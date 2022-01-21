Lorena Bernal: Mikel Arteta wife, net worth, career, Kids, and Family

Lorena Bernal is a professional model and actress known for being the wife of one of the upcoming Premier League managers in the current time Mikel Arteta.

Bernal comes from the beautiful country of Argentina, and she is known for being the partner of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Lorena Bernal Facts

Birth Place San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentia Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign Taurus Net Worth (2021) $8 million Salary (2021) NA Age 39 Date of Birth May 12th, 1981 School Maurice Ravel School Nationality Argentine Spouse Mikel Arteta Children 3 Children Social Media Instagram,

Lorena Bernal and Mikel ArtetaFamilies

Lorena Bernal Martin was born on May 12, 1981, in San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentina, but she was only one year old when her parents immigrated to San Sebastian, Spain.

Mikel Arteta with his wife Lorena Bernal (Instagram)

Mikel Arteta was born on March 26, 1982, in San Sebastian, Spain. In northern Spain’s Basque Country. There is nothing disclosed about his parents.

Lorena Bernal husband, Mikel Arteta

Born in Spain, Arteta started his career at Antiguoko as a player. He signed for Real Sociedad, but he failed to break into the first team and went out on loan to French club Paris Saint Germain.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Captain Mikel Arteta of Arsenal lifts the trophy after their 1-0 win in the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

He was signed by Rangers, winning the Scottish Premier League and Scottish League Cup double in his debut season. Arteta joined Everton on loan in 2005 and spent 8 successful seasons at Merseyside. He later moved to Arsenal in 2011, where he won two FA Cups and served as a captain from 2014 until his retirement in 2016.

Mikel Arteta with Pep Guardiola and his wife Lorena Bernal (Instagram)

Arteta was appointed as the assistant coach at Manchester City on July 3, 2016, as deputy to Pep Guardiola. He won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two EFL Cups.

Following the sacking of Unai Emery, Arteta was appointed as the head coach by his former club Arsenal on December 20, 2019, signing a deal until 2023. He won the FA Cup in his very first year.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 01: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal lifts the FA Cup Trophy after his teams victory in the Heads Up FA Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on August 01, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Lorena Bernal and Mikel Arteta Kids

Mikel Arteta and Lorena Bernal have been together since late 2002 and have been faithful to each other for 20 years now. The couple has been married for more than 10 years. They tied the knot at a private wedding party attended by their family and friends in Mallorca, Spain.

Mikel and Lorena got married around 10 years ago (Instagram)

Mikel and Lorena have three children. Lorena gave birth to Arteta’s first son Gabriel Arteta in 2009 and their second son Daniel Arteta in 2012.

In 2015, Lorena became pregnant for the third time and gave birth to their third child Oliver Arteta.

Lorena Bernal Profession, Career, Net Worth

Lorena has been working as a model since she was only 7 years old. Her parents enrolled her in drama classes at the age of 13. Bernal was a part of a Miss World pageant, where she finished in the Top-10.

Lorena Bernal is an actress and is known for being the wife of Mikel Arteta (Instagram)

She began her acting career in Spain and has done several films and television shows. She also starred in the American television series “Chuck” and TV Series CSI: Miami.

Lorena is very active on social media and has over 46k followers on Instagram, and has also got the blue tick. She has a net worth of approximately $8 million.

FAQs about Lorena Bernal

When did Lorena Bernal and Mikel Arteta get married? They got married in 2012. What is Lorena doing now? She is an actress and professional model How old is Lorena? Lorena is 39 years old Nationality of Lorena? Lorena Bernal is Argentine What is Lorena’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

