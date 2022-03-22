Gary Neville Wife Emma Hadfield Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Emma Hadfield? Meet The Wife Of Gary Neville

Emma Hadfield is famous for being the wife of Manchester United legend Gary Neville. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Considering Emma’s relationship with the media, she is far different from the typical WAG. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been married to an English legend like Gary Neville, barely fans know about her life. However, we have gathered all the information regarding her, so stay tuned to learn everything there is to know about the stunning wife Gary Neville.

Gary Neville has achieved major success at Manchester United. He even captained the Red Devils into major tournaments. His trophy cabinet is full of silverware like Champions League titles, Premier League trophies, FA Cups, Clubs World Cup etc. That’s why his career and life has attracted a lot of media attention lately. In this article, we will be focusing more on his love life. So follow along!

Emma Hadfield Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 18, 1980 Place of Birth Middleton, United Kingdom Nationality English Residency England Husband Gary Neville Job N.A Instagram N.A Height 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother Mother – Linda Religion Christianity Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Emma Hadfield Childhood and Family

Emma was born on March 18, 1980. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data.

Emma Hadfield was born in Middleton, United Kingdom. (Pictured: BACKGRID)

Emma Hadfield Education

Emma spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in England. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. After that, she went to Middleton College, where she studied Holistic Therapy.

Emma Hadfield career

Emma used to work as a shop assistant before meeting with Gary Neville, but she left the job later on. Her career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances.

That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, considering the content on her Instagram feed, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo has two children who needed looking after. So, Emma took the job of a full-time mother and excelled in it. She is also a very supportive person and has cheered for her husband throughout his career.

Emma Hadfield is a responsible wife. (Image: Rex)

Emma Hadfield Net Worth

Emma’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.

Gary Neville has earned a lot during his playing career. He was a top star at Manchester United, and the club paid him well for his contributions. That’s why his family doesn’t have any financial problems.

Emma Hadfield and Gary Neville relationship

Gary Neville met with his girlfriend sometime before 2004. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention. After several years of dating, finally, they were spotted together in the streets of Manchester.

Emma Hadfield and Gary Neville at their wedding ceremony. (Picture was taken from Manchesterunitedeveningnews.co.uk)

The Red Devils legend romantically proposed to his then-girlfriend at his holiday home in Gozo, near Malta. They tied the knot on June 16, 2007, at a lavish wedding ceremony which was attended by all their friends, family members and teammates of Neville.

Even though the pair have remained inseparable since then, they have gone through obstacles. Emma was accused of cheating on his husband when he was on International duty with England. The English beauty refused the rumours and even took legal actions against them.

Emma Hadfield and Gary Neville Children

The couple has two children together. Their daughter, Molly Neville, was born on January 11, 2009. The pair welcomed their second daughter, Sophie Neville, on March 25, 2010.

Gary Neville with his two daughters. (Picture was taken from mirror.co.uk)

Emma Hadfield Social media

Emma is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She doesn’t have an account on popular social platforms.

FAQs about Emma Hadfield

When did Emma Hadfield and Gary Neville get married? They got married on June 16, 2007. What is Emma Hadfield doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Emma Hadfield? She is 42 years old. Nationality of Emma Hadfield? She is English. What is Emma Hadfield’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

