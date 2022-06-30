Thays Gondim – Joelinton Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Thays Gondim is famous for being the girlfriend of Brazilian midfielder Joelinton. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Thays Gondim is a pretty secretive person. She doesn’t share much on public platforms about herself. You can check her photos on Instagram, but her day-to-day lifestyle is quite unexplored. Her relationship with Joelinton isn’t a mystery at all as the duo regularly makes public appearances.

In this article, you are going to find everything there is to know about the stunning Brazilian beauty. So, without further ado, let’s learn about the stunning girlfriend of Joelinton. He is one of Newcastle’s well-known players. He promptly started every game for The Magpies.

He first displayed his amazing potential when playing for the 1899 Hoffenheim team, then in 2019, he joined Premier League team Newcastle United.

Thays Gondim Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 15, 1998 Place of Birth Aliança, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency England Partner Joelinton Job Housewife Instagram @thaysgondim_ Height 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Thays Gondim Childhood and Family

Thays’ was born on June 15, 1998. The Brazilian beauty is pretty secretive regarding her private information. She doesn’t want the media to spoil her day-to-day activities. Instead, she enjoys a happy and peaceful life without the intervention of excessive public interest.

Thays was born in Brazil. (Credit: Instagram)

That’s why gathering information about her family and childhood has become difficult for us. The details of her parents are still under review. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe she had a comfortable childhood as her parents fulfilled all her needs and wants.

We are on the lookout for further details about her family. We will update the article if we find new information. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Joelinton.

Thays Gondim Education

Thays hasn’t shared much about her education journey. But as she spent most of her childhood in Brazil, we believe she went to a local high school close to her hometown. She completed her graduation from Brazil before moving to Germany with Joelinton.

Thays Gondim career

Thays’ current role is under review. We couldn’t find anything from her social media handles. She also hasn’t talked much about the topic in public appearances. Well, we believe she is a full-time housewife. The couple recently welcomed a child and the Brazilian beauty spends most of her time with her newborn at home. She also manages household chores.

Thays Gondim enjoying holidays. (Credit: Instagram)

Looking from the outside, it may sound easy, but it gets frustrating sometimes. Joelinton spends most of his time at training or matches. Even when he returns home, he gets exhausted. That’s why Thays doesn’t get enough free time. Still, she enjoys her role and has proven to be a great mother.

Thays Gondim Net Worth

Thays hasn’t shared any details about her earnings. As she doesn’t get paid to be a housewife, she doesn’t have a significant income source.

However, her husband, Joelinton, earns a lot from his professional contract. Only his earnings are enough to care for the family’s needs and wants. Thays often travels to exotic places and spends a lot of money, so we believe she gets a handsome amount from her husband.

Thays Gondim and Joelinton relationship

Joelinton has been dating the gorgeous Thays Gondim since 2015 when they were teenagers. When Joelinton and Thays Gondim first met, it was love at first sight in their birthplace of Brazil. The Brazilian midfielder wasn’t the star we know today.

Despite his stardom, Thays was attracted to the Newcastle star for his characteristics and personality. The duo started going out on dates and felt comfortable around each other. Despite career pressure, Joelinton’s love story was advancing at a fast pace.

They were sunken in love in only a few months. Many people consider themselves to be married as they have two children together, but as of right now, they are still not thinking about it. We predict that Thays Gondim will wed Joelinton shortly.

Thays Gondim and Joelinton Children

Joelinton and Thays Gondim are parents to two kids. They have a daughter and a boy. The couple welcomed their son in January 2017, but they haven’t said what his name is. The daughter of Joelinton was born to Thays Gondim in October 2020.

Joelinton with his girlfriend and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Thays Gondim Social media

Thays is not excessively obsessed with Social media. But, she sometimes posts adorable pictures of herself and her child and husband. She has gained huge popularity on her Instagram page. Her Instagram activities suggest that she likes to spend quality time with her family. Her feed is full of images of exotic places, signifying she likes to travel a lot.

FAQs about Thays Gondim

When did Thays Gondim and Joelinton get married? They are yet to get married. What is Thays Gondim doing now? She is a housewife How old is Thays Gondim? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Thays Gondim? She is Brazilian. What is Thays Gondim’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.