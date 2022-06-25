Alejandra Moral – Jesus Navas Wife, her Family and more 

Alejandra Moral is famous for being the wife of Spanish full-back Jesus Navas. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Alejandra Moral is a pretty secretive person. She doesn’t share much on public platforms about herself. You can’t even check her photos on Instagram because she doesn’t have any presence on the platform. However, her relationship with Navas isn’t a mystery at all as the duo regularly makes public appearances. In this article, you are going to find everything there is to know about the stunning Spanish beauty.

So, without further ado, let’s learn about the stunning wife of Jesus Navas. Navas has been involved with Spanish football for a pretty long time. He is currently playing at Sevilla FC, the same team from where he started his youth journey. The Spaniard rose to fame after his influencing performances in the world cup 2010. He was also a part of the Spanish team that won the 2012 Euro.

Alejandra Moral Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Partner Jesus Navas Job Housewife Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Alejandra Moral Childhood and Family

Alejandra’s date of birth is currently unknown. The Spanish beauty is pretty secretive regarding her private information. She doesn’t want the media to spoil her day-to-day activities. Instead, she enjoys a happy and peaceful life without the intervention of excessive public interest. That’s why gathering information about her family and childhood has become difficult for us.

Alejandra was born in Seville, Spain. (Credit: Getty)

The details of her parents are still under review. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe she had a comfortable childhood as her parents fulfilled all her needs and wants. We are on the lookout for further details about her family. We will update the article if we find new information. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Jesus Navas.

Alejandra Moral Education

Alejandra hasn’t shared much about her education journey. But as she spent most of her childhood in Spain, we believe she went to a local high school close to her hometown. Whether she completed her graduation is still unknown.

Alejandra Moral career

Alejandra’s current role is under review. We couldn’t find anything from her social media handles. She also hasn’t talked much about the topic in public appearances. Well, we believe she is a full-time housewife. The couple has one child and the Spanish beauty spends most of her time with her son at home. She also manages household chores.

Looking from the outside, it may sound easy, but it gets frustrating sometimes. Navas spends most of his time at training or matches. Even when he returns home, he gets exhausted. That’s why Alejandra doesn’t get enough free time. Still, she enjoys her role and has proven to be a great mother.

Alejandra is a responsible housewife. (Credit: fabwags.com)

Alejandra Moral Net Worth

Alejandra hasn’t shared any details about her earnings. As she doesn’t get paid to be a housewife, she doesn’t have a significant income source. However, her husband, Navas, earns a lot from his professional contract. Only his earnings are enough to care for the family’s needs and wants. Alejandra often travels to exotic places and spends a lot of money, so we believe she gets a handsome amount from her husband.

Alejandra Moral and Jesus Navas relationship

Jesus Navas and his wife Alejandra have been together for a long time as they started dating when they were teenagers. The Spanish full-back wasn’t the star we know today. Despite his stardom, Alejandra was attracted to the footballer for his characteristics and personality.

The duo started going out on dates and felt comfortable around each other. Despite career pressure, Navas’ love story was advancing at a fast pace. They were sunken in love in only a few months. After they figured they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together, the duo decided to make their relationship official.

Jesus Navas with his wife at their wedding ceremony. (Credit: Getty)

They tied the knot on June 11, 2011, at the church of Santa María la Blanca de Los Palacios in Seville, Spain. The pair have remained inseparable since then. Their trust in each other has made them a happy couple.

Alejandra Moral and Jesus Navas Children

Jesus Navas and his wife welcomed their first child, a baby boy Jesus on July 14, 2012. They like spending time with their son very much and are ensuring a comfortable childhood for the child.

Jesus Navas with his wife and son. (Credit: Tumblr)

Alejandra Moral Social media

Alejandra is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Rather she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms.

FAQs about Alejandra Moral

When did Alejandra Moral and Jesus Navas get married? They got married on June 11, 2011. What is Alejandra Moral doing now? She is a housewife How old is Alejandra Moral? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Alejandra Moral? She is Spanish. What is Alejandra Moral’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.