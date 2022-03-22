Who Is Shani Van Mieghem? Meet The Wife Of Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld Wife Shani Van Mieghem Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Shani Van Mieghem is famous for being the wife of Belgian star Toby Alderweireld. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Shani Van Mieghem has been the biggest supporter of Toby Alderweireld for many years. Their relationship has passed the test of time. But, they rarely showcase their love life to the public media as they enjoy peaceful times without media’s intervention. But we have gathered all the information you need to know about the stunning wife of Toby Alderweireld. So, without further ado let’s get started.

Toby Alderweireld is currently playing with Qatari team Al-Duhail SC. But during his peak, Alderweireld played with some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Ajax, Atlético Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. The Belgian flourished during his time with the Spurs as he developed himself into a top centre-back. However, in today’s article we are more focused about his love life rather than his professional one. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Shani Van Mieghem Childhood and Family

Shani Van Mieghem was born on May 18, 1993. Coming from a wealthy family, Shani didn’t have any scarcity of luxury and comfort in her childhood. The Belgian beauty received a lot of love from his parents. Our information suggests that she is very close to her mother.

Tony hasn’t shared much about her parents; that’s why we currently don’t know their identity and the source of income of their family. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more details on her family and early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Toby Alderweireld.

Shani Van Mieghem was born in Belgium. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Shani Van Mieghem Education

Shani hasn’t shared much about her early educational journey. However, as she spent most of her childhood in Belgium, we believe she went to a local high school. We currently don’t know whether the Belgian beauty went for further education. Even if she did, we are unsure about her major. We will update the article if we find something new about her education.

Shani Van Mieghem career

Shani had a passion for horses from an early age. She used to go to her logical stable and spend time with the horses. Eventually, she became pretty good at handling those animals. So she decided to pursue a career in Dressage. After becoming a professional in the sport, her career rapidly grew because of her excellent skills. She has participated in several competitions, including the summer regionals.

Shani is an amateur dressage rider. (Credit: Twitter)

Shani Van Mieghem Net Worth

Shani hasn’t revealed any information about her earnings. She is an amateur dressage rider which is not a high paying role. But, she is an independent woman and lives her life in luxury. That’s why we believe she has a significant bank balance. Maybe her husband gives her financial support. Alderweireld was a star player for Tottenham for many years, so he must have accumulated a hefty sum at that time.

Shani Van Mieghem and Toby Alderweireld relationship

Toby Alderweireld and his wife Shani are childhood sweethearts. Even though Toby was only a youth player when they met, his wife always had massive faith in her husband from the beginning and pushed him to achieve more extraordinary things.

She supported her husband mentally during the early years of his career. In 2015, the duo tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony in front of their family and friends. Their relationship turned out to be a fairy tale as they have been together for a long time. They understand each other’s emotions very clearly; that’s why they feel comfortable when together.

Toby Alderweireld and his wife Shani are childhood sweethearts. (Credit: Twitter)

Shani Van Mieghem and Toby Alderweireld Children

The couple are proud parents of two children – one boy and a girl child. In September 2018, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ayla Alderweireld. Two years later. In February 2020, the duo was blessed with a son, Jace Alderweireld.

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur poses for a photo with his children. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Shani Van Mieghem Social media

Shani is not a social media lover. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private, and she barely remains active. She enjoys spending time with her children and husband at home. On the other hand, she doesn’t like the idea of sharing everything with the world.

