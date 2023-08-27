Neymar 2023- Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Neymar is one of the greatest football players in the 21st Century, and here we find out about his net worth, salary, contract, tattoos, girlfriend, and more.

Neymar Facts

Birth Place Mogi das Cruzes, Sao Paulo, Brazil Father’s Name Neymar Santos Sr. Mother’s Name Nadine da Silva Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth €300 Million (£261 Million) Age 31 Date of Birth 5 February 1992 Nationality Brazilian Position Left-Winger Youth Clubs Portuguesa Santista (1999-03), Santos (2003-09) Senior Clubs Santos, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Al-Hilal Achievements 2 x La Liga, Copa Libertadores (2011), UEFA Champions League (2014-15)

FIFA Club World Cup (2015), 4 x Ligue 1, 3 French Cup, 3 French Super Cup, Ligue 1 Player of the Year (2017-18), 3 x Ligue 1 Team of the Year, FIFA Puskas Award (2011), Olympic Gold (2016) Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi Children One son- Davi Lucca (b. 2011) Sponsorships Puma, Santander, Volkswagen, Claro, Unilever, and Panasonic Social Media Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Neymar Net Worth and Salary

Neymar has a net worth of approximately €300 Million (£261 Million) as of 2023. It is largely down to his career as a footballer at Barcelona and then PSG. The amount is expected to increase further in the future considering his hefty wages and sponsorships.

He currently earns a staggering € 692,308 a week at Paris Saint-Germain courtesy of a 5-year-long contract he signed at the club back in 2017. That figure narrowly trumps Lionel Messi’s current salary as of the 2021/22 season. He is ranked 6th in Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes as of 2021.

Neymar Club Career

Neymar was a sensation as a teenager during his spell at the Brazilian club, Santos, the same club that Pele played for. His close control, dribbling, and acceleration were all that of a once-in-a-lifetime player. It was obvious that the Brazilian was going to go to Europe- the name of the club and the transfer fee was the only thing up for debate.

As it turned out, Barcelona paid €57.2million for the then-21-year-old winger as they beat Real Madrid to his signature. Neymar went on to play a starring role in Barcelona’s historic treble in the 2014/15 season. He later won the FIFA Club World Cup later that year as well.

Neymar amassed 105 goals and 76 assists during his 186 games for the Catalan giants in a trophy-laden 4 years. He made history in 2017 when he became the most expensive player in football history, as PSG paid €222 for him. While he has won numerous domestic titles at the club, the lack of a Champions League trophy in France would still bother him. He joined Al-Hilal in August 2023 and has left Europe without fulfilling the expectations he had as a talented Brazilian baller.

Neymar International Career

Neymar has enjoyed decent individual success with Brazil, but not as much as he would have hoped to achieve by now. He made his debut for the Selecao under coach Mano Menezes on 26 July 2010 as an 18-year-old. Wearing the number 11 jersey, he even went on to score in that debut match against the USA.

He was tipped to play a major role in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup journey on home soil in 2014. However, he picked up a serious injury which derailed Brazil’s campaign completely. A similar misfortunate event happened in 2019 when he was picked in the country’s squad for the 2019 Copa America.

Neymar is yet to win a major trophy with Brazil. (GETTY Images)

An injury just before the tournament ruled him out of the Copa America- the tournament Brazil went on to win. He had the chance to win his first major title with Brazil in the summer of 2021, but Argentina prevailed in the final by a 1-0 scoreline. He does, however, have an Olympic Gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Neymar was named in Brazil’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He played in Brazil’s first match assisted a goal and scored a penalty in the next game. Despite his contributions, Brazil was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Neymar Family, Girlfriend, and Personal Life

Neymar was born in Mogi das Cruzes, Sau Paulo, Brazil to his father Neymar Santos Sr. and mother, Nadine Da Silva. His father is his career advisor and has played a crucial role in Neymar’s two big-money transfers over the years. He also has a sister, Rafaella Santos, and the two are very close to each other.

Brazilian soccer star Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi are expecting their first child together. In a series of photos posted on their Instagram accounts, Neymar was seen kissing Bruna’s growing baby bump. The 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward, who already has a 12-year-old son named Davi Lucca with his ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas, shared the news with his 208 million Instagram followers.

Neymar announced his second child with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi. (Credits: @neymarjr Instagram)

Neymar Tattoos and Cars

Neymar is thought to have up to 46 separate body tattoos. The major ones include a poem on his right chest, his mother’s portrait on his right bicep, his sister’s portrait on his right arm, and a diamond on his left arm. He also has a tiger inked on his left arm.

Neymar also got a Champions League trophy inked on his calf after he won the competition with Barcelona in 2015. As for his cars, the Brazilian has an impressive garage that boasts of road runners such as a Lamborghini Veneno, Lykan Hypersport, Aston Martin Vulcan, Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, Ferrari 458 Italia, Audi R8 Spyder, amongst others.

Neymar is one of the most famous footballers on the planet and it’s not a surprise that he has had tons of sponsorships and endorsements over the years. He was a high-profile Nike client but shifted to Puma in a sensational deal recently. Apart from that, he has also been sponsored by Santander, Volkswagen, Claro, Unilever, and Panasonic.

Neymar has lucrative endorsement deals with brands such as Puma, Epic Games, Flutter Entertainment, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, and Thriller. His annual earnings from endorsements and sponsorships were reported to be around $19 million.

Neymar is a client of Puma.

Neymar Social Media

Neymar is active on all three major social media accounts.

Platform Followers Link Facebook 90 million Here Twitter 62.2 million Here Instagram 209 million Here

Read More:

FAQs about Neymar