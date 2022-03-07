Who Is Natalie Dobrovodska? Meet The Wife Of Tomas Soucek

Tomas Soucek Wife Natalie Dobrovodska Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Natalie is the stunning wife of Tomas Soucek. The duo has been together for a long time, even before Tomas became a first-team starter at West Ham. In this article, we will share many interesting facts about their relationship, more specifically we will concentrate on the age, net worth, career, education, kids and family details of the beautiful wife of Tomas Soucek.

Soucek has developed himself into one of the top players in his position. Playing with West Ham, he has achieved paramount success in the last few years. He could easily earn the spot of team leader in the coming few years. However, today we are only focusing on his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Natalie Dobrovodska Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1995 Place of Birth Czech Republic Nationality Czech Residency N.A Partner Thomas Soucek Job N.A Instagram N.A Height 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) Weight 55 kg – 60 kg (121 lbs – 132 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Natalie Dobrovodska Childhood and Family

Natalie was born in 1995 in the Czech Republic, making her a Czech. The fact that we don’t even know her date of birth suggests how secret she regards her private information. Natalie hasn’t shared much about her family and childhood on any media appearances.

Hence, we currently don’t know the identity of her father and mother and their jobs. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on Natalie’s childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful wife of Thomas Soucek.

Natalie was born in the Czech Republic. (Credit: Instagram)

Natalie Dobrovodska Education

Natalie hasn’t shared much about her educational journey. But we believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. Whether she enrolled in a university after graduating high school is a total mystery.

Retrieving her educational information has been challenging for us. But we will continue looking for more information and update the article once we find relevant data.

Natalie Dobrovodska career

Natalie’s current role is under review. She hasn’t shared much about her occupation. We believe she is not currently working in any corporate position. We are also not sure whether she has her own business.

Natalie is currently a housewife. She manages all the household chores and takes care of her children. She is also his biggest supporter, and sometimes she visits the London Stadium to support Soucek.

Natalie hasn’t shared her current role. (Picture was taken from idnes.cz)

Natalie Dobrovodska Net Worth

Natalie hasn’t shared any information regarding her earnings; hence we currently don’t know her net worth. As she is a housewife and doesn’t have any other income sources, her total worth should be significantly lower. However, that doesn’t indicate the kind of lifestyle she enjoys.

Natalie’s partner, Thomas Soucek, currently earns £3,5 Million every year at West Ham. Our report suggests that he has a net worth of over $5 Million. With his significant income, he is in the position to take care of all the needs and wants of his family.

Natalie Dobrovodska and Tomas Soucek relationship

Tomas Soucek met with his wife in 2015, making them long-term lovers. The duo was instantly attracted to each other and realized that they had so much in common. They started going out on dates and eventually fell in love.

They decided to stay beside each other in life’s journey. The pair have remained inseparable till now, and it seems their bond has only strengthened as time passed. After five years of dating and having one child together, Soucek decided to marry his long term partner.

The duo tied the knot in 2020 at a private wedding ceremony attended by only some of their close friends and family members.

Tomas Soucek and his wife Natalie Dobrovodska during their marriage ceremony. (Credit: Instagram)

Natalie Dobrovodska and Tomas Soucek Children

The duo welcomed their first and only child, a baby girl, in January 2019. The couple named their daughter Terezka Soucek.

Tomas Soucek with his wife and child. (Photo credit: Instagram/tomassoucek28)

Natalie Dobrovodska Social media

Natalie doesn’t maintain an active presence on social media. Considering her characteristics, we believe she feels more comfortable spending time with her daughter and husband at home rather than scrolling through the internet pages. We couldn’t find any account of her on major social media channels.

FAQs about Natalie Dobrovodska

