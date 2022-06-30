Claudine Keane is famous for being the wife of former Irish forward Robbie Keane. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Claudine is currently a renowned model. However, things weren’t as comfortable as it is today for the Irish beauty. She was working short-term gigs for money in her initial career, so she has come from the bottom. However, she was optimistic from the beginning and struggled to the top. Today we are going to reveal many interesting facts about her life.

Irish centre-forward Robbie Keane has played with some of the top teams in the world including Liverpool, Tottenham, Wolves, Leeds, Inter Milan etc. The Irishman’s stint at Tottenham Hotspur might be the highlight of his club career as he scored tons of goals during that period. He ended his career in India after playing for ATK.

Claudine Keane Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Ireland Nationality Irish Residency Ireland Partner Robbie Keane Job Former Model and Instagram personality Instagram @claudinekeane1 Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Claudine Keane Childhood and Family

Claudine’s date of birth is currently unknown, but we believe she was born in Ireland, making her nationality Irish. She maintains heavy secrecy regarding her private information. For similar reasons, she hasn’t shared anything about her father and mother.

Claudine was born in Ireland. (Credit: Instagram)

We are currently unsure what kind of jobs they do and how they raised Chole. We also couldn’t find out whether she has any siblings. We are still on the lookout and will update the article if we find anything new about her family. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Robbie Keane.

Claudine Keane Education

Claudine completed her education in Ireland. She was enrolled in a local high school. She was an ambitious student from childhood and had big dreams. Well, she gave herself a good head start in the journey by excelling in academic purposes. After finishing high school she went to the University College Dublin and afterwards studied finance.

Claudine Keane career

Claudine used to be a renowned model, but she left her role to concentrate more on the family. She has become a social media influencer in recent times. Having an incredibly beautiful face and an alluring figure, she creates an attractive status that the fans love to see. She has been sharing snaps from her luxurious lifestyle and day-to-day journeys to keep her fans posted. She also gives out predictions on matches from time to time.

Claudine is a caring mother. The duo has welcomed their first child recently. So, the Argentinian beauty takes care of them at home and helps them with their studies. She is the one who spends the most time with their children, so she makes sure they get a good foundation from an early age.

Claudine used to be a renowned model. (Credit: Instagram)

Claudine is also the biggest supporter of Robbie Keane. She stood by her husband during difficult times. After a defeat on the field, Claudine used to cheer up the Irish midfielder’s mood, which helped him maintain better mental health and peace of mind.

Claudine Keane Net Worth

Claudine’s net worth is pretty significant, which mostly came from her successful fashion career and social media promotions. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know that she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position where she is today.

Claudine Keane and Robbie Keane relationship

Robbie Keane has been with his girlfriend since childhood. The duo met at a party and were introduced by a mutual friend. The Irish striker was playing youth football at that time. but, Claudine was convinced that her partner was special and could achieve incredible heights.

Robbie Keane has been with his girlfriend since childhood. (Credit: Instagram)

She stood by her husband and supported him in every step of his career. The duo finally tied the knot in June 2008. Their luxurious wedding ceremony took place in a star-studded wedding at St. Alphonsus and Columba Church in Ballybrack, Dublin and was attended by all their family members, friends and Keane’s teammates.

Not everyone gets to marry their childhood love, hence Keane is a lucky person. The duo has remained inseparable since then and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have huge faith and trust in each other’s opinions. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.

Claudine Keane and Robbie Keane Children

The duo gave birth to their first child, a son named Hudson in 2015. They have also welcomed another son, whose name and date of birth are currently unknown.

Robbie Keane with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Claudine Keane Social media

Claudine has earned a significant fan following on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her strong fashion sense has managed to keep the audience interested.

FAQs about Claudine Keane

When did Claudine Keane and Robbie Keane get married? They got married in 2008. What is Claudine Keane doing now? She is a former model and an Instagram star. How old is Claudine Keane? She is in her late 40s. Nationality of Claudine Keane? She is Irish. What is Claudine Keane’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.