut for Gloucester Who is Louis married to? Louis is not married Does Louis have any children? No

