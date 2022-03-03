Juan Foyth Wife Ariana Alonso Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Ariana Alonso? Meet The Wife Of Juan Foyth

Ariana Alonso is famous for being the wife of Villarreal full-back Juan Foyth. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from an Argentinian family, Ariana has achieved great success in her love life. Currently, she is in a beautiful relationship with Villarreal star Juan Foyth. She is the biggest supporter of his partner. The Argentine full-back also had to struggle for everything he had achieved.

But he kept his head down and continued to work towards his goal. Finally one of the best teams in England, Tottenham signed him in 2020. Since then he has developed himself into a top full back and has earned a lot of love and respect from the fans.

His professional life is very interesting, but we think you’re not here to learn about his career, but to find out more about his love life. Well, we are going to give you all the information about the stunning wife of Juan Foyth in this article. So without further ado, let’s get started!

Ariana Alonso Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 11, 1998 Place of Birth La Plata, Argentina Nationality Argentinian Residency Villarreal, Spain Partner Juan Foyth Job Housewife Instagram @ariana.alonso Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Ariana Alonso Childhood and Family

Ariana was born on March 11, 1998, to an Argentine family, making her nationality Argentinian. She has achieved a lot of fame over the years, and now the camera follows her everywhere she goes. However, she hasn’t shared much on any public platform regarding her family details.

Due to the lack of information on the topic, we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their jobs. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on the topic and will update the article if any new data comes up. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Juan Foyth.

Ariana Alonso is Argentinian. (Credit: Instagram)

Ariana Alonso Education

Ariana hasn’t shared much about her educational journey; hence where she studied is a total mystery. As she spent most of her childhood and early life in Argentina, we believe she went to a local high school in her hometown.

Due to the lack of information, we are unsure whether she went to college after that. Considering she moved with Juan at an early age, we believe she might have skipped higher studies.

Ariana Alonso career

Ariana is a responsible housewife. She has been the biggest supporter of Juan for many years. The Villareal footballer couldn’t reach where he is today without the help and support of his wife. She managed everything at home so that Juan could give his best on the field.

Being a housewife could sometimes look like an exhausting role, but Ariana has excelled in her job, which shows how strong she is.

Ariana is also a caring mother. Sometimes she takes care of her daughter staying at home. She also does house chores.

Ariana Alonso is a housewife. (Credit: Instagram)

Ariana Alonso Net Worth

Ariana’s net worth is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her earnings, we couldn’t calculate the exact number of her net worth. However, we believe she has accumulated a massive sum from her modelling career, and her social reach ensures that the cash flow doesn’t stop. We will update the article as soon as we find her total worth.

Juan Foyth also has a significant net worth of over €3 Million. He is currently one of the highest-paid players at Villareal, and he could earn a lot more as his career progresses. That’s why the duo now doesn’t have any financial problems.

Ariana Alonso and Juan Foyth relationship

Juan Foyth met with his girlfriend in 2014. It was love at first sight as they were impressed with each other’s attire and personality. Soon after their first meeting, they started dating. Juan took her girl to many amazing places but always avoided the media’s attention.

They felt more comfortable without excessive attention, and they still maintain privacy regarding their relationship. After several years of dating, Juan finally romantically proposed to his wife in January 2019. In July of the same year, they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in their hometown, Rosario. Their family and close friends attended their wedding.

Juan Foyth while proposing to his wife, Ariana Alonso. (Credit: Instagram)

Ariana Alonso and Juan Foyth Children

In February 2021, Ariana and Juan enjoyed the joy of parenthood for the first time when they welcomed their son, Noah Foyth. The couple enjoys spending time with their child.

Ariana Alonso with his wife and child. (Credit: Instagram)

Ariana Alonso Social media

Barbora has an extensive reach on Instagram. 32k followers have shown interest in her content, and the fanbase is constantly growing. She mostly shares pictures of herself with her daughter and partner. She likes travelling to new places and continuously updates her profile with alluring images.

