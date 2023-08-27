Jermain Defoe is a former English professional footballer who announced his retirement from the sport on 24th March 2022. Read on to learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

After an illustrious career in England spanning over 2 decades, Jermain Defoe retired from football on 24 March 2022. His retirement left his fans devastated who enjoyed every bit of his energetic and influencing performances.

Playing with some of the top teams in the Premier League, Jermain has achieved some incredible feats- he holds the record for most goals scored as a substitute, he is the ninth-highest scorer of the English premier division and the sixth-highest score in Tottenham Hotspur’s history. His influence on English football is immense, but many fans don’t know his lifestyle off the pitch.

Today we are bringing to you everything there is to learn about Jermain Defoe including his net worth, family and career details. So, without further ado let’s get started.

Jermain Defoe Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Beckton, London, England, United Kingdom Father’s Name Jimmy Defoe Mother’s Name Sandra Defoe Star Sign Libra Net Worth $20 Million Age 39 years Date of Birth 7 October 1982 Nationality English Position Forward Youth Clubs Senrab, Charlton Athletic and West Ham United Senior Clubs West Ham United (1999-2004), Tottenham Hotspur (2004-2008 & 2009-2014), Portsmouth (2008-2009), Toronto FC (2014), Sunderland (2015-2017 & 2022), AFC Bournemouth (2017-2020), Rangers (2020-2022) Achievements (Selected) Football League Cup: 2007–08, Scottish Premiership: 2020–21, Officer of the Order of the British Empire: 2018 Girlfriend Alisha LeMay Children N.A Sponsorships N.A Social Media Twitter, Instagram

Jermain Defoe’s Net Worth and Salary

Jermain Defoe has been playing with English top clubs for quite some time. He has given some excellent goal-scoring seasons in the past, which has skyrocketed his wages. He used to earn $ 4,00,000 per year before retirement. We have crunched the numbers, which suggests that Jermain Defoe has a net worth of $20 Million. The primary source of his earnings is professional contracts, but he also owns businesses that create significant revenue for him.

Jermain’s retirement suggests that he would have to settle for a lower income from now on as he wouldn’t have his earnings from professional football contracts. But still, his income from other businesses can help him lead a luxurious life. Stay tuned to learn more about his family, girlfriend and career.

Jermain Defoe has a net worth of $20 Million. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

Jermain Defoe Club Career

Jermain started playing football at the age of 14 with the boyhood club Charlton Athletic. After his skills started to resonate, he was discovered by West Ham United with whom he made his first-team debut later in 2000. Furthermore, the Englishman scored a goal against Walsall in his debut match. Defoe went on to score 40 goals during his stay with the Hammers.

Defoe moved to Tottenham Hotspur leaving West Ham in 2004. Fans were stunned by his attacking abilities and hunger for goals at such an early age. Well, after scoring in his debut match for the Spurs against Portsmouth in February 2004, he suggested that he has no plans for slowing down.

Only in his first season with the North London team, he won the Tottenham Hotspur Player of the Year award. He also helped his team secure the Football League Cup in 2008, which was the last major title that the Spurs won. Even though he left the team that year, he came back one year later in 2009 after spending a decent season with Portsmouth FC. Defoe made 362 total appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, bagging 143 goals, which has put him in the 6th position of the highest-scoring charts of the club. Furthermore, he also has 32 assists in his name.

Listen to 'Jermain Defoe Outside The Box' podcast as he embarks on the path to becoming a manager



🗣 Advice from Harry Redknapp, Sol Campbell & Chris Hughton



📓 Learning from the SAS



👔 Mock managerial interview with Brighton CEO



🎧 Listen to the box set on @BBCSounds ⬇️ — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) June 26, 2023

In 2014, Defoe signed a 4-year contract with the MLS team Toronto FC. However, after spending only 11 months in America, he returned to his homeland to play with Sunderland. Despite ageing issues, he had a decent run with the Rokerites, netting 34 goals in 100 matches.

After Sunderland, Defoe had small stints at AFC Bournemouth and Rangers, before returning to the Stadium of Light in the 2022 January transfer window. After three months of football action, he decided to put an end to his career on 24 March 2022.

Jermain Defoe International career

Defoe’s incredible qualities were known to the national team’s coaches from his youth. That’s why he got the chance to represent his country at U-16, U-18 and U-21 level. He impressed everyone by scoring seven goals at the U-21 level.

Defoe debuted for England in March 2004 as a substitute against Sweden. He was stunned to not be a part of the 2006 World Cup contingent despite playing a huge role in qualifying games. However, later he went on to feature in the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2014 and 2018 World Cup. He scored a total of 20 goals in 57 matches for his nation.

Jermaine Defoe in action for AFC Bournemouth. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images)

Jermain Defoe Family

Jermain Defoe was born on 7 October 1982 to a Dominican father, Jimmy Defoe and a Saint Lucian descent mother, Sandra Defoe. His family used to live in Canning Town when he was very little. However, later on, they shifted to Beckton which is considered a football hub. That’s when Defoe formed a bond with the sport. He started his football journey by playing a five-a-side game at Newham Leisure Centre.

Jermain Defoe’s girlfriend – Alisha LeMay

Jermain Defoe has been in a lot of relationships throughout his career. He even got engaged to English beauty Charlotte Mears, but that bond also fell after one year. He was dating Scottish beauty therapist Donna Tierney whom he proposed in 2021. They both got married and was reported to be divorced as Donna reported that he cheated on her. Currently, he is dating the Instagram star Alisha LeMay.

Jermain Defoe has endorsed many products throughout his career, but the most bizarre out of them remains when he posted a picture to Twitter to sponsor Ambrosia’s Custard. He posted a picture of him giving thumbs up behind jars of Custards.

Jermain Defoe of Rangers attempts to reach a cross during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and St. Mirren at Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Jermain Defoe Charity work

Jermain Defoe founded a charitable organization named the Jermain Defoe Foundation whose sole purpose is to support homeless, vulnerable and abused children.

Jermain Defoe Car and Tattoo

Defoe doesn’t have any tattoos. He used to own a Range Rover Sport, but it was wrecked after an accident that happened recently. Currently, he has a Bentley.

Jermain Defoe Social Media

Jermain Defoe is active on all three major social media platforms except Facebook.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 979.8K Followers Here Instagram 560k followers Here Facebook N.A N.A

FAQs about Jermain Defoe

What is Jermain Defoe’s net worth? Defoe’s net worth is $20 Million. How many clubs have Jermain Defoe played for? Defoe has played with many clubs at the senior level – West Ham United (1999-2004), Tottenham Hotspur (2004-2008 & 2009-2014), Portsmouth (2008-2009), Toronto FC (2014), Sunderland (2015-2017 & 2022), AFC Bournemouth (2017-2020), Rangers (2020-2022). How old is Jermain Defoe? He is 39 years old. Nationality of Jermain Defoe? He is English. Has Jermain Defoe ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a World Cup.

Read More: