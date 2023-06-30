Michael Oluwadurotimi Obafemi is an Irish professional footballer who currently represents Burnley, a Premier League club, on loan from Swansea City on this page we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Michael Oluwadurotimi Obafemi, a talented Irish professional footballer, has made a name for himself as a striker. Currently, on loan from Swansea City, he plies his trade at Burnley, a Premier League club known for its competitive spirit. Alongside his club commitments, Obafemi proudly represents the Republic of Ireland national team, donning the jersey with pride and passion. With his dynamic playing style, explosive pace, and clinical finishing ability, Obafemi has become a vital asset to both club and country.

His performances on the field continue to captivate fans and pundits alike, as he strives to achieve even greater heights in his career. Whether it’s finding the back of the net or creating scoring opportunities for his teammates, Obafemi’s contributions and potential for success make him an exciting player to watch.

Michael Obafemi of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Sunderland. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Michael Obafemi Facts and Wiki

Michael Obafemi Net Worth and Salary

The young talent has a net worth of 1.7 million euros and a monthly salary of 50,000 euros, showcasing his skill set and market demand. This financial success demonstrates his potential for growth and prosperity. As he develops his talents and excels in his career, his net worth and earnings may continue to soar, showcasing his dedication and motivation to achieve even greater accomplishments in the future.

Michael Obafemi Club Career

Obafemi, released by Watford in 2014, returned to Leyton Orient in 2015 and joined Southampton in 2016. He made his professional debut as a substitute in January 2018, becoming Southampton’s second youngest player to make a Premier League appearance.

In December 2018, he scored his first professional goal, becoming Southampton’s youngest scorer in the Premier League at 18 years and 169 days. In August 2021, Obafemi joined Swansea City for £1.5 to £2 million, signing a three-year contract. In 2022, Burnley expressed interest in Obafemi, but Swansea rejected several bids due to his attitude.

Great to be back in Dublin 🇮🇪



✅ 3 points

⚽ 3 goals & from the team!



Solid performance by the lads tonight #COYBIG 💚 pic.twitter.com/uDlNrxz7Ys — Michael Obafemi (@michaelobafemi_) June 19, 2023

Obafemi joined Burnley on loan in January 2023, with an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the season. This move offers Obafemi a chance to showcase his skills and contribute to Burnley’s campaign.

Michael Obafemi International Career

Obafemi, a Nigerian-born player, made his international debut in November 2018 for the Republic of Ireland. He made his senior debut in November 2018 for a friendly against Northern Ireland and a UEFA Nations League match against Denmark. Obafemi made his debut as a substitute in the second half of the 0-0 draw against Denmark, becoming the first player born in the 2000s to earn a senior cap for Ireland.

He also made his debut for the Republic of Ireland under-21 team on October 10, 2019, coming off the bench in a 0-0 draw with Italy under-21s. In June 2022, Obafemi made his senior debut, impressing in a UEFA Nations League match against Scotland. In March 2023, he started the match and provided an assist for Evan Ferguson’s first international goal in a 3-2 victory. These performances showcase Obafemi’s contributions to the national team and his potential to make a significant impact in international football.

Michael Obafemi is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Michael Obafemi Family

Born to Nigerian parents in Dublin, Obafemi’s early years were spent in Ireland. However, when he was just an infant, his family relocated to England, settling in the London area. This upbringing in London shaped his formative years and provided him with the opportunity to immerse himself in the rich football culture of the city. Interestingly, Obafemi’s older brother, Afolabi Obafemi, also pursued a career in football, highlighting the family’s passion for the sport.

Michael Obafemi Girlfriend

As of the available information, Michael Obafemi’s relationship status is stated as single. While his professional achievements and football career have been widely documented, details regarding his personal life, including his current romantic involvement, remain undisclosed. It is not uncommon for public figures to maintain a level of privacy when it comes to their personal relationships.

As of 2023, Michael Obafemi does not have any sponsors. Despite being a young and talented footballer, he has yet to secure endorsement deals or sponsorship agreements with brands or companies. While it is common for professional athletes to form partnerships with sponsors to promote products or services, Obafemi’s current status indicates that he has not yet entered into such arrangements.

Michael Obafemi has a net worth of €1.7 million. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Michael Obafemi Tattoos and Cars

In addition to his achievements on the football field, the young man has adorned his arms with artistic inkwork, commonly known as sleeves. Some of these tattoos pay homage to Irish folklore and culture, showcasing his pride in his Irish heritage. Apart from his football prowess, he has also gained a reputation as a fitness enthusiast.

