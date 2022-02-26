Eder Militao Girlfriend Karoline Lima Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Karoline Lima? Meet The Girlfriend Of Eder Militao

Karoline Lima is an Instagram star and famous for being the girlfriend of Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Karoline earned huge fame on Instagram due to her alluring looks and charming quality. She enjoys the stardom and media attention as her regular work involves her attracting the world through social media. Well, it seems she has mastered the skills over the years and currently sits on top.

Her relationship with Real Madrid defender Eder Militao isn’t very old. But they are already expecting a child! The duo confirmed the news through their social media channel. Militao has developed himself into a crucial player for the Real Madrid squad after putting in some awe-inspiring performances lately. Well, he has developed a fanbase around the world and many of his admirers keep a regular track of his career. However, his love life still remains unexplored.

That’s why today we have decided to keep his career aside and discuss his relationship with the stunning Karoline Lima. Read this article until the end to learn everything there is to know about the girlfriend of Eder Militao.

Karoline Lima Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 26, 1996 Place of Birth Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency N.A Husband Eder Militao Job Instagram star and influencer Instagram @karolinel Height 5 ft 5 in (1.67m) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) $1.5 Million

Karoline Lima Childhood and Family

Karoline was born in Brazil on May 16, 1992, making her a Brazilian. Despite being a social media star, she keeps her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.

Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Brazilian lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data.

Karoline was born in Brazil. (Credit: Instagram)

Karoline Lima Education

Karoline spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Brazil. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that. We are still searching for answers and will update the article if we find anything new. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Eder Militao.

Karoline Lima career

Karoline has earned massive fame on social media. She has a large fanbase of 1.9m followers on her Instagram channel, where she mostly posts pictures of herself. She also does brand promotion through her online channels. Admirers love her content, and that’s why they kept coming back to check what the Brazilian beauty is up to nowadays.

Karoline also has a YouTube channel to post vlogs about her daily life. She likes travelling and has travelled to many famous places, including the Eiffel tower in Paris Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. She documents her journey and puts it on her YouTube channel.

Karoline also has a TikTok account where she mostly posts clips of herself mimicking trending moves.

Karoline is a social media star. (Credit: Instagram)

Karoline Lima Net Worth

Karoline has a significant net worth of $1.5 Million which primarily represents her earnings from social media. She has collaborated with big brands and has promoted their products through her channel. That’s how she earns a lucrative sum, which ensures a luxurious life.

Eder Militao has a net worth of £20 Million ($27 Million), primarily representing his professional contracts earnings. He currently earns £7,904,000 per year at Real Madrid. That’s a lot of money. The pair’s collective income helps them to afford fancy things.

Karoline Lima and Eder Militao’s relationship

Eder Militao met with his girlfriend in the early months of 2021. However, they managed to keep their relationship away from the public eye. They announced their love story on public media after the Copa America tournament last year, through a post where the duo was snapped while enjoying a vacation on a boat.

We currently don’t know how they met. But, they seem to be an inseparable couple at this moment. Lately, they revealed on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. With the arrival of their child, their relationship would get even more vital.

The pair publicly revealed their relationship by posting this photo on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

The duo remains close to each other and maintains healthy communication. Karoline visits the Bernabeu frequently to support her man, and Militao also appears in his girlfriend’s YouTube vlogs. We are not sure when Militao is planning to propose to her, but it could happen very soon, considering their strong bond at this point.

Karoline Lima and Eder Militao Children

Karoline and Militao recently announced that they are expecting a child on their social media channel. It seems they will soon welcome their first daughter as they revealed that it could be a girl child.

Karoline Lima Social media

Karoline is very famous on all social media platforms. She has 1.9m followers on her Instagram and 108K subscribers on her YouTube channel. She remains very active on Instagram as she continuously posts alluring pictures of herself.

Eder Militao kissing girlfriend Karoline Lima. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Karoline Lima

When did Karoline Lima and Eder Militao get married? They are yet to get married. What is Karoline Lima doing now? She is a social media star. How old is Karoline Lima? She is 26 years old. Nationality of Karoline Lima? She is Brazilian. What is Karoline Lima’s net worth? Her net worth is $1.5 Million.