Kortney Hause 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and More

Kortney Paul Duncan Hause, born on July 16, 1995, is an English professional footballer of Bermudian descent. Kortney Hause has made significant contributions to the clubs he has represented and has shown promise as a talented defender throughout his career.

He has represented both the England U20 and England U21 national teams and was part of Gareth Southgate’s successful squad that won the 2016 Toulon Tournament.

Kortney Hause has a net worth of £9.4 Million. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Kortney Hause and Wiki

Kortney Hause’s Net Worth and Salary

Kortney Hause receives a respectable weekly wage of £50,000, which translates to a remarkable yearly income of $2,600,000. Kortney’s strong achievements have not only cemented his place on the team but also helped him achieve an impressive net worth of £9,464,000. His market value is also a staggering €2.20 million, which reflects his enormous talent and potential to become a highly sought-after star in the football world.

Kortney Hause’s Club Career

Hause started out in the West Ham Academy but was let go when he was sixteen. After that, he became a scholar at Birmingham City. In February 2012, he signed a contract with Wycombe Wanderers’ development squad. He made his Wycombe professional debut in November 2012 and played regularly for the team up until he fractured his ankle in November 2013.

Hause committed to a 2.5-year contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2014. Before becoming a major member of Wolves, he spent the 2014–2015 season on loan at Gillingham. In December 2016, Hause scored his first goal for Wolves. In April 2018, he agreed to a three-year contract deal with Wolves.

Kortney Hause of Aston Villa celebrates with the fans following the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Hause made his debut for Aston Villa in January 2019 after signing a loan agreement with the club that would last until the end of the current campaign. Aston Villa activated their option to sign Hause permanently in June 2019 for a rumoured sum of £3 million when they were promoted to the Premier League. In September 2021, Hause’s goal against Manchester United gave Aston Villa the advantage and allowed them to win 1-0. Hause made a season-long loan to Watford in August 2022.

Kortney Hause’s International Career

Hause has represented England at the U20 and U21 levels. He played a vital role in England’s triumph in the 2016 Toulon Tournament, starting in the final against France and helping his team secure a 2-1 victory.

Kortney Hause Family

Kortney Hause was born on July 16, 1995, in the thriving neighbourhood of Goodmayes, London, England. The support and motivation of his parents and siblings surely played a significant part in influencing Kortney’s career as a professional athlete, even though specific information about them is still kept private. He has carved a great career in the world of football thanks to the influence of his family and the lessons he has learned along the way.

Kortney Hause’s Girlfriend

Kortney Hause’s relationship status is not publicly known. There are no reports or indications regarding his girlfriend or romantic involvement. It is possible that he is currently single, as details about an athlete’s personal relationships are often kept private.

There is yet no information available regarding Kortney Hause’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have not been made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.

Kortney Hause Cars and Tattoos

The talented football player Kortney Hause flaunts a chic tattoo on his left hand, giving his on-field presence a dash of unique flair. While the specifics of his car are unknown, his main focus is on using the pitch to demonstrate his talent and commitment, drawing admiration from both fans and enthusiasts with his spectacular performances.

