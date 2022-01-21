Elisabetta Muscarello: Antonio Conte wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Elisabetta Muscarello is a homemaker known for being the wife of one of the best managers in the world, Antonio Conte.
Muscarello comes from Turin, Italy, and she is known for being the partner of one of the most decorated and influential players in the history of Juventus, Antonio Conte.
Elisabetta Muscarello Facts
|Birth Place
|Turin, Italy
|Father’s Name
|Gianni Muscarello
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Sagittarius
|Net Worth (2021)
|$25 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|46
|Date of Birth
|December 3, 1975
|School
|NA
|Nationality
|Italian
|Husband
|Antonio Conte
|Children
|1 Child
|Social Media
Elisabetta Muscarello and Antonio Conte Families
Elisabetta Muscarello was born on December 3, 1975, in Turin, Italy, to her father, Gianni Muscarello, and her mother’s name is not disclosed by her. Therefore, there is nothing much about her family as she is very private.
Antonio Conte was born on July 31 1969, in Lecce, Italy, to mother Ada Briamo and father Cosimino Conte, who was also, a football coach. Other than that, nothing much is known about his family.
Elisabetta Muscarello husband Antonio Conte
Antonio is a former player and now a football manager for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. He began his career as a midfielder at a local club Lecce and later became one of the best players of Juventus.
He captained Juventus and won the Champions League and five Serie A titles. He also played international football for Italy from 1994 to 2000.
Conte’s managerial career started in 2006, leading Bari to a Serie B title and Siena to promotion from the same division. He took over at Juventus in 2011 and won three consecutive Serie A titles. After that, he managed Chelsea and Inter Milan where he achieved success.
Antonio joined Tottenham Hotspur in November 2021.
Elisabetta Muscarello and Antonio Conte Kids
Antonio and Elisabetta were neighbours long before they started dating. However, after Conte’s professional career as a footballer took off, they changed their relationship to a romantic one and started dating in 1998.
The couple tied the knot in June 2013 after 15 years of dating in a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy attended by family and friends.
Before their marriage, Elisabetta gave birth to Antonio Conte’s daughter Vittoria Conte in 2007.
Elisabetta Muscarello Profession, Career, Net Worth
Elisabetta is a devoted mother and Conte’s anchor in life. She is a homemaker and is a very private person. Muscarello doesn’t have a social media account.
She is the biggest supporter of Conte and has been with him through the darkest of times, especially in 2011 when Antonio was accused of an attempted match-fixing scandal.
Elisabetta can be seen supporting Conte in the stadium during matches as well. The couple has an estimated net worth of approximately $25 million.
FAQs about Elisabetta Muscarello
|When did Elisabetta and Antonio Conte get married?
|They got married in 2013.
|What is Elisabetta doing now?
|She is a housemaker.
|How old is Elisabetta?
|Elisabetta is 46 years old
|Nationality of Elisabetta?
|Elisabetta Muscarello is Italian
|What is Elisabetta’s net worth?
|They have an estimated net worth of $25 million
