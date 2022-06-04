Andrew Porter – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Andrew Porter is an Irish professional rugby union player. Everything you need to know about Andrew Porter, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Andrew Porter Facts

Birth Place Dublin, Ireland Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name Wendy Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth (2022) $ 1 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 26 Date of Birth 16 January 1996



School St Andrew’s College Nationality Irish Girlfriend Elaine Sutton Children No Social Media Instagram

Andre Porter’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Porter has a net worth of $ 1 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Andrew Porter Career

Andrew Porter has been an integral part of the Ireland Front row mix since his debut in 2017. He also plays for Leinster as a prop and can cover both loose head and tight head.

Andre Porter is one of the strongest Rugby Players in the World (Rugby Pass)

Unlike most modern props, Porter can play both tighthead and loosehead. He now specializes in tighthead, although his age-group experience across the scrum means he is a genuine loosehead option at the international level. He entered the Leinster academy in the Summer of 2016. He made his senior first-team debut against Benetton Treviso on September 2.

He was selected for Warren Gatland’s initial 37-man British & Irish Lions 2021 touring party. Still, He was ruled out a month before the squad departed for South Africa due to a toe injury. He picked up the injury in a Leinster match and was replaced in the team by Kyle Sinckler.

Porter played his first match against the USA in 2017, where they won 55-19 in New Jersey. On May 6 2021, he was named in the squad for the 2021 British & Irish tour to South Africa.

Porter is a Six Nations Champion and Grand Slam Winner (Rugby World)

He could squat 350 kg (772 lb), making him already one of the strongest rugby players in the world. Porter is the Six Nations Champion and Grand Slam winner. He is also a Triple Crown winner in 2018 and 2022 and European Rugby Champions.

Andrew Porter Family and Personal Life

Andrew Porter was born on January 16 1996, in Dublin, Ireland. He came from an athletic family, with his parents playing hockey and rugby to a high level. Porter attended St Andrew’s College, a Presbyterian school in the suburb of Booterstown. There is not much information about his family.

Andrew Porter’s mother passed away when he was just 12 years old (The 42)

After leaving school, he attended University College Dublin, one of the most prestigious universities in the country. He studied economics but only managed to achieve a couple of lectures each month due to training. He works as an ambassador for the Irish Cancer Society after losing his mother, Wendy, to breast cancer when he was 12 years old. There is a tattoo on his arm as a tribute, which he designed himself.

Andrew Porter’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Andrew Porter is in a long-term relationship with his Girlfriend, Elaine Sutton. However, they are not married yet, and neither do they have any children.

Elaine Sutton is known for being the girlfriend of Rugby player Andrew Porter (Instagram)

There is not much information about Elaine’s occupation. However, she describes herself as a “chicken wing enthusiast” on Instagram. She is very active and posts numerous photos with Porter. She has been a great support for him and is often seen on Stadium Cheering for Porter.

FAQs about Andrew Porter

What is Andrew Porter’s net worth? Andrew Porter has a net worth of approximately $ 1 million. How old is Andrew Porter? Andrew is 26 years old Which club did Andrew Potter make his debut in? Andrew made his debut for Leinster Who is Andrew married to? Andrew is not married yet Does Andrew have any children? No

