Elisabetta Muscarello: Antonio Conte wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Elisabetta Muscarello is a homemaker known for being the wife of one of the best managers in the world, Antonio Conte.

Muscarello comes from Turin, Italy, and she is known for being the partner of one of the most decorated and influential players in the history of Juventus, Antonio Conte.

Elisabetta Muscarello Facts

Birth Place Turin, Italy Father’s Name Gianni Muscarello Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth (2021) $25 million Salary (2021) NA Age 46 Date of Birth December 3, 1975 School NA

Nationality Italian Husband Antonio Conte Children 1 Child Social Media Instagram

Elisabetta Muscarello and Antonio Conte Families

Elisabetta Muscarello was born on December 3, 1975, in Turin, Italy, to her father, Gianni Muscarello, and her mother’s name is not disclosed by her. Therefore, there is nothing much about her family as she is very private.

Antonio with his wife Elisabetta Muscarello (The Sun)

Antonio Conte was born on July 31 1969, in Lecce, Italy, to mother Ada Briamo and father Cosimino Conte, who was also, a football coach. Other than that, nothing much is known about his family.

Elisabetta Muscarello husband Antonio Conte

Antonio is a former player and now a football manager for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. He began his career as a midfielder at a local club Lecce and later became one of the best players of Juventus.

Antonio Conte is the current head coach of Tottenham Hotspur (Instagram)

He captained Juventus and won the Champions League and five Serie A titles. He also played international football for Italy from 1994 to 2000.

Conte’s managerial career started in 2006, leading Bari to a Serie B title and Siena to promotion from the same division. He took over at Juventus in 2011 and won three consecutive Serie A titles. After that, he managed Chelsea and Inter Milan where he achieved success.

Antonio is also a former player and one of the most influential for Juventus (Instagram)

Antonio joined Tottenham Hotspur in November 2021.

Elisabetta Muscarello and Antonio Conte Kids

Antonio and Elisabetta were neighbours long before they started dating. However, after Conte’s professional career as a footballer took off, they changed their relationship to a romantic one and started dating in 1998.

Antonio and Elisabetta got married in 2013 (Instagram)

The couple tied the knot in June 2013 after 15 years of dating in a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy attended by family and friends.

Before their marriage, Elisabetta gave birth to Antonio Conte’s daughter Vittoria Conte in 2007.

Antonio and Elisabetta have only one daughter named Vittoria (Instagram)

Elisabetta Muscarello Profession, Career, Net Worth

Elisabetta is a devoted mother and Conte’s anchor in life. She is a homemaker and is a very private person. Muscarello doesn’t have a social media account.

Elisabetta with her daughter Vittoria during a match (ESPN)

She is the biggest supporter of Conte and has been with him through the darkest of times, especially in 2011 when Antonio was accused of an attempted match-fixing scandal.

Elisabetta can be seen supporting Conte in the stadium during matches as well. The couple has an estimated net worth of approximately $25 million.

FAQs about Elisabetta Muscarello

When did Elisabetta and Antonio Conte get married? They got married in 2013. What is Elisabetta doing now? She is a housemaker. How old is Elisabetta? Elisabetta is 46 years old Nationality of Elisabetta? Elisabetta Muscarello is Italian What is Elisabetta’s net worth? They have an estimated net worth of $25 million

Read More on Football: