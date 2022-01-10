Sara Carbonero: Iker Casillas ex-wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Sara Carbonero is a Spanish-Portuguese sports journalist known for being the ex-wife of one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time Iker Casillas.

Carbonero comes from Spain, and she is known for being the ex-partner of Real Madrid’s legendary goalkeeper and world cup winner Iker Casillas.

Sara Carbonero Facts

Birth Place Corral de Almaguer, Spain Father’s Name Carlos Javier García Carbonero Mother’s Name Goji Arévalo Star Sign Virgo Net Worth (2021) $10 million Salary (2021) NA Age 37 Date of Birth February 3rd, 1984 University Complutense University of Madrid Nationality Spanish Spouse Iker Casillas Children 2 Children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Sara Carbonero and Iker Casilas Families

Sara was born on 3rd February 1984 in Corral de Almaguer, Spain to her parents Carlos Javier García Carbonero and Goyi Arévalo. There is nothing disclosed about her siblings.

PORTO, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 25: Sara Carbonero (L) and FC Porto’s goalkeeper Iker Casillas from Spain attends FC Porto Gala Dragoes de Ouro 2016 – 2017 at Dragao Caixa on October 25, 2017 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Iker Casillas was born on May 20 1981, in Madrid, Spain, to Jose Luis Casillas. The latter was a civil servant in the Ministry of Education and Maria del Carmen Fernandez Gonzales, a hairdresser. He also has a younger brother named Unai.

Sara Carbonero husband, Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas started his career with the Real Madrid youth team at just 16, eventually being promoted to the central section in 1999. At 19, he became the youngest goalkeeper to play in the final of the Champions League and win the title. YES, at just 19!

MADRID, SPAIN – JULY 13: Iker Casillas poses behind trophies he has won during his career in Real Madrid after holding a press conference with Real president Florentino Perez at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to announce that he will be leaving Real Madrid football team on July 13, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Casillas became the first choice goalkeeper for Real Madrid, winning two Champions League and several La Liga titles and in the process established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

LISBON, PORTUGAL – MAY 24: Iker Casillas of Real Madrid lifts the Champions League trophy during the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio da Luz on May 24, 2014 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

In his 25 year career with Real Madrid, Casillas has won all the major club titles, including five La Liga titles. He later went on to join Porto, where he broke the record for most consecutive seasons played in the UEFA Champions League.

Casillas has the second-most appearances for the Spanish national team. He was made captain and won the Euro 2008 and led the country to their first World Cup win in 2010. Spain also became the first nation to retain the European Championship by winning the title again in 2012. In addition, he was named IFFHS World’s Best Goalkeeper a record five times.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 11: Iker Casillas of Spain celebrates as he is presented the World Cup by FIFA President Joseph Sepp Blatter and President of South Africa Jacob Zuma during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Final match between Netherlands and Spain at Soccer City Stadium on July 11, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Sara Carbonero and Iker Casilas Kids

Sara and Iker started dating each other in 2009 and got married on March 20, 2016, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

TOPSHOT – Porto’s Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas leaves a hospital with his wife Sara Carbonero in Porto on May 06, 2019 after recovering from a heart attack. – The 37-year-old, who has 167 Spain caps and played more than 500 games for Real Madrid, suffered what the Portuguese club called an “acute myocardial infarction” during training on May 2. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

In January 2014, she gave birth to their son, Martin. After one year, in November, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child. They welcomed their second child Lucas on June 2, 2016.

AVEIRO, PORTUGAL – AUGUST 04: Iker Casillas of FC Porto (R) celebrates wining the Portuguese SuperCup with his wife Sara Carbonero (R) and his kinds at the end of the match between FC Porto and Desportivo das Aves for the Portuguese Super Cup at Estadio Municipal de Aveiro on August 4, 2018 in Aveiro, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

However, the couple got separated by mutual consent in 2021.

Sara Carbonero Profession, Career, Net Worth

Sara is a professional Sports Journalist. She was a TV presenter for Telecinco until she moved to Porto. In her professional career, she came a long way ahead by making coverages from Fifa World Cup to the Spanish Football League, La Liga.

PORTO, PORTUGAL – MAY 06: Iker Casillas wife, Sara Carbonero during the celebrations of winning the Portuguese Season title after the Primeira Liga match between FC Porto and Feirense at Estadio do Dragao on May 6, 2018 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

In 2015, she created a clothing brand with two friends called Fast Love selling clothing, accessories and beauty products online. The following year she was casted in a fashion TV show on Telecinco called Quiero Ser.

Sara has an estimated net worth of around $10 million. She has a good social media following with more than 2.8 million followers.

Sara Carbonero is the ex-wife of Iker Casillas (Instagram)

FAQs about Sara Carbonero

When did Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas get married? They got married in 2016 What is Sara doing now? She is a professional sports journalist How old is Sara? Sara is 37 years old Nationality of Sara? Sara Carbonero is Spanish What is Sara’s net worth? They have an estimated net worth of $10 million

