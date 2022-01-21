Daniela Machado: Joao Cancelo Girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family

Daniela Machado is a social media influencer and is known for being the girlfriend of one of the best full-backs in the world Joao Cancelo
Macado comes from Portugal, and she is known for being the partner of Manchester City’s star full-back Joao Cancelo.
Daniela Machado Facts
|Birth Place
|Portugal
|Father’s Name
|Ruben Machado
|Mother’s Name
|Maria
|Star Sign
|Gemini
|Net Worth (2021)
|$100K
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|28
|Date of Birth
|May 13th, 1993
|University
|Lisbon Design School
|Nationality
|English
|Boyfriend
|Joao Cancelo
|Children
|1 Child
|Social Media
|Instagram, Twitter
Daniela Machado and Joao Concelo Families
Daniela Machado was born on May 13 1996, in Portugal, to her parents, Ruben Machado and Maria. She has two young siblings, Jose and Jesus.
Joao Cancelo was born on 27 May 1994 in Barreiro, Portugal to her mother Filomena Cancelo. He has a younger sibling as well.
Daniela Machado husband Joao Concelo
Born in Barreiro, Joao Cancelo started playing football with the local club Barreirense. He joined Benfica’s youth system in 2007 at the age of just 13 as a full back.
After coming through Benfica’s youth academy, Cancelo began playing for the club’s reserve side in 2012. He was loaned to La Liga club Valencia during the 2014-15 season.
After a few good seasons in Spain, he was signed by Italian giants Juventus, who landed him in 2018 for a fee of $45 million, where he won the league and Supercoppa Italia in his first season.
In 2019 he was signed by Manchester City for €65 million. Since then, he has won a Premier League title and a league cup and has played a significant role in Manchester City reaching their first UEFA Champions League Final.
Cancelo made his senior debut for Portugal in 2016 and was chosen for the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals, which he won with his country.
Daniela Machado and Joao Cancelo Kids
Daniela and Joao have been in a long term relationship. The two started dating around 2011 and since then have been a constant. However, they are not married yet. They recently got engaged last year.
The couple has a beautiful daughter named Alicia Cancelo, born on December 24, 2019. The three look adorable together. No information regarding their marriage has been disclosed yet.
Daniela Machado Profession, Career, Net Worth
Daniela Machado is a social media model and influencer, and apart from that, she is a homemaker. She has done her primary education at Astoria International School and moved to Lisbon Design School to learn Fashion Designing.
She has around 68k followers on Instagram, and The couple’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $55 million.
FAQs about Daniela Machado
|When did Daniela Machado and Joao Cancelo get married?
|They are not married
|What is Daniela doing now?
|She is a social media model and influencer.
|How old is Daniela?
|Daniela is 28 years old
|Nationality of Daniela?
|Daniela Machado is Portugese
|What is Daniela’s net worth?
|They have an estimated net worth of $55 million.
