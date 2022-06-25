Iain Henderson 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Iain Henderson is an Irish professional rugby union player. And here is everything you need to know about Iain Henderson, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Iain Henderson Facts

Birth Place Craigavon, Northern Ireland Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign Pisces Net Worth (2022) $ 1.5 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 30 Date of Birth 21 February 1992



School Belfast Royal Academy Nationality Irish Wife Suzanne Flanagan Children 2 Children Social Media Instagram

Iain Henderson’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Henderson has a net worth of $1.5million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. At a very early age, he made his mark as a professional Rugby Player.

Iain Henderson Career

William Iain Henderson is an Irish Rugby Union Player. He plays as a lock for Ulster Ireland and the British and Irish Lions. He has been the captain of Ulster since 2019.

Iain Henderson made his debut for the Ulster team back in April 2012 (The Rugby Paper)

He attended the Belfast Royal Academy, where he played in the school’s 1st XV, making the Ulster Schools Cup final in 2010. In July 2010, he was selected for the Ulster/Leinster team against Connacht/Munster in the exhibition game that opened at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Iain made his debut for the senior Ulster team in April 2012 and signed his first professional contract in October 2012. He represented Ireland at the U19 level and at the U20 level, including at the 2012 U20 World Championships. He made his senior Ireland debut in November 2012 in the defeat to South Africa in Dublin.

Henderson was named Young Player of the Year at the 2013 Ulster Rugby Awards and Personality of the Year at the 2021 Awards. He was part of the Ulster team Leicester Tigers in the European Rugby Champions Cup in January 2019.

Iain Henderson has won Six Nations Championships on two successive occasions with Ireland (Sky Sports)

He made his Test debut only seven months later in November against South Africa. Ireland lost 16-12 following a try from Springbok scrum-half Ruan Pienaar. After Rory Best’s retirement, Henderson was named captain of Ulster for the 2019-20 season.

Henderson won the Six Nations Championship in 2014 and 2015, the Grand Slam in 2018 and the Triple Crown in 2022 and played in the Rugby World Cup in 2015 and 2019.

Iain Henderson Family and Personal Life

Iain Henderson was born in Craigavon, County Armagh, near Lough Neagh, on February 21st 2021. There is no information regarding his parents, and it is not known whether he has siblings or not.

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. His musical hero is Bruce Springsteen, with the 1975 hit Born to Run his favourite track. He loves playing video games as well.

Iain Henderson’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Iain is married to his long-time Girlfriend, Suzanne Flanagan. The couple tied the knot on July 14th 2017. They tied the knot at Magheragall Presbyterian Church in Lisburn, attended by friends and family.

Iain Henderson married his childhood sweetheart Suzzanne (Belfast Telegraph)

There is little known about Suzzanne Flanagan as she keeps a low profile and is not found on social media. But she has done an exceptional job handling the family and is also seen cheering his husband many times.

FAQs about Iain Henderson

What is Iain Henderson’s net worth? Iain Henderson has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million. How old is Iain Henderson? Iain is 30 years old Which club did Iain make his debut in? Iain made his debut for Ulsters. Who is Iain married to? Iain is married to Suzzanne Flanagan Does Iain have any children? No