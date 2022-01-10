Sara Carbonero: Iker Casillas ex-wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Sara Carbonero is a Spanish-Portuguese sports journalist known for being the ex-wife of one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time Iker Casillas.
Carbonero comes from Spain, and she is known for being the ex-partner of Real Madrid’s legendary goalkeeper and world cup winner Iker Casillas.
Sara Carbonero Facts
|Birth Place
|Corral de Almaguer, Spain
|Father’s Name
|Carlos Javier García Carbonero
|Mother’s Name
|Goji Arévalo
|Star Sign
|Virgo
|Net Worth (2021)
|$10 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|37
|Date of Birth
|February 3rd, 1984
|University
|Complutense University of Madrid
|Nationality
|Spanish
|Spouse
|Iker Casillas
|Children
|2 Children
|Social Media
|Instagram, Twitter
Sara Carbonero and Iker Casilas Families
Sara was born on 3rd February 1984 in Corral de Almaguer, Spain to her parents Carlos Javier García Carbonero and Goyi Arévalo. There is nothing disclosed about her siblings.
Iker Casillas was born on May 20 1981, in Madrid, Spain, to Jose Luis Casillas. The latter was a civil servant in the Ministry of Education and Maria del Carmen Fernandez Gonzales, a hairdresser. He also has a younger brother named Unai.
Sara Carbonero husband, Iker Casillas
Iker Casillas started his career with the Real Madrid youth team at just 16, eventually being promoted to the central section in 1999. At 19, he became the youngest goalkeeper to play in the final of the Champions League and win the title. YES, at just 19!
Casillas became the first choice goalkeeper for Real Madrid, winning two Champions League and several La Liga titles and in the process established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.
In his 25 year career with Real Madrid, Casillas has won all the major club titles, including five La Liga titles. He later went on to join Porto, where he broke the record for most consecutive seasons played in the UEFA Champions League.
Casillas has the second-most appearances for the Spanish national team. He was made captain and won the Euro 2008 and led the country to their first World Cup win in 2010. Spain also became the first nation to retain the European Championship by winning the title again in 2012. In addition, he was named IFFHS World’s Best Goalkeeper a record five times.
Sara Carbonero and Iker Casilas Kids
Sara and Iker started dating each other in 2009 and got married on March 20, 2016, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.
In January 2014, she gave birth to their son, Martin. After one year, in November, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child. They welcomed their second child Lucas on June 2, 2016.
However, the couple got separated by mutual consent in 2021.
Sara Carbonero Profession, Career, Net Worth
Sara is a professional Sports Journalist. She was a TV presenter for Telecinco until she moved to Porto. In her professional career, she came a long way ahead by making coverages from Fifa World Cup to the Spanish Football League, La Liga.
In 2015, she created a clothing brand with two friends called Fast Love selling clothing, accessories and beauty products online. The following year she was casted in a fashion TV show on Telecinco called Quiero Ser.
Sara has an estimated net worth of around $10 million. She has a good social media following with more than 2.8 million followers.
FAQs about Sara Carbonero
|When did Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas get married?
|They got married in 2016
|What is Sara doing now?
|She is a professional sports journalist
|How old is Sara?
|Sara is 37 years old
|Nationality of Sara?
|Sara Carbonero is Spanish
|What is Sara’s net worth?
|They have an estimated net worth of $10 million
