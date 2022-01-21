Lorena Bernal: Mikel Arteta wife, net worth, career, Kids, and Family

Lorena Bernal is a professional model and actress known for being the wife of one of the upcoming Premier League managers in the current time Mikel Arteta.
Bernal comes from the beautiful country of Argentina, and she is known for being the partner of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Lorena Bernal Facts
|Birth Place
|San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentia
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Taurus
|Net Worth (2021)
|$8 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|39
|Date of Birth
|May 12th, 1981
|School
|Maurice Ravel School
|Nationality
|Argentine
|Spouse
|Mikel Arteta
|Children
|3 Children
|Social Media
|Instagram,
Lorena Bernal and Mikel ArtetaFamilies
Lorena Bernal Martin was born on May 12, 1981, in San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentina, but she was only one year old when her parents immigrated to San Sebastian, Spain.
Mikel Arteta was born on March 26, 1982, in San Sebastian, Spain. In northern Spain’s Basque Country. There is nothing disclosed about his parents.
Lorena Bernal husband, Mikel Arteta
Born in Spain, Arteta started his career at Antiguoko as a player. He signed for Real Sociedad, but he failed to break into the first team and went out on loan to French club Paris Saint Germain.
He was signed by Rangers, winning the Scottish Premier League and Scottish League Cup double in his debut season. Arteta joined Everton on loan in 2005 and spent 8 successful seasons at Merseyside. He later moved to Arsenal in 2011, where he won two FA Cups and served as a captain from 2014 until his retirement in 2016.
Arteta was appointed as the assistant coach at Manchester City on July 3, 2016, as deputy to Pep Guardiola. He won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two EFL Cups.
Following the sacking of Unai Emery, Arteta was appointed as the head coach by his former club Arsenal on December 20, 2019, signing a deal until 2023. He won the FA Cup in his very first year.
Lorena Bernal and Mikel Arteta Kids
Mikel Arteta and Lorena Bernal have been together since late 2002 and have been faithful to each other for 20 years now. The couple has been married for more than 10 years. They tied the knot at a private wedding party attended by their family and friends in Mallorca, Spain.
Mikel and Lorena have three children. Lorena gave birth to Arteta’s first son Gabriel Arteta in 2009 and their second son Daniel Arteta in 2012.
In 2015, Lorena became pregnant for the third time and gave birth to their third child Oliver Arteta.
Lorena Bernal Profession, Career, Net Worth
Lorena has been working as a model since she was only 7 years old. Her parents enrolled her in drama classes at the age of 13. Bernal was a part of a Miss World pageant, where she finished in the Top-10.
She began her acting career in Spain and has done several films and television shows. She also starred in the American television series “Chuck” and TV Series CSI: Miami.
Lorena is very active on social media and has over 46k followers on Instagram, and has also got the blue tick. She has a net worth of approximately $8 million.
FAQs about Lorena Bernal
|When did Lorena Bernal and Mikel Arteta get married?
|They got married in 2012.
|What is Lorena doing now?
|She is an actress and professional model
|How old is Lorena?
|Lorena is 39 years old
|Nationality of Lorena?
|Lorena Bernal is Argentine
|What is Lorena’s net worth?
|She has an estimated net worth of $8 million.
