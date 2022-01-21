Daniela Machado: Joao Cancelo Girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family

Daniela Machado is a social media influencer and is known for being the girlfriend of one of the best full-backs in the world Joao Cancelo

Macado comes from Portugal, and she is known for being the partner of Manchester City’s star full-back Joao Cancelo.

Daniela Machado Facts

Birth Place Portugal Father’s Name Ruben Machado Mother’s Name Maria Star Sign Gemini Net Worth (2021) $100K Salary (2021) NA Age 28 Date of Birth May 13th, 1993 University Lisbon Design School Nationality English Boyfriend Joao Cancelo Children 1 Child Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Daniela Machado and Joao Concelo Families

Daniela Machado was born on May 13 1996, in Portugal, to her parents, Ruben Machado and Maria. She has two young siblings, Jose and Jesus.

Joao Cancelo with his girlfriend Daniela Machado (Instagram)

Joao Cancelo was born on 27 May 1994 in Barreiro, Portugal to her mother Filomena Cancelo. He has a younger sibling as well.

Daniela Machado husband Joao Concelo

Born in Barreiro, Joao Cancelo started playing football with the local club Barreirense. He joined Benfica’s youth system in 2007 at the age of just 13 as a full back.

ROME, ITALY – JANUARY 27: Joao Cancelo of Juventus celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Juventus at Stadio Olimpico on January 27, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

After coming through Benfica’s youth academy, Cancelo began playing for the club’s reserve side in 2012. He was loaned to La Liga club Valencia during the 2014-15 season.

After a few good seasons in Spain, he was signed by Italian giants Juventus, who landed him in 2018 for a fee of $45 million, where he won the league and Supercoppa Italia in his first season.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 19: Joao Cancelo of Manchester City celebrates after scoring their sides second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on December 19, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

In 2019 he was signed by Manchester City for €65 million. Since then, he has won a Premier League title and a league cup and has played a significant role in Manchester City reaching their first UEFA Champions League Final.

Cancelo made his senior debut for Portugal in 2016 and was chosen for the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals, which he won with his country.

TURIN, ITALY – MARCH 24: Joao Cancelo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Portugal and Azerbaijan at Allianz Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Daniela Machado and Joao Cancelo Kids

Daniela and Joao have been in a long term relationship. The two started dating around 2011 and since then have been a constant. However, they are not married yet. They recently got engaged last year.

Daniela Machado with her daughter and husband (Instagram)

The couple has a beautiful daughter named Alicia Cancelo, born on December 24, 2019. The three look adorable together. No information regarding their marriage has been disclosed yet.

Daniela Machado Profession, Career, Net Worth

Daniela Machado is a social media model and influencer, and apart from that, she is a homemaker. She has done her primary education at Astoria International School and moved to Lisbon Design School to learn Fashion Designing.

Daniela Machado is a social media influencer (Instagram)

She has around 68k followers on Instagram, and The couple’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $55 million.

FAQs about Daniela Machado

When did Daniela Machado and Joao Cancelo get married? They are not married What is Daniela doing now? She is a social media model and influencer. How old is Daniela? Daniela is 28 years old Nationality of Daniela? Daniela Machado is Portugese What is Daniela’s net worth? They have an estimated net worth of $55 million.

Read More on Football: