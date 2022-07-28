Rabea – Robin Gosens Wife, her Family and more 

Rabea is famous for being the wife of German midfielder Robin Gosens. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Rabea is a strong and persistent woman. She set high goals for her career and she is on her way to achieving those. Currently, she is working as a sports instructor. The beautiful German lady is lucky enough to have a supportive partner like Robin Gosens. In this article, we are going to reveal everything about their love story. So, stay tuned.

Robin Gosens mostly spent his professional career in England. The highlight of his tenure has been the time when he featured for Manchester United. Despite giving some good performances, Gosens was shipped to Leeds in the summer of last year.

Rabea Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 14, 1994 Place of Birth Germany Nationality German Residency Italy Partner Robin Gosens Job Physiotherapist Instagram @rabeee_a Height 5’5” (169 cm) Weight 60 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Rabea Childhood and Family

Rabea was born on July 14, 1994. The German beauty doesn’t envy online stardom and mostly keeps herself away from the media. That’s why there is not much information available about her family on public platforms.

Rabea was born in Germany. (Credit: Instagram)

We believe her parents did their best to ensure a comfortable childhood for Rabea. We are currently unsure whether she has any siblings. Rabea understood the complexities of life from an early age. Even though she tries to improve herself every passing day, the ethics and values taught by her parents laid the foundation of her character.

We are on the lookout for more information about her family. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Robin Gosens.

Rabea Education

Rabea studied at a local high school in Germany. She was a brilliant student and used to give her best in exams. She hasn’t revealed where she enrolled for higher education. She went to college and earned a degree in physiotherapy. We will update the article if we find something new about her educational journey.

Rabea Career

Rabea is a physiotherapist at Studio di MASSOTERAPIA. As her partner plays for the Serie A side Atalanta, she works from Bergamo, Italy. She is a fantastic masseuse and she even offers cellulite massages. Her career goals were very clear from a young age. After completing courses on personal training, she joined local clinics. Having a lot of experience in the field, she was successful in helping a lot of clients achieve their personal goals.

Rabea is a physiotherapist. (Credit: Instagram)

Rabea Net Worth

Rabea is pretty concerned about her privacy. So she doesn’t share her earning information with the public. Failing to retrieve the exact numbers of her yearly wages, we could not calculate her net worth. However, we believe Rabea earns a handsome figure from her trainer role; hence she is financially stable.

Rabea and Robin Gosens Relationship

Robin Gosens met Rabea in 2013 when they were teenagers. He was far from a star performer at that time. On the other hand, Rabea was also in the initial years of her career. But, the hunger for a better future was common in the duo. We currently don’t know how they met.

But, we believe they were equally impressed with one another’s passion. After a few dates together, the duo was madly in love. They started living together and became the biggest supporters of each other. The road to their professional success wasn’t easy, but having an understanding and supportive partner helped them tackle failures.

The couple remains inseparable to this day. After several years of dating the German footballer proposed to his girlfriend in 2021. In the following year, they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony.

The duo got married in 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

Rabea and Robin Gosens Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They remain pretty busy with their work; that’s why welcoming a child at this point might not be comfortable for them. They should take as much time as needed to make the big decision.

Rabea Social Media

Rabea has a significant fan following on Instagram. However, the German beauty doesn’t stay much active on her channel. Instead, she is the kind of person who keeps herself fairly busy with her work. She spends her free time hanging out with her friends and family.

Rabea shares images on Instagram frequently. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Rabea

What is Rabea doing now? She is a physiotherapist. How old is Rabea? She is 28 years old. Nationality of Rabea? She is German. What is Rabea's net worth? Her net worth is unknown.