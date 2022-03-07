Andros Townsend Girlfriend Hazel O’Sullivan Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Hazel O’Sullivan? Meet The Girlfriend Of Andros Townsend

Hazel O’Sullivan is famous for being the girlfriend of Everton star Andros Townsend. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Hazel has achieved incredible success in modelling and the TV industry. Despite having a glamorous life outside, she maintains a pretty low-key profile regarding her private life. That’s why retrieving information about her has been challenging, but still, we have put together everything we could find on her in this article. So read until the end to learn everything about the stunning girlfriend of Andros Townsend.

Since joining Everton in 2021, Townsend has been phenomenal on the pitch. Before coming to Goodison Park, he was playing for Crystal Palace where he left a significant impact. Today he has become a top striker in the Premier League, earning love and respect from the Toffees fans. However, many of his fans have no idea about his girlfriend. So without further ado let’s get started.

Hazel O’Sullivan Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 18, 1988 Place of Birth Dublin, Ireland Nationality Dutch Residency London Partner Andros Townsend Job Model and a former PDC walk-on girl Instagram N.A Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Hazel O’Sullivan Childhood and Family

Hazel was born on December 18, 1988, in Dublin, Ireland, making her Irish. She has lived a glamorous life and has experienced excessive fame and fan following due to her modelling career. However, it seems she feels more comfortable avoiding the limelight; that’s why she doesn’t make public appearances much and even when she does, she maintains secrecy regarding her family details.

That’s why we couldn’t find any information regarding her father and mother. We are not sure whether she is an only child or has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article as soon as we find new data about the stunning girlfriend of Andros Townsend.

Hazel O’Sullivan was born in Dublin. (Credit: Twitter)

Hazel O’Sullivan Education

Hazel went to a local high school in Dublin, Ireland. She was a decent student; however, she excelled in the topics she liked most. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t determine whether she attended college after high school graduation. We will update the article once we retrieve more information about her educational journey.

Hazel O’Sullivan career

Hazel is a renowned model. Starting her career at an early age, she has accumulated tremendous experience. She used to work as a PDC walk-on girl. She has also worked with brands, helping them in promoting products. Her beauty and charming nature have earned her massive fan following over the years.

Hazel also has a career in the TV industry. She appeared in the famous television show Big Brother where she played an exciting role and won many hearts. Her fame and reach helped her to win significant projects in recent years.

Hazel O’Sullivan used to be a PDC walk-on girl. (Image: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Hazel O’Sullivan Net Worth

Hazel’s net worth is very significant as she has been working from an early age. Her total worth mainly represents her earnings from modelling and TV roles. However, we couldn’t fetch the exact number as we don’t know how much she earns every year.

Andros Townsend has a net worth of £21,2 Million ($28,8 Million), primarily representing his professional contracts earnings. He currently earns £3 Million-per-year at Everton. The significant amount helps the family to lead a lavish lifestyle.

Hazel O’Sullivan and Andros Townsend relationship

Andros Townsend first met with his girlfriend through a mutual friend in 2013. It wasn’t love at first sight, but they were attracted to each other from their initial meeting. The duo exchanged numbers and started talking a lot. Eventually, they became close friends.

Their relationship matured over time, and in early 2014 they revealed that they were dating. They have been watching each other’s back for a long time, but they haven’t tied the knot yet. We are unsure when Townsend is planning to propose to his girlfriend. After the arrival of their child, their relationship has gotten even more solid.

Andros Townsend first met with his girlfriend through a mutual friend. (Credit: Twitter)

Hazel O’Sullivan and Andros Townsend Children

The duo has welcomed two beautiful children till now. Hazel gave birth to their first daughter Aria Valentina Townsend in December 2017. In August 2019, they welcomed their son, Andros Darryl Townsend Jr.

Andros Townsend and Hazel O’Sullivan with their children. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Hazel O’Sullivan Social media

Hazel doesn’t stay active on any social media channel. She has a Twitter account, but she barely posts anything. We couldn’t find her account on Instagram. She mostly spends time with her children and husband at home rather than tirelessly scrolling through social media.

FAQs about Hazel O’Sullivan

When did Hazel O’Sullivan and Andros Townsend get married? They are yet to get married. What is Hazel O’Sullivan doing now? She is a model and TV actress. How old is Hazel O’Sullivan? She is 34 years old. Nationality of Hazel O’Sullivan? She is Irish. What is Hazel O’Sullivan’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.