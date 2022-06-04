Andrew Porter – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Andrew Porter is an Irish professional rugby union player. Everything you need to know about Andrew Porter, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Contents hide
1 Andrew Porter Facts
2 Andre Porter’s Net Worth and Salary
3 Andrew Porter Career
4 Andrew Porter Family and Personal Life
5 Andrew Porter’s Relationship and Girlfriend
6 FAQs about Andrew Porter

Andrew Porter Facts 

Birth Place Dublin, Ireland 
Father’s Name NA 
Mother’s Name Wendy 
Star Sign Capricorn
Net Worth (2022) $ 1 million
Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000
Age 26
Date of Birth 16 January 1996
School St Andrew’s College
Nationality Irish
Girlfriend Elaine Sutton
Children No
Social Media Instagram 

Andre Porter’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Porter has a net worth of $ 1 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Andrew Porter Career

Andrew Porter has been an integral part of the Ireland Front row mix since his debut in 2017. He also plays for Leinster as a prop and can cover both loose head and tight head.

Ireland prop Andrew Porter ruled out of remainder of Six Nations
Andre Porter is one of the strongest Rugby Players in the World (Rugby Pass)

Unlike most modern props, Porter can play both tighthead and loosehead. He now specializes in tighthead, although his age-group experience across the scrum means he is a genuine loosehead option at the international level. He entered the Leinster academy in the Summer of 2016. He made his senior first-team debut against Benetton Treviso on September 2.

He was selected for Warren Gatland’s initial 37-man British & Irish Lions 2021 touring party. Still, He was ruled out a month before the squad departed for South Africa due to a toe injury. He picked up the injury in a Leinster match and was replaced in the team by Kyle Sinckler.

Porter played his first match against the USA in 2017, where they won 55-19 in New Jersey. On May 6 2021, he was named in the squad for the 2021 British & Irish tour to South Africa.

Who is Andrew Porter: Ten things you should know about the Ireland prop
Porter is a Six Nations Champion and Grand Slam Winner (Rugby World)

He could squat 350 kg (772 lb), making him already one of the strongest rugby players in the world. Porter is the Six Nations Champion and Grand Slam winner. He is also a Triple Crown winner in 2018 and 2022 and European Rugby Champions.

Andrew Porter Family and Personal Life

Andrew Porter was born on January 16 1996, in Dublin, Ireland. He came from an athletic family, with his parents playing hockey and rugby to a high level. Porter attended St Andrew’s College, a Presbyterian school in the suburb of Booterstown. There is not much information about his family.

The pictures show another side to us – we're more than just players'
Andrew Porter’s mother passed away when he was just 12 years old (The 42)

After leaving school, he attended University College Dublin, one of the most prestigious universities in the country. He studied economics but only managed to achieve a couple of lectures each month due to training. He works as an ambassador for the Irish Cancer Society after losing his mother, Wendy, to breast cancer when he was 12 years old. There is a tattoo on his arm as a tribute, which he designed himself.

Andrew Porter’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Andrew Porter is in a long-term relationship with his Girlfriend, Elaine Sutton. However, they are not married yet, and neither do they have any children.

Andrew Porter
Elaine Sutton is known for being the girlfriend of Rugby player Andrew Porter (Instagram)

There is not much information about Elaine’s occupation. However, she describes herself as a “chicken wing enthusiast” on Instagram. She is very active and posts numerous photos with Porter. She has been a great support for him and is often seen on Stadium Cheering for Porter.

FAQs about Andrew Porter

What is Andrew Porter’s net worth?
Andrew Porter has a net worth of approximately $ 1 million.
How old is Andrew Porter?
Andrew is 26 years old
Which club did Andrew Potter make his debut in?
Andrew made his debut for Leinster 
Who is Andrew married to?
Andrew is not married yet 
Does Andrew have any children?
No

