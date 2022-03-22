Who Is Martina Cechova? Meet The Wife Of Petr Cech

Petr Cech Wife Martina Cechova Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Martina Cechova is a fitness instructor and she is famous for being the wife of Czech legend Petr Cech. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Martina is a fitness trainer and a successful businesswoman. However, things weren’t as comfortable as they are today for Martina. She had to work very hard for everything she has achieved in her life. The good thing is that she always had the love and support of her partner, Petr Cech. Stay tuned to learn more about their love story.

Petr Cech is an inspiration for many young goalkeepers around the world because of the career he has left behind him. Not only with one big club, but Cech has also performed really well for two big London clubs – Arsenal and Chelsea.

After retiring from football, Petr Cech took the role of technical and performance advisor at Chelsea football club. Today we are going to take a look at his private life. You’ll get to learn everything there is to know about the stunning wife of Petr Cech after reading this article.

Martina Cechova Facts & Wiki

Birthday January 26, 1982 Place of Birth Plzeň, Czechoslovakia Nationality Czech Residency N.A Partner Petr Cech Job Business owner and a Fitness instructor Instagram @marticechova Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Martina Cechova Childhood and Family

Martina was born on January 26, 1982, in Plzeň, Czechoslovakia. She likes a peaceful life and doesn’t want the media to hamper her low-key living. That’s why she doesn’t share much about her family when making public appearances. We currently don’t know the name of her parents and what jobs they do. But our information suggests that her parents made sure she gets a good head start in life.

Martina was born in Plzeň, Czechoslovakia. (Credit: Image: instagram.com @PetrCech)

We also think that her calm and peaceful nature came from her parents. We are unsure whether she has any siblings and are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Petr Cech.

Martina Cechova Education

Martina completed her high school studies at a local institution. She used to enjoy the process of studying and excelled in her academics. She was a curious student who loved exploring deep into the topics and gathering further knowledge. She went to college after completing her secondary education. But, due to the lack of information, we don’t know her major.

Martina Cechova career

Martina is the owner of a fitness studio named BeZu Fitness Studios. The studio helps people get in their desired shapes by guiding them through fitness training and healthy diet scheduling.

Martina is a personal fitness trainer and instructor. She was passionate about fitness and exercise from childhood. So, she made a career out of her passion. Currently, she trains individuals at her own fitness studio. She has also helped her husband to maintain top-notch fitness throughout his career.

Martina is a professional fitness instructor. (Credit: Instagram)

Martina Cechova Net Worth

Martina hasn’t shared much about her earnings. We believe she has accumulated handsome money from her successful business. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth because we don’t know the exact number. She is an independent woman, and her earnings give her the freedom to enjoy life to its fullest extent.

Petr Cech was a goalkeeping star at his peak time. Arsenal and Chelsea paid a fortune to keep such a high-class goalkeeper. Hence he has secured a good amount of money during his playing time. Currently, his advisory role also pays a significant amount.

Martina Cechova and Petr Cech relationship

Petr Cech met with his wife while at school. It was love at first sight. They became friends first, and as time passed, love developed between them due to their attraction to each other. The duo started meeting outside school time. Within a few months, they were madly in love.

Petr Cech met with his wife while at school. (Credit: Instagram)

Martina moved to London with Cech, and their love life flourished. She became the biggest supporter of her husband and helped him manage failure. Finally, in 2003, the Czech legend tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart. Many close friends, family members and teammates attended the lavish wedding ceremony.

Martina Cechova and Petr Cech Children

The couple has two children together. Martina gave birth to their daughter, Adéla, in January 2008. Their son, Damián, was born in June 2009.

Petr Cech with his Children. (Source: Ceskenoviny.cz)

Martina Cechova Social media

Martina is not a massive lover of social media. She keeps herself busy with her work. She barely posts anything on her Instagram account. She did put some pictures of her family on her page. Due to her inactivity, she doesn’t have a lot of followers.

FAQs about Martina Cechova

When did Martina Cechova and Petr Cech get married? They got married in 2003. What is Martina Cechova doing now? She is a business owner and a Fitness instructor. How old is Martina Cechova? She is 40 years old. Nationality of Martina Cechova? She is Czech. What is Martina Cechova’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.