Matteo Guendouzi Wife Mae Rfsk Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Mae Rfsk? Meet The Wife Of Matteo Guendouzi

Mae Rfsk is famous for being the wife of French footballer Matteo Guendouzi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Mae Rfsk is a pretty secretive person. She doesn’t share much on public platforms about herself. You can check her photos on Instagram, but her day-to-day lifestyle is quite unexplored. Her relationship with Guendouzi is a complete mystery too. That’s why we have decided to reveal everything there to learn about the stunning wife of Matteo Guendouzi. Stay tuned to learn more about her.

After providing some top-class performance for French clubs, Matteo Guendouzi was tracked down by Arsenal who signed him in 2018. Since then the journey has been full of ups and downs for the Frenchman. He has put in some influencing performances for the French club Marseille.

Despite having instability in his performance, one thing he has been very certain about is his wife. He met Mae in early 2019 and before the end of the year, they got married. In this article, we are going to discuss everything about their love story in detail. Without further ado, let’s get started.

Mae Rfsk Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 5 Place of Birth France Nationality French Residency Paris/Marseille Partner Matteo Guendouzi Job Housewife Instagram @rfskmae Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Mae Rfsk Childhood and Family

Mae’s date of birth is December 5. The French beauty is pretty secretive regarding her private information. She doesn’t want the media to spoil her day-to-day activities. Instead, she enjoys a happy and peaceful life without the intervention of excessive public interest.

Mae Rfsk was born in France. (Credit: Instagram)

That’s why gathering information about her family and childhood has become difficult for us. But our report suggests that her age is close to 22. The details of her parents are still under review. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings.

We believe she had a comfortable childhood as her parents fulfilled all her needs and wants. We are on the lookout for further details about her family. We will update the article if we find new information.

Mae Rfsk Education

Mae hasn’t shared much about her education journey. But as she spent most of her childhood in France, we believe she went to a local high school. We are unsure whether she went for further studies or enrolled in college. Our information suggests that she moved in with Guendouzi at an early age. So, we believe she has skipped university.

Mae Rfsk career

Mae’s current role is under review. We couldn’t find anything from her social media handles. She also hasn’t talked much about the topic in public appearances. Well, we believe she is a full-time housewife. The couple recently welcomed a child; hence the French beauty spends most of her time with her newborn at home. She also manages household chores.

Mae Rfsk is a housewife. (Credit: Instagram)

Looking from the outside, it may sound easy, but it gets frustrating sometimes. Guendouzi spends most of his time at training or matches. Even when he returns home, he gets exhausted. That’s why Mae doesn’t get enough free time. Still, she enjoys her role and has proven to be a great mother.

Mae Rfsk Net Worth

Mae hasn’t shared any details about her earnings. As she doesn’t get paid to be a housewife, she doesn’t have a significant income source. However, her husband, Guendouzi, earns a lot from his professional contract. Only his earnings are enough to care for the family’s needs and wants. Mae often travels to exotic places and spends a lot of money, so we believe she gets a handsome amount from her husband.

Mae Rfsk and Matteo Guendouzi relationship

Matteo Guendouzi met with his wife in early 2019. He was playing for Arsenal at that time, but he wasn’t a big star of the team. Despite his stardom, Mae was attracted to the French star. Their conversation went further after their first meeting as both were interested in taking the relationship forward. The duo started going out on dates.

Matteo Guendouzi met with his wife in early 2019. (Credit: Twitter)

They felt comfortable around each other and started sharing their secrets. Despite career pressure, Guendouzi’s love story was advancing at a fast pace. They were sunken in love in only a few months. The couple made their bond public through an Instagram post in July 2019. After they figured they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together, the duo decided to make their relationship official.

They tied the knot in December 2019 at a private wedding ceremony, where only a few of their close friends and family members were invited. The pair have remained inseparable since then. Their trust in each other has made them a happy couple.

Mae Rfsk and Matteo Guendouzi Children

Guendouzi revealed that the couple was expecting a child through a goal celebration in 2021. The duo welcomed their newborn last year. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the name and sex of the child.

Matteo Guendouzi with his child. (Picture was taken from reportminds.com)

Mae Rfsk Social media

Mae is not excessively obsessed with Social media. But, she sometimes posts adorable pictures of herself and her child and husband. She has 9,510 followers on her Instagram page. Her Instagram activities suggest that she likes to flaunt her bikini body on beaches. Her feed is full of images of exotic places, signifying she likes to travel a lot.

FAQs about Mae Rfsk

When did Mae Rfsk and Matteo Guendouzi get married? They got married in 2019. What is Mae Rfsk doing now? She is a housewife How old is Mae Rfsk? She is in her 20s. Nationality of Mae Rfsk? She is French. What is Mae Rfsk’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.