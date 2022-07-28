Emilie Sylvest – Jens Stryger Larsen Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Emilie Sylvest is famous for being the girlfriend of Danish defender Jens Stryger Larsen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Emilie is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has become the fiancee of Jens Stryger Larsen lately, she managed to keep it secret for a period. That’s why many fans don’t know much about their love story.

Larsen is one of the top players for Trabzonspor’s Super Lig team. Since joining them from Austria Wien in 2017, he has been a crucial part of their team. Jens is also a key member of the Danish national squad, and he excelled in Euro 2020.

Emilie Sylvest Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 13 1992 Place of Birth Denmark Nationality Danish Residency Turkey Partner Jens Stryger Larsen Job N.A Instagram @emiliesylvest_ Height 5 ft 4 inch (165 cm) Weight 55 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Emilie Sylvest Childhood and Family

Emilie was born on March 13 1992. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Danish lady has become quite challenging. However, we are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Jens Stryger Larsen.

Emilie Sylvest Education

Emilie spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Denmark. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. After completing secondary education, she enrolled at a renowned University, where she earned a degree.

Emilie Sylvest Career

Emilie’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, considering the content on her Instagram feed, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. She enjoys staying at home and doing the house chores. She is also very supportive of her partner and often visits the stadium to cheer for her husband.

Emilie Sylvest Net Worth

Emilie’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower.

However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle. Emilie’s partner Larsen earns a significant amount every year from his professional contract; thus, only his income is enough for the family to enjoy a luxurious life.

Emilie Sylvest and Jens Stryger Larsen Relationship

Jens Stryger Larsen and his girlfriend have been together for a long time, probably from their teenage days. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable. Their love story starts with a normal friendship, but it didn’t take them long to understand each other’s feelings.

The pair managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention. After several years of dating, Larsen finally proposed to his girlfriend in June 2019.

Emilie Sylvest and Jens Stryger Larsen Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children until now. They are pretty young and might take a while before making such a big decision.

Emilie Sylvest Social Media

Emilie earned a lot of fame after her relationship with Jens Stryger Larsen became public. However, she is not a big social media lover. She likes spending time without the media’s camera; hence she doesn’t give them much information about herself. She has an Instagram account, but it’s mostly inactive and she has kept it private. Instead of posting snaps of her activities, she likes to enjoy the moments.

FAQs about Emilie Sylvest

When did Emilie Sylvest and Jens Stryger Larsen get married? They are yet to get married. What is Emilie Sylvest doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Emilie Sylvest? She is 30 years old. Nationality of Emilie Sylvest? She is Danish. What is Emilie Sylvest’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.