Natacha Tannous – Michael Ballack Ex-Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Natacha Tannous is famous for being the former girlfriend of former German professional footballer Michael Ballack. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Natacha Tannous is a social media influencer. She dated German professional footballer Michael Ballack during the period 2014-2019. Even though the couple’s relationship didn’t stay long, they were a buzzing couple.

In today’s article, we are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship- how they met, how their love life and why they got separated. A player like Michael Ballack doesn’t require much of an introduction. One of the best midfielders of his generation is thought to be the retired German football player.

He was well renowned for his physical toughness, strong shooting, and passing range. You will learn all there is to know about Michael Ballack’s ex-girlfriend in this post since we want to draw your attention to his personal life rather than his professional one.

Natacha Tannous Facts & Wiki

Birthday April 16, 1984 Place of Birth Lebanon Nationality French-Lebanese Residency N.A Former Partner Michael Ballack Job Entrepreneur and social media influencer Instagram @natachatannous Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight 55 kg – 60 kg (121 lbs – 132 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Green Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Natacha Tannous Childhood and Family

Natacha was born on April 16, 1984. She doesn’t fancy sharing her private data with public media; instead, she enjoys her life without the press’s intervention. She hasn’t shared much about her family; that’s why we don’t know the name of her parents or whether she has any siblings.

She learned to fight for her goals from childhood, and the experiences she gathered made her stronger. We are on the lookout for more information about her early days; hence we will update the article if we find new facts.

Natacha was born on April 16, 1984. (Credit: Instagram)

Natacha Tannous Education

Natacha Tannous finished her studies at Paris, France’s Lycée Louis-le-Grand secondary school. She did really well in school. Natacha enrolled at London Business School immediately following her graduation. She also attended ESCP-EAP, NYU Stern School of Business, and Ipesup. English, French, Arabic, and German are all four languages that Natacha speaks with ease.

Elena Cullell career

For four years, from May 2017 to May 21 at Tifosy Capital & Advisory, Natacha Tannous served as Head of Germany & France. She had previously been employed by Goldman Sachs in the capacity of Executive Director.

As she was a bright student, she didn’t have any difficulty adapting to the work environment. She excelled in her role by making complex decisions straightforwardly in the end. Sometimes, she stunned her colleagues with her work rate and determination. As she has been giving excellent service, clients enjoy working with her.

Natacha used to be a model. (Credit: Instagram)

Natacha spent several years working as a model. She now concentrates more on growing her TikTok and Instagram accounts, where she shares insightful business advice.

Natacha Tannous Net Worth

Natacha has a significant net worth. As we mentioned earlier, she gave reliable services to her clients; as a result, her income also kept rising. We believe she has accumulated a decent sum from her job, but it is nowhere near her ex boyfriend’s net worth. Michael Ballack has a net worth of $30 Million, primarily representing his earnings from his playing and managerial career.

Natacha Tannous and Michael Ballack relationship

After Michael Ballack’s divorce from Simone Mecky-Ballack, the former German international met Natacha Tannous. In late 2014, Ballack and Tannous began dating. Many people believed Natacha Tannous to be Michael Ballack’s wife, but things came to an end in 2019 when the couple experienced a significant marital issue.

We think that Michael and Natacha are both currently unattached. Despite the fact that they are no longer together, they remain cordial and supportive of one another.

Michael Ballack with his former girlfriend. (Credit: Oh My Football)

Natacha Tannous and Michael Ballack Children

The duo didn’t welcome any children during their relationship. However, the former German international had a son named Emilio Ballack, who died in a quad-bike accident. Natacha paid a touching tribute to Ballack’s son through an Instagram post.

Natacha Tannous Social media

On social media, Natacha Tannous has amassed tens of thousands of followers. She is quite active on TikTok and Instagram. Natacha offers her audience various business tips, and they adore her because she makes their lives better. Visit Natacha Tannous’ Instagram page here; @natachatannous. On Twitter, where she is also quite well-liked, Natacha Tannous is also very active.

Natacha is a fitness freak. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Natacha Tannous

When did Natacha Tannous and Michael Ballack get married? They are separated. What is Natacha Tannous doing now? She is a social media influencer. How old is Natacha Tannous? Her age is 38. Nationality of Natacha Tannous? She is Lebanese. What is Natacha Tannous’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.