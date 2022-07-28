Muri Lopez Benitez – Lisandro Martinez Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Muri Lopez Benitez is famous for being the girlfriend of Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Muri is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the girlfriend of Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez. Despite being pretty young, the Argentinian beauty has already gathered a strong fan base through her social media reach.

Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article. Before completing his £55.3 million transfer from Ajax to Manchester United, Lisandro Martinez was seen eating an Italian supper in Manchester with his girlfriend.

Martinez has a distinguished resume at Ajax. He transferred to the Amsterdam club from Argentine team Defensa y Justicia in the summer of 2019, and under Ten Hag’s management, he went on to play 120 games and win four titles.

Muri Lopez Benitez Facts & Wiki

Muri Lopez Benitez Childhood and Family

Muri was born on July 19, 1998, in a wealthy Argentinian family. Her nationality is Argentinian, and she is currently staying in Manchester. As her parents are wealthy, she was brought up as a queen. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet.

Muri was born on July 19, 1998. (Credit: Instagram)

However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family.

Muri Lopez Benitez Education

Muri hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.

Muri Lopez Benitez Career

Muri is a social media star. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram. However, she had to do a lot of hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant attraction to the fans. Nevertheless, she received a follower boost when her relationship with Lisandro Martinez became public.

Muri is a dazzling beauty. (Credit: Instagram)

Muri is pretty young, but we believe she is determined to pursue a career in the modelling industry. She already has a massive fanbase in her CV. If she takes it to the next level, she could become the next big thing.

Muri Lopez Benitez Net Worth

Muri doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels at the moment.

Muri Lopez Benitez and Lisandro Martinez Relationship

Lisandro Martinez met his girlfriend 14 years ago. We currently don’t know how they met and whether it was love at first sight. However, we believe the duo got along well after their first meeting. They started dating that year in a secretive fashion.

The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love. However, they only made it public recently. The duo has remained inseparable since then. They often go out together and talk about several things.

Lisandro Martinez met his girlfriend 14 years ago. (Credit: Instagram)

Muri Lopez Benitez and Lisandro Martinez Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. Being very young, they have a long time on their hands to make big decisions like this one.

Muri Lopez Benitez Social Media

Muri has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The Argentinian beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. We couldn’t find many images of Lisandro Martinez on her channel. Our guess is the couple wants to keep their relationship low-key.

Muri Lopez Benitez flaunting her amazing bikini body. (Credit: Instagram)

