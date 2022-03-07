Who Is Josephine Siw Nielsen? Meet The Wife Of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Wife Josephine Siw Nielsen Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Josephine Siw Nielsen is famous for being the wife of Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Josephine is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period.

That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. Hojbjerg has achieved major success at Tottenham lately and his career seems to be going upwards. He has become the first choice central midfielder of Antonio Conte, after excelling in his work.

That’s why his career and life has attracted a lot of media attention lately. However, many fans have misconceptions about his love life. In this article, we will reveal everything there is to know about the beautiful girlfriend of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. So follow along!

Josephine Siw Nielsen Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 29, 1995 Place of Birth Denmark Nationality Danish Residency London Husband Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Job Executive Assistant Instagram @josephinesiw Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Josephine Siw Nielsen Childhood and Family

Josephine was born on June 29, 1995. Despite being the centre of attraction several times, she hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. It seems the Danish beauty doesn’t want to hamper her family members’ lives by exposing them in the media.

Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Danish beauty has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more information about her childhood and family. So check back later in order to read updated data about the stunning girlfriend of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Josephine Siw Nielsen was born in Denmark. (Credit: Twitter)

Josephine Siw Nielsen Education

Josephine spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Denmark. She completed her high school graduation from a local institution named Asminderød Skole. After graduation, she enrolled at the Espergærde Gymnasium on HF to pursue a degree in English, Social Studies & Psychology. She always has been a very hard working and ambitious student. Later on, in this article, you’ll find more about her career path.

Josephine Siw Nielsen career

Having a business degree in hand, Josephine didn’t have any problem getting a job at EDC-Gruppen a/s. She worked as an assistant in the initial years of her career. In 2016, she decided to move to MM Properties ApS, where she got the role of an Executive Assistant. However, due to pregnancy, she had to leave her job there. She hasn’t disclosed her current position yet. But we believe she is a full-time housewife.

Being a housewife could seem an easy task from a distance, but there are many challenges that she has to face in her day-to-day life. However, there is a great reward in that which is she gets to enjoy a good time with her children and husband at home.

Josephine is a housewife. (Credit: Instagram)

Josephine Siw Nielsen Net Worth

Josephine’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has a net worth of €14.7 million, primarily representing his professional contracts earnings. He currently earns a handsome amount of money at Tottenham Hotspur. Even if Josephine doesn’t make any money, only Hojbjerg’s payments ensure a comfortable and luxurious life.

Josephine Siw Nielsen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg relationship

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg met with his wife, Josephine, in 2016. He was in the initial stages of his career and wasn’t the superstar that we know today. Despite the stardom, Josephine found something special in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

We are unsure how they met, but they started going on dates soon after their first meeting. The duo hasn’t disclosed whether it was love at first sight. After knowing each other closely, they were very convinced that they wanted to spend the rest of their life together.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and wife Josephine Siw Nielsen at their wedding ceremony. (Credit: Twitter)

As Pierre was travelling a lot for his football career, Josephine struggled to maintain both – love life and her career at the same time. After the birth of her first child, she chose to leave her career altogether and commit to her family.

Finally, in 2019, the couple tied the knot in front of their family, close friends and teammates. They are a pretty happy couple and don’t indulge in many arguments in day-to-day life.

Josephine Siw Nielsen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Children

The duo has welcomed two-child until now. Their first daughter, Rosa Hojbjerg, was born in 2017. Three years later, in 2020, Josephine gave birth to their youngest son, Theo Hojbjerg.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with his Children. (Credit: Instagram)

Josephine Siw Nielsen Social media

As we said earlier, Josephine is not the kind of person who likes excessive attention. Well, putting day-to-day activities on social media completely goes against her characteristics. She enjoys family time at home rather than scrolling through the pages of the internet. She has an Instagram account and a Facebook account. But, she doesn’t remain active on any social media sites.

FAQs about Josephine Siw Nielsen

When did Josephine Siw Nielsen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg get married? They got married in 2019. What is Josephine Siw Nielsen doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Josephine Siw Nielsen? She is 27 years old. Nationality of Josephine Siw Nielsen? She is Danish. What is Josephine Siw Nielsen’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.