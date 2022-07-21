Taia Rodrigues – Raphinha Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Taia Rodrigues is famous for being the girlfriend of Brazilian star Raphinha. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Taia Rodrigues is the childhood sweetheart of Raphinha. Despite having massive fame online, she doesn’t share much personal information other than her photos. She has been with Raphinha during the whole career journey, hence over time she has become the closest person to Raphinha. The Brazilian beauty mostly keeps a low-key profile, but we have managed to gather a lot of information about her intriguing lifestyle.

During the summer window of 2022, Raphinha was one of the most sought-after celebrities. Numerous teams expressed interest in signing the former Leeds United winger, 25, when he made the decision to depart Elland Road. For a while, Arsenal held the lead before Chelsea made a move. Barcelona then piped the two of them. Raphinha will arrive at the club with more than just Brazilian flair; he’ll also bring along a real Samba beauty for company.

Taia Rodrigues Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1999 (Approx.) Place of Birth Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency Barcelona Partner Raphinha Job N.A Instagram @taia_rodriguess Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Taia Rodrigues Childhood and Family

Taia is the kind of woman who likes her private space and enjoys little ‘me’ times whenever she is alone, making her different from typical wags who like to share everything they do in their day-to-day life with the world. We believe she was born around 1999, but due to the lack of information, her birthdate is not confirmed.

Taia was born in Brazil. (Credit: Instagram)

She was born in Porto, Brazil, in the same locality as her partner. She hasn’t shared much about her parents. Loyal, supportive, caring, and understanding are the terms that can be used to describe Taia, and we believe her parents played an influential role in developing Taia’s characteristics. We are unsure whether the Brazilian beauty has any siblings.

Taia Rodrigues Education

Taia completed her education in Brazil. She went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a hard-working student who enjoyed the topics taught at school. She consumed the knowledge to fulfil her curiosity rather than pass the exams. We don’t have any information about her further education; hence we are unsure whether she enrolled in college for further studies.

Taia Rodrigues Career

Taia’s current role is under review. Tracking her Instagram photos, we realised that the Brazilian beauty is currently not professionally active. She travels a lot, as she loves nature and meeting new people. Sometimes, she goes to the stadium to support Raphinha. As Raphinha spends most time in training or matches, he doesn’t get much time to fulfil the household requirements and daily chores, so Taia stays at home and oversees the activities.

Taia Rodrigues at Elland Road stadium. (Credit: Instagram)

Taia’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.

Taia Rodrigues Net Worth

Taia hasn’t shared her net worth yet. We don’t know her current role, so it’s hard to guess how much she earns. Even though she has a large audience on Instagram, she hasn’t been using her channel for brand promotions or business purposes; hence she is not earning anything from there as well.

We believe she gets money from her boyfriend. Being a marquee signing at Barcelona, Raphinha’s wages are significant, so the Brazilian star uses the money to provide her family with a luxurious life.

Taia Rodrigues and Raphinha Relationship

Raphinha and his girlfriend have been together for a long time. Even though we don’t know whether it was love at first sight, considering their strong bond, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other after meeting.

When Taia met Raphinha, he wasn’t a star of the game; instead, he was playing in the lower divisions of Brazil. However, Taia wasn’t impressed by his wealth or profession; she fell in love with the person and pledged to support him in every career decision. They started dating when they were teenagers and have remained inseparable since then.

Raphinha proposed to his girlfriend in 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

They have shared many ups and downs, which only made their understanding even better. Raphinha proposed to Taia in 2022 in a very romantic way. Obviously, she said yes and they both are engaged now.

Taia Rodrigues and Raphinha Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children yet. They are pretty young and might need some time before making such a big decision. However, considering the pace at which their love life is growing, we won’t be surprised to see if they welcome a newborn.

Taia Rodrigues Social Media

Taia has been sharing photos of herself and her partner on her Instagram channel even when she wasn’t famous. She gained popularity after Raphinha became a star player. Currently, she shares beautiful pictures of her alluring attires. Her feed is full of intriguing images from her exotic trips as well.

Taia has wrecked many hearts on social media with her amazing looks. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Taia Rodrigues

When did Taia Rodrigues and Raphinha get married? They are yet to get married. What is Taia Rodrigues doing now? She is not working currently. How old is Taia Rodrigues? She is 23 years old. Nationality of Taia Rodrigues? She is Brazilian. What is Taia Rodrigues’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.