Ellis Genge– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Ellis Genge is an English professional rugby union player. Here is everything you need to know about Ellis Genge, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.
Ellis Genge Facts
|Birth Place
|Bristol, England
|Father’s Name
|Richard Genge
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Aquarius
|Net Worth (2022)
|$ 1.5 million
|Salary (2022)
|$ 5,00,000
|Age
|27
|Date of Birth
|16 February 1995
|School
|John Cabot Academy
|Nationality
|English
|Wife
|Beauden Barrett
|Children
|One Child
|Social Media
Ellis Genge Net Worth and Salary
As of 2022, Genge has a net worth of $1.5million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.
Ellis Genge Career
Ellis is an English rugby union player who plays for Leicester Tigers in Premiership Rugby. He started playing Rugby at the age of 12 at Old Redcliffians as a back row, then he went on to represent England at the youth level from U17 up to U20.
Genge first joined Bristol at 18 and was convinced to change position to prop (from the back row) by offering a two-year contract if he changed position. However, he soon went on loan to Clifton Rugby Club. Genge finally made his professional debut for Bristol on 8 December 2013 in the British and Irish Cup against Gala.
He started his senior career at Bristol before joining Leicester Tigers in 2016. In December 2021, he announced he would rejoin the Bears for the 2022-23 season. Genge played for England’s youth teams and made his senior debut as a replacement against Wales in May 2016.
Ellis had to wait more than a year to win his second England cap, starting both Tests against Argentina on their June 2017 tour and playing in a couple of autumn Tests that November. Then, on 2 December 2017, Genge suffered a shoulder injury in a Premiership Rugby match against Wasps.
Genge led Leicester to their first league title for 9 seasons as they beat Saracens 15-12 in the Premiership Final. He has dyspraxia, and he gave one of his England shirts to a child in the crowd who has the same condition after exchanging messages on social media.
Ellis Genge Family and Personal Life
Ellis was born on 16 February 1995 in Bristol, England. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.86m) and weighs 19th 1lb (121kg). There is not much information about his parents, and he has no siblings.
There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. However, Ellis likes to play video games and loves swimming.
Ellis Genge Relationship and Girlfriend
Ellis has been married to Beauden Barrett, with whom he had a longtime relationship. The couple got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2020. Ellis and his wife Beauden have one boy named Ragh Ellis Genge.
There is not much more information about Beauden. But she is often seen cheering about her husband in the stadium. In addition, she has played a unique role in maintaining her family.
FAQs about Ellis Genge
|What is Ellis Genge’s net worth?
|Ellis Genge has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million.
|How old is Ellis Genge?
|Ellis is 27 years old
|Which club did Ellis make his debut in?
|Ellis made his debut for Bristol
|Who is Ellis married to?
|Ellis is married to Beauden Barrett
|Does Ellis have any children?
|Yes 1 boy
