Jesse Lingard 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Jesse Lingard is a Manchester United midfielder and represents England on the international stage. Read on to learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Jesse Lingard is one of the most talented youngsters to ever come out of the Manchester United academy. However, there is a difference between talent and end result and that’s where the Englishman has a big gap. After several years of being at the club, he still hasn’t cemented a permanent position. His consistency could be termed as a big reason for that.

But there are other factors too that we will discuss in this article. Despite his on-field setbacks, his life is very interesting. Many fans don’t know when he started playing football, who his parents are and what car he drives. Well, we have gathered all the information and will put out everything that we know about Jesse Lingard in this article. Read on to know more about his net worth, salary, contract, tattoos, girlfriend, cars and more.

Birth Place Warrington, United Kingdom Father’s Name Roy George Mother’s Name Kirsty Lingard Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth €12 Million Age 29 Date of Birth 15 December 1992 Nationality English Position Attacking Midfielder Youth Clubs Fletcher Moss Rangers, Penketh United, Manchester United (2000-2011) Senior Clubs Manchester United (2011- Current), Leicester City: loan (2012–2013), Birmingham City: loan (2013–2014), Brighton & Hove Albion: loan (2014), Derby County: loan (2015), West Ham United: loan (2021) Achievements (Selected) FA Youth Cup: 2010–11, FA Cup: 2015–16, EFL Cup: 2016–17, FA Community Shield: 2016, UEFA Europa League: 2016–17, Premier League Player of the Month: April 2021, Premier League Goal of the Month: April 2021 Girlfriend Rebecca Halliday, Emma Hyde (2011-2016), Jena Frumes (2017-2018) Children One Sponsorships Adidas, Right Guard and Storelli Sports Social Media Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Jesse Lingard’s net worth and salary

Jesse Lingard has been playing for Manchester United for a long time. The Red Devils board has offered him lucrative contracts in order to bet on his talents. Naturally, his earnings have more than doubled in the last five years. Currently, he has a salary of €3,000,000-per-year at the club.

His total net worth stands at €12 Million, mainly representing his earnings from professional contracts and endorsement deals. ṣJesse Lingard has signed sponsorship deals with Adidas, Right Guard and Storelli Sports. He earns a handsome amount of money from promoting their brands.

Jesse Lingard is currently not in the top earner’s group of Manchester United. However, he still earns more than Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot. His performance in this season will dictate how the Red Devils would approach his contract. In the first half of the season, managers continuously overlooked him. If the situation doesn’t change, United could plan to offload him.

Manchester United’s midfielder Jesse Lingard has a net worth of €12 Million. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jesse Lingard Club Career

Jesse Lingard entered the Manchester United youth academy at the age of 7. He convinced the youth coaches after showing incredible skills in the trials, which was the beginning of his story at United. He went on to help the youth team win the 2010–11 FA Youth Cup. It influenced the club to give him a professional contract in 2011.

Lingard rapidly climbed the ladder and reached the first-team scenario in the 2011/12 season. He shared the bench with the senior team two times in that season. However, Sir Alex Ferguson already had enough quality players on his plate. So he didn’t require the help of the youngster.

After finding it difficult to break into the senior team, Lingard went on a loan to Leicester City, with whom he made his competitive debut in the year 2012. He went on to play five senior matches in that campaign with the Foxes.

Lingard’s 2013/14 season was eventful. He was called back by Manchester United and scored his first goal in the red jersey against the A-League side, All-Stars. However, getting first-team game time was still far from ideal for the midfielder. So he went on another loan spell to Birmingham City.

Lingard made his competitive debut for Manchester United in the first game of the 2014/15 season. He scored 35 goals and provided 21 assists in 227 matches. Well, looking at the stats, it doesn’t seem like he made a significant impact, but whenever he played in the red shirt, he brought the energy with him.

Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa and Jesse Lingard of Manchester United compete for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup match. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

He made a strong statement when on loan to West Ham last season. However, the former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær was still unconvinced about his output and didn’t give him many chances. Ralf Rangnick is also favouring a midfield that doesn’t include the Englishman. It’s fair to say he is losing his identity sitting on the bench, and he should find ways to get more game time.

Jesse Lingard International career

Lingard didn’t play much in the youth sides of England. He made some cameos for the U17 and U21 sides. One of his success stories from the youth side is that he scored the winner against Sweden for the U21 side at the 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championship group match.

Lingard got his first senior call-up on 16 November 2015 for a friendly against France. However, the then-coach thought that he wasn’t ready and decided not to involve him in the match.

Lingard was called up for the World Cup 2018 and played six matches for the Three Lions team. However, due to his poor form in the Red Devils shirt, he couldn’t secure many chances after that. After being impressed by his scintillating form in the Premier League, England manager Gareth Southgate included him in the EURO 2020 squad while playing for West Ham. However, later he was announced as a stand-by player and didn’t appear in any game.

Jesse Lingard of England in action during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Andorra and England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jesse Lingard Family

Lingard was born on 15 December 1992. His mother, Kirsty Lingard, was a gymnast and his father, Roy George, used to be a semi-professional footballer. His parents got separated soon after his birth. Even though he stayed with his mother, his father visited him and trained him. Lingard is still close to his mother and often takes her to stadiums.

Jesse Lingard with his mother. (Credit: Times Newspapers Ltd)

Jesse Lingard Girlfriend – Jena Frumes

Jesse is currently in a relationship with entertainer and model Jena Frumes. They started dating in 2017. However, Jenne left her in 2018 in suspicion that the English footballer was cheating on her. Well, they have sorted out the dilemma and currently stay together.

Jesse has a vibrant love life. He was in a long-term relationship with Emma Hyde from 2011-to 2016. He also spent some nights with fitness expert Rebecca Halliday, the mother of Lingard’s child. The pair is separated, but the child stays with Jesse.

Jesse Lingard with girlfriend Jena Frumes. (Credit: EAMONN AND JAMES CLARKE)

Jesse Lingard Child

After meeting with Rebecca Halliday at a public bar in Manchester, they spent the night together. They dated for a brief time and didn’t have any plans for a child. But she got pregnant a few months later and gave birth to a baby girl. Finally, Lingard took responsibility for his daughter. However, Rebecca still stays in touch and often visits Jesse’s home to spend time with her daughter.

Jesse Lingard with daughter. (Credit: Pinterest)

Jesse Lingard Sponsorships & Endorsements

Sportswear giant Adidas sponsors Lingard. He promoted their brand on public platforms. He also has partnerships with the deodorant brand Right Guard and Sportswear brand Storelli Sports. Lingard started his own clothing brand ‘JLINGZ’ in 2018.

Jesse Lingard in front of the logo of his brand. (Credit: Pinterest)

Jesse Lingard Car and Tattoo

Lingard doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. It seems the footballer wants to have a spotless figure. He currently drives a Bentley GT. He also has a Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 S Coupe.

Jesse Lingard Social Media

Lingard is active on all three major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 2.8M Followers Here Instagram 9.3m followers Here Facebook 8M followers Here

FAQs about Jesse Lingard

What is Jesse Lingard’s net worth? Foden’s net worth is €12 Million. How many clubs have Jesse Lingard played for? Lingard has played for 6 clubs at senior level – Manchester United, Leicester City: loan, Birmingham City: loan, Brighton & Hove Albion: loan, Derby County: loan, West Ham United: loan How old is Jesse Lingard? He is 29 years old. Nationality of Jesse Lingard? He is English. Has Jesse Lingard ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.

