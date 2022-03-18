Who Is Pauline Gueye? Meet The Wife Of Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye Wife Pauline Gueye Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Pauline Gueye is famous for being the wife of PSG star Idrissa Gueye. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Apart from being a responsible wife, Pauline is a caring mother. She had to sacrifice her role at an IT company to take care of her children at home. But if you ask her, she would say it was worth it. Pauline is married to the incredibly famous PSG star Idrissa Gueye. Their love story is like a fairy tale. So, follow along to know more.

Idrissa Gueye has played with some of the top teams in the world. However, his big break came in 2008 when he was picked by Lille. The Senegalese star went to England before returning to France once more. He is currently a first-team starter at PSG. Despite his career being an inserting topic, we’ve decided to look into the interesting life of his wife. So follow along to learn more about the stunning wife of Idrissa Gueye.

Pauline Gueye Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 11, 1990 Place of Birth Harnes, France Nationality French Residency France Partner Idrissa Gueye Job Influencer and mother Instagram @paulinegueye_ Height 5 ft 2 inch (160 cm) Weight 52 kg (115 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $250,000

Pauline Gueye Childhood and Family

Pauline was born on May 11, 1990. She is a secretive person and doesn’t share much information on the internet. That’s why we currently don’t know who her parents are and what jobs they do. The French beauty also hasn’t revealed whether she has any siblings.

Our information suggests that she had a comfortable childhood and was brought up with love and affection. We are currently unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find new data.

Pauline was born in Harnes, France. (Credit: Instagram)

Pauline Gueye Education

Pauline is a perfect example of beauty with the brain. She was a top student in her high school. After completing secondary education, she enrolled in a university to study business studies. As soon as she graduated, she moved to Lille to do her masters in management and business strategy. Due to her commitment to studies, she sacrificed her relationship with Idrissa.

Pauline Gueye career

Right after completing her Master’s studies, Pauline moved to London. Having incredible knowledge and experience in the field, it wasn’t hard for the French beauty to find work. She joined an IT outsourcing company as an account manager. In the coming years, her career flourished.

Pauline Gueye worked as an Account manager. (Credit: Instagram)

She reached a point where she was equally respected and loved by her colleagues. Her paycheck also kept rising due to her growth. But, she had to sacrifice all this due to her children. Her newborn needed looking after, and Pauline committed herself to be a caring mother. She spends most of her time with her husband and children at home.

Pauline Gueye Net Worth

Pauline has a net worth of $250,000. She earned massive amounts of money during her accounting career. She experienced fast growth, and that’s why the money kept coming. However, as she is currently not earning anything, she depends on her husband’s income.

Idrissa Gueye has a net worth of €19,5 Million ($23 Million), primarily representing his income from his successful football career. The PSG star currently earns €4,2 Million every year for his services. His significant earnings take care of his family’s needs and want.

Pauline Gueye and Idrissa Gueye relationship

Idrissa Gueye met with his wife through Facebook. It’s a typical modern-day love story that started online. Idrissa approached first, as he sent a friend request to his wife in 2011. When Pauline accepted, the PSG star replied, “Thank you for accepting me as a friend.” The heartwarming message impressed Pauline, and they started talking.

Idrissa Gueye met with his wife through Facebook. (Credit: Instagram)

Soon, they took their online friendship to physical dating in 2014. After learning more about each other, they fell in love. But, due to Pauline’s education commitments, she couldn’t move to England with Idrissa. It was a challenging journey for both of them as they were far away from each other. But it was worth the wait! They tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony, that’s why we don’t have any information about that. But the couple has remained inseparable since then. Time has only made their bond stronger.

Pauline Gueye and Idrissa Gueye Children

The duo has two children together. Pauline welcomed their first child, a boy Isaac Gueye, in August 2018. Two years later, in August 2020, they were blessed with a second boy, Ismail Gueye.

Idrissa Gueye with his wife and kids. (Credit: Instagram)

Pauline Gueye Social media

Pauline has earned much fame on Instagram. The French beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself and her children on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. She also has many photos with her husband.

FAQs about Pauline Gueye

