James Lowe – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

James Lowe is an Irish professional rugby union player. And here is everything you need to know about James Lowe, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

James Lowe Facts

Birth Place Nelson, New Zealand Father’s Name Jeff Lowe Mother’s Name Yvonne Lowe Star Sign Cancer Net Worth (2022) $ 1.5 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 29 Date of Birth 8 June, 1992



School Nelson College Nationality Irish Wife Arnica Palmer Children No Social Media Instagram

James Lowe’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Lowe has a net worth of $ 1.5 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

James Lowe Career

James Lowe is a New Zealand rugby union player who plays as a wing or full-back. Born in New Zealand, he plays for the club Leinster. He represents Ireland after qualifying through the three-year residency rule. He has also represented the Maori All Blacks.

James Lowe representing the Maori All Blacks (Leinster Rugby)

Lowe started off his rugby career by debuting for his local province, the Tasman Mako, as a 20-year-old in 2012, where he scored 2 tries in 6 matches. He soon became a regular in the side for Tasman as they won the Championship in the year 2013.

He continued his excellent performances in the ITM Cup Premiership. He played all 12 of Tasman’s games during the 2014 season, but they lost in the finals. After solid domestic performances, he landed a Super Rugby contract with Hamilton-based franchise the Chiefs ahead of the 2014 Super Rugby Season. His incredible performances made him a fan favourite.

Lowe won gold in both European Champions Cup and Pro14 (The Sun)

After spending time in New Zealand, he went to Ireland and signed for Leinster in the Pro14 ahead of the 2017-18 season. He quickly adapted to conditions, scored 10 tries, and beat 41 defenders. In the first season, he won gold in both the European Champions Cup and Pro14. In June 2020, Lowe signed a new three-year contract with Leinster.

Lowe represented New Zealand Schools in 2010 and was a part of the victorious side which defeated Australia. He got selected for the Maori All Blacks in 2014 and 2016; however, injury prevented him from appearing. However, he finished well with his country scoring 5 tries in 3 appearances.

James became eligible to play for Ireland in November 2020 due to residency rules (Sky Sports)

James became eligible to play for Ireland in November 2020 due to residency rules. He made his Ireland debut on 13 November 2020 in a 32-9 victory over Wales. He is a Triple Crown winner with Ireland.

James Lowe Family and Personal Life

James Lowe was born on 8 July 1992 to his father, Jeff Lowe and his mother, Yvonne Lowe. He stands at 6ft 2 (1.84m) and weighs 16st 10lb (106kg). There is not much information about his family. He was born and raised in the town of Nelson.

James considers his parents as his biggest supporter (The Mirror)

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. He has almost 60k followers on Instagram and is quite active there.

James Lowe’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Ireland and Leinster star James Lowe got married to his long term partner Arnica Palmer a few months back in 2022. They were together long and tied the knot days after Ireland won the Triple Crown. After Lowe signed for Leinster, the couple moved to Ireland from their native New Zealand back in 2017.

James Lowe got married to his long term partner Arnica Palmer a few months back in 2022 (Instagram)

Arnica works as a legal executive with the Bank of Ireland but at the same time is a huge supporter of James. She is often seen in stadiums cheering for Lowe.

FAQs about James Lowe

What is James Lowe’s net worth? James has a net worth of approximately $ 1.5 million. How old is James Lowe? James is 29 years old Which club did James Lowe make his debut in? James made his debut for Tasman Mako. Who is James Lowe married to? James Lowe is married to Arnica Palmer Does James have any children? No

